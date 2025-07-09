This 1980s Kent bungalow has been given a cool California vibe

When homeowners Dani and Henry realised a move to California was beyond their reach, they did the next best thing – they bought a 1980s Bungalow on the beach in Kent and brought California to them.

They did most of the work themselves, taking 18 months to transform the property into an an airy and bright home with a classic seaside look. The ceilings were pulled down to expose the rafters and beams, and every wall was clad in tongue and groove panelling.

The result is a calm and rustic beach retreat with whitewashed walls, terracotta floors and splashes of colour in the fixtures and fittings.

Exterior

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

As well as overhauling the interiors, the couple painted the brick exterior to reinforce the California beach-house feel. They also added new windows and shutters.

'We love strolling on the beach nearby at Camber Sands. We can walk straight over the dunes and it is magical throughout all the seasons,' they say.

Sitting room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

Henry exposed all the rafters throughout the house and added tongue-and-groove panelling, which was painted white in classic American coastal style. A surfboard adds to the coastal feel.

‘The hardest thing was committing to the beach look – even though there were other things we wanted to do,’ says Dani. ‘We went for it because we knew we could leave it like this for 30 years.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dining room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The couple love to entertain friends and the open-plan space works really well for dinner parties. The huge pendant light from Rae Lifestyle creates a showstopping feature in the all-white room.

Kitchen

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The couple opted for the rustic beach look and have added splashes of colour with their Falcon stove and Smeg fridge.

‘I love the light because the sun rises at the front and sets at the back. In the evening you get amazing sunsets. I love entertaining in the kitchen. Henry is an amazing cook and the open-plan space works really well,’ says Dani.

Bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The couple have concealed a wardrobe space behind linen curtains, bringing a relaxed feel to the room.

Guest bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The decor in the guest bedroom is in keeping with the rest of the property, with wood on the walls and warm-coloured terracotta underfoot.

Bathroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

Exposed pipes and sturdy plastic-headed taps lend the space a touch of industrial chic, softened by the vivid green plants. The basin is from Living Roc.

Get the Look

Wayfair.co.uk Borough Wharf Wilford Overmantle Shelf mirror £99.99 at Wayfair UK Replicate the bathroom look with this large mirror complete with a shelf for styling plants or storing things underneath. Harbour Housewares Harbour Housewares Round Tray Table With Removable Tray £11.99 at Amazon UK This versatile side table can be use al over the house as a chic side table or nightstand. Dunelm Cedar & Sage Buxton Square Wall Clock £67 at Dunelm This wall clock has all the looks of a classic Newgate version, but at half the price for a slick californian look.

Which is your favourite part of this beautiful Kent Bungalow?