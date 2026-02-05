I’m letting you into a ‘tidy people’ secret – Aldi’s £2.99 kitchen cupboard storage heroes will clear clutter and maximise space

Landing the middle aisle today (5 February), Aldi is selling affordable kitchen cupboard storage solutions that will whip your kitchen into shape in no time, and prices start at just £2.99.

I’ll hold my hands up, I’m not the best at organising my kitchen cupboards . As much as I’d like to have neatly organised shelves, spices arranged alphabetically, and a Tupperware drawer that isn’t about to explode at any given moment, I haven’t yet mastered the skill of keeping it tidy.

Until now, that is. On my mission to become one of those people who always have tidy kitchen cupboards , I stumbled across Aldi’s latest range of kitchen cupboard organisers. Here’s why I think they’re a storage must-have.

The first to catch my eye were the kitchen cupboard door organisers (all £2.99). Suitable for all kitchen cupboard doors that have a thickness of 2cm, choose from a hanging basket, set up two hooks or a towel rail.

The storage is available in chrome or black and will make the most of the vertical space inside your cupboard door. I think they are great for under-sink cupboard storage, where (at least in my small kitchen ) cleaning products are typically flung inside. I’d use the hanging basket to keep my go-to cleaning products and sprays, and the hooks and tow rail to hang extra cleaning cloths and tea towels.

These hanging storage solutions also come with scratch protection, so you don’t have to worry about your cupboard doors getting damaged.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Aldi is also selling wire cabinet organisers for just £3.99, and these, I’m really excited about. I'll personally be racing to my local Aldi to snap up the pan organiser, which I’m hoping will help transform my pan cupboard from chaos to calm as it aids in neatly stacking saucepans and frying pans.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last, but by no means least, are Aldi’s new magnetic organisers (£3.99). Opt for hooks, a long basket, a kitchen roll holder and a cutlery organiser, all available in either black or white for a sleek look. These magnetically attach to metal surfaces - such as your fridge - to make the most out of unused spaces. This helps free up counter space, which can easily become cluttered.

While Aldi has some seriously helpful storage solutions, not all of us have a store local to us. So, I’ve rounded up a few more storage heroes to shop online.

M&S Under Shelf Wire Storage £7.50 at M&S This handy storage crate clips onto the bottom of your shelf to provide extra space. It looks stylish, too. Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph Cupboardstore Under Shelf Drawer £16 at Amazon We love this Joseph Joseph Cupboardstore at Ideal Home. It creates a smaller shelf inside your cupboard, which is perfect for storing excess dry goods such as pasta. MENGCOOL Mengcool Expandable Pans Organiser Rack, Was £23.99, now £19.99 at Amazon Pan organisers are a game-changer if you're short on space. Say goodbye to cupboard chaos and keep them safely stacked and in order.

Good storage doesn’t need to be expensive, and Aldi is offering everything you need to tidy kitchen cupboards on a budget.