Aldi's mini wooden greenhouse is back in stock for 2025 — at £50, it's a bargain for small-space gardens
If you want to grow your own this summer, you don't want to miss out on this Specialbuy
Head to your local Aldi right now! The popular wooden mini greenhouse has returned for 2025 and is available to buy now.
The arrival of March is a signal across the country for us all to get our garden's geared up for better weather, but it also means some special arrivals are landing in the Aldi middle aisle. Here at Ideal Home, we can’t wait for the release of Aldi’s garden Specialbuys every spring. It is the perfect budget option if you're looking to add some small greenhouse ideas to your garden.
We couldn’t wait for Aldi’s sellout mini greenhouse last year, and that excitement returned as soon as we learned it was coming back again for 2025. Perfect for growing your own this summer, and at a bargain price of £49.99, the Aldi mini greenhouse is one to add to your shopping list this spring.
The Aldi wooden mini greenhouse
The wooden mini greenhouse is ideal for small garden spaces, without compromising on quality.
Landing in the middle aisle today (6 March), the Aldi wooden mini greenhouse we loved from last year has received no major update - but we don’t think it needs one. Available in grey and natural wood, the greenhouse is made from durable 100% FSC wood - which means it was sourced sustainably - and even comes with a three-year warranty.
It may be small - which makes it perfect for optimising space in your small garden - but the Aldi wooden mini greenhouse is well-built and sturdy. The greenhouse has two height-adjustable lids with locking stays for ventilation, as well as twin wall polycarbonate glazing which provides insulation and reinforcement to the structure. It also has three removable shelves so you can customise your greenhouse to your planting needs.
The Aldi wooden mini greenhouse is designed to protect your plants from winds while allowing sunlight for healthy plant growth. With a whole host of flowers, fruit and vegetables to sow in March, this greenhouse is perfect for getting yourself started.
Aldi’s garden Specialbuys already have a home in some of our Editor's outdoor spaces, so we can vouch for the quality - and the wooden mini greenhouse is no exception. Recently, we were pleased by the return of Aldi’s £30 walk-in greenhouse which is equally as popular due to its large size and small price point.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
As always, Specialbuys are only available in store, and we think the Aldi wooden mini greenhouse will sell out fast - it did last year. Also returning is Aldi’s £30 potting bench, which is another product we think will fly off the shelves.
So, if you want to get your hands on the Aldi wooden mini greenhouse, now is the time to act. However, if you can’t find it in-store, or like the ease of ordering online, I’ve rounded up a few affordable wooden greenhouses that rival Aldi.
SPLURGE
Cold frames are great for protecting young seedlings, vegetables or flowerbeds from adverse weather - it will even protect your plants from cold frosty mornings.
SPEND
Made from strong fir and insulating polycarbonate, this mini greenhouse will see out all your gardening needs all year long.
SAVE
George Home's mini wooden greenhouse actually comes in cheaper than Aldi's offering. It features two shelves and two lids, and at just 1.2m high, it's perfect for small spaces.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
