At most, we think of daddy longlegs as annoying gangly insects – bumbling around, constantly flying into things right? But did you know they can cause great damage to gardens?!

Garden experts explain how the grubs of this perennial pest, also known as leatherjackets, can destroy massive areas of grass.

So how do they cause so much damage? Firstly, these grubs prove too much of a temptation to some. From early August until the end of October, our lawns will be subjected to attacks by birds and animals digging up grass in search of these tasty grubs.

A number of garden birds, along with badgers and foxes, are the main culprits on the lookout for these grubs. They’ll effectively rotovate large areas of lawn in their search for food.

Another issue is the lawn damage that these underground grubs can cause by chewing away at the roots of the grass.

According to the RHS, ‘Leatherjackets can damage lawns and sometimes kill small plants in flower beds and vegetable plots by eating roots and stem bases.’

Homeowners with newly-laid lawns should be particularly on guard, as the grubs enjoy nothing more than fresh new roots.

The daddy longlegs leatherjacket larvae typically hatch from late July. They then stay underground until they pupate the following April/May.

The grubs lay their eggs on the lawn surface in the summer and the cycle repeats itself. The leatherjacket larvae is a grey/brown colour and usually about 2.5cm long.

The most effective treatment is Nemasys Leatherjacket Killer from BASF.

This treatment is in the form of a natural fibrous paste, mixed with water. It’s applied to the lawn with a watering can and is completely safe for kids, pets and other wildlife such as bees.

To ensure the lawn stays free of marauding corvids, foxes and badgers, the Nemasys treatment should begin in early August for the most effective control.