This 1980s Kent bungalow has been given a cool California vibe
The homeowners created their dream beach home
Andrea Childs
When homeowners Dani and Henry realised a move to California was beyond their reach, they did the next best thing – they bought a 1980s Bungalow on the beach in Kent and brought California to them.
They did most of the work themselves, taking 18 months to transform the property into an an airy and bright home with a classic seaside look. The ceilings were pulled down to expose the rafters and beams, and every wall was clad in tongue and groove panelling.
The result is a calm and rustic beach retreat with whitewashed walls, terracotta floors and splashes of colour in the fixtures and fittings.
Exterior
As well as overhauling the interiors, the couple painted the brick exterior to reinforce the California beach-house feel. They also added new windows and shutters.
'We love strolling on the beach nearby at Camber Sands. We can walk straight over the dunes and it is magical throughout all the seasons,' they say.
Sitting room
Henry exposed all the rafters throughout the house and added tongue-and-groove panelling, which was painted white in classic American coastal style. A surfboard adds to the coastal feel.
‘The hardest thing was committing to the beach look – even though there were other things we wanted to do,’ says Dani. ‘We went for it because we knew we could leave it like this for 30 years.’
Dining room
The couple love to entertain friends and the open-plan space works really well for dinner parties. The huge pendant light from Rae Lifestyle creates a showstopping feature in the all-white room.
Kitchen
The couple opted for the rustic beach look and have added splashes of colour with their Falcon stove and Smeg fridge.
‘I love the light because the sun rises at the front and sets at the back. In the evening you get amazing sunsets. I love entertaining in the kitchen. Henry is an amazing cook and the open-plan space works really well,’ says Dani.
Bedroom
The couple have concealed a wardrobe space behind linen curtains, bringing a relaxed feel to the room.
Guest bedroom
The decor in the guest bedroom is in keeping with the rest of the property, with wood on the walls and warm-coloured terracotta underfoot.
Bathroom
Exposed pipes and sturdy plastic-headed taps lend the space a touch of industrial chic, softened by the vivid green plants. The basin is from Living Roc.
- Andrea ChildsEditor
