It’s finally time to start thinking about planting and growing for your season ahead. And if your seedlings need a little extra protection, Aldi’s new £11.99 growhouse is the perfect solution - especially if you have a small garden.

Just because you have a small garden or even a balcony, it doesn’t mean you can’t have the garden of your dreams. Perfect for growing your own this summer, this new greenhouse idea from Aldi allows you to get the most out of your outdoor space, no matter how small.

Landing in stores today (22 February), run, don't walk to get your hands on the Aldi Growhouse.

Last year, we were incredibly excited to see the return of Aldi’s mini greenhouse , and this year, I’d argue that the growhouse is even better suited to the needs of small and courtyard gardens.

A growhouse is a popular gardening tool, due to its ability to offer a controlled environment, extend the growing season, protect plants from pests and frost and cultivate delicate seedlings. A compact, or mini, growhouse, such as Aldi's, means anyone can achieve this regardless of outdoor space.

‘Aldi's Growhouse has everything you'd need to grow in a small space: ample room for plants, a pest-protective cover and shelter from late winter frosts. It's ideal if you're short on planting space and want to make the most of a patio or balcony,’ says Sophie King , Ideal Home’s Gardens Editor.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Plus, savvy gardeners will already know that February is the best time to sow slow‑growing seeds like chillies, peppers and carrots. Or, you can snap it up now ahead of your March planting to-do list.

The growhouse comes with a UV-resistant cover and ground pegs for added stability, so you don’t have to worry about the weather. Its compact size means it takes up minimal space and is suited to any garden type. You also have the option to choose between two mini growhouses, a greenhouse, and a grow bag variant, depending on your needs.

However, if your local Aldi isn’t stocking growhouses or you simply don’t have one local to you, I’ve tracked down a few more you can shop online.

McGregor Mcgregor 2 Tier Mini Greenhouse £20 at Argos Check Amazon This mini greenhouse has two levels allowing you even more space to grow. It's an ideal choice for small gardens. B&Q Verve Pop-up Metal Growhouse £13 at B&Q No assembly required, this growhouse literally pops into place. Simply peg over the plants you want to protect. Outsunny Outsunny Mini Greenhouse £11.99 at Amazon Ideal for patios and balconies, this mini greenhouse matches Aldi on price, and has loads of glowing reviews to back it up.

If you're kicking off the growing season right now, a growhouse such as Aldi’s can be a great investment to protect and nurture your new plants.

