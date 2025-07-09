This 1980s Kent bungalow has been given a cool California vibe

The homeowners created their dream beach home

Coastal style sitting room with wood panelled walls and pale grey sofa with map print on wall
(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)
Jump to category:
By
published
Contributions from

When homeowners Dani and Henry realised a move to California was beyond their reach, they did the next best thing – they bought a 1980s Bungalow on the beach in Kent and brought California to them.

They did most of the work themselves, taking 18 months to transform the property into an an airy and bright home with a classic seaside look. The ceilings were pulled down to expose the rafters and beams, and every wall was clad in tongue and groove panelling.

The result is a calm and rustic beach retreat with whitewashed walls, terracotta floors and splashes of colour in the fixtures and fittings.

Exterior

exterior of 1980s bungalow in Kent, UK, with white painted walls and life ring on wall, with grass lawn in front

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

As well as overhauling the interiors, the couple painted the brick exterior to reinforce the California beach-house feel. They also added new windows and shutters.

'We love strolling on the beach nearby at Camber Sands. We can walk straight over the dunes and it is magical throughout all the seasons,' they say.

Sitting room

Coastal style sitting room with wood panelled walls and pale grey sofa with surfboard propped against wall

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

Henry exposed all the rafters throughout the house and added tongue-and-groove panelling, which was painted white in classic American coastal style. A surfboard adds to the coastal feel.

‘The hardest thing was committing to the beach look – even though there were other things we wanted to do,’ says Dani. ‘We went for it because we knew we could leave it like this for 30 years.’

Dining room

dining room with exposed rafters and wood panel walls painted white, with wooden table, white dining chairs and large grass pendant shade above table

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The couple love to entertain friends and the open-plan space works really well for dinner parties. The huge pendant light from Rae Lifestyle creates a showstopping feature in the all-white room.

Kitchen

Coastal style kitchen with white walls and cabinets, blue stove and red american-style fridge

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The couple opted for the rustic beach look and have added splashes of colour with their Falcon stove and Smeg fridge.

‘I love the light because the sun rises at the front and sets at the back. In the evening you get amazing sunsets. I love entertaining in the kitchen. Henry is an amazing cook and the open-plan space works really well,’ says Dani.

Bedroom

Coastal style bedroom with white wood panel walls, white side tables with anglepoise lamps and vintage sign on wall

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The couple have concealed a wardrobe space behind linen curtains, bringing a relaxed feel to the room.

Guest bedroom

Coastal style bedroom with black wooden bed and white wood panel walls with vintage sign above bed

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The decor in the guest bedroom is in keeping with the rest of the property, with wood on the walls and warm-coloured terracotta underfoot.

Bathroom

bathroom marble basin with brass exposed pipe taps with red knobs

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

Exposed pipes and sturdy plastic-headed taps lend the space a touch of industrial chic, softened by the vivid green plants. The basin is from Living Roc.

Get the Look

Borough Wharf Wilford Overmantle Shelf mirror & Reviews | Wayfair.co.uk
Wayfair.co.uk
Borough Wharf Wilford Overmantle Shelf mirror

Replicate the bathroom look with this large mirror complete with a shelf for styling plants or storing things underneath.

Harbour Housewares Round Tray Table With Removable Tray - Pack of 1 - Matte White Steel Bed Side Table Raised Lip Serving Dish Compact Collapsible Folding Stand for Bedroom, Home and Office
Harbour Housewares
Harbour Housewares Round Tray Table With Removable Tray

This versatile side table can be use al over the house as a chic side table or nightstand.

White clock face with silver frame
Dunelm
Cedar & Sage Buxton Square Wall Clock

This wall clock has all the looks of a classic Newgate version, but at half the price for a slick californian look.

Which is your favourite part of this beautiful Kent Bungalow?

Amy Maynard
Freelance interiors writer
With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.