Vogue Williams's new passion project - a brand new sofa collection with Sterling Home - is really rather good

During her time in the I'm a Celebrity jungle at the end of last year, presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams made no secret of the fact that she missed her family terribly, along with the creature comforts of home, so the fact that she's combined both loves to create a new sofa collection with Sterling Home should come as no surprise.

Take a look at Vogue's Instagram account, and you'll soon see her keen eye for design and deep passion for interiors over the years, in the homes she has shared with her husband Made in Chelsea alumnus Spencer Matthews and their three young children.

(Image credit: Vogue Williams x Sterling Home)

'I've always loved interiors,' explains Vogue. 'It's where I get to be creative, there's no right or wrong - it’s just about what brings you joy,' she says. She has clearly relished the opportunity to get hands-on with the design aspect of this new collection with Scotland's biggest furniture store, Sterling Home: 'It's been so much fun blending striking looks with a collection made for everyday living,' she says. It has to work for you and your family, not just look gorgeous!'

The new 18-piece collection does just that - infusing her fresh and contemporary style with her love for comfort on family-friendly designs, ranging from the best sofas and armchairs laden with plush scatter cushions, with several coordinating footstools.

Each piece is named after a variety of well-known locations in London (where Vogue now lives) and her favourite places in Ireland, which she originally calls home, featuring a range of sturdy, yet super comfy pieces in a wide range of durable fabrics.

Vogue Williams Howth Large Chaise Sofa, from £3,379, Sterling Home (Image credit: Vogue Williams x Sterling Home)

The showstopper is easily the sumptuous, contemporary-styled pillowtop Howth sofa range. Named after the seaside peninsula in the north-east of Dublin (Vogue's hometown), the Howth sofas come in a choice of up to 23 different fabrics from boucle to linen-look, including the signature wide stripe pattern in four colourways.

Vogue Williams Howth loveseat, from £1,685; Vogue Williams Howth footstool, from £725, both Sterling Home (Image credit: Vogue Williams x Sterling Home)

There are four sofa styles to choose from in the Howth range - a medium or large sofa, a large chaise sofa, and an extra-large sofa alongside a coordinating loveseat and a footstool, too.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vogue Williams Bayswater Extra Large Sofa, from £2,419; Vogue Williams Bayswater footstool, from £639, both Sterling Home (Image credit: Vogue Williams x Sterling Home)

Next up is the Bayswater sofa - with its relaxed, curved shape and slouchy armrests, it's the kind of design that you know will be one you'll sink into. Available in extra large, large and medium sizes, it too has a loveseat and footstool to match, all of which can be made in your pick of 19 fabrics from chenille and boucle to faux linen.

(Image credit: Sterling Home)

Then there's the Piccadilly swivel chair, which coordinates beautifully with both the Carnaby and Bayswater ranges, offering a structured, yet ever-so-slouchy look (thanks to all the throw cushions) for a statement armchair - it makes the perfect addition to a small living room, when you want an extra seat but don't have a whole lot of space for one.

(Image credit: Vogue Williams x Sterling Home)

Finally, the Carnaby sofa - a more structured design that taps into the high-end, quiet luxe look that has been dominating the high street recently. With its curved edges and back, this three-sized sofa range (medium, large and extra large) also features a curvy footstool, the aptly named Pebble. Again, this range comes in a great choice of fabrics - 19 neutrals in total - so you're bound to find a look that you love.

Working with Vogue to create the new collection was a no-brainer for Sterling Home, with the brand's director Euan Graham citing her 'passion, personality, and flair for design perfectly match what our customers love.'



The ranges are available to view in any of Sterling Home's nine stores in Scotland, but if you can't make it in person, they're all available to buy online now.