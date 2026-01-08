Aldi is selling the ultimate dream team for drying laundry quickly in winter – grab them while you can
The sellout heated airer and dehumidifier are back in store this weekend
If you're still struggling to catch up on the backlog of Christmas washing, then you need to get down to Aldi this weekend. Aldi has bought back its sellout heated airers and is also selling a dehumidifier, which will dry clothes in record time, despite the freezing temperatures outside.
A combination of the best heated clothes airer and the best dehumidifier can halve clothes drying times; however, most tiered heated clothes airers and good-sized dehumidifiers will easily cost over £100 each. That is where Aldi comes in. You can pick up the upright heated airer for £69.99 and the midi dehumidifier for £89.99, in-store from 11th January.
Aldi heated clothes airer
Aldi's upright heated airer sells out most winters when it's back in stock. While they are also selling a winged heated airer for £34.99, I think the upright heated airer is the best deal, despite it being more expensive.
You can find winged heated airers at Robert Dyas and Amazon for under £30, but with the upright heated airer, Aldi is the cheapest I've come across. The only exception I've found so far is at Argos, where the Argos Home 3-tier heated airer is on sale for £69.99, reduced from £105.
But it isn't just the deal aspect; I also personally find the upright, tiered heated airers more practical. The winged heated airers take up alot of space for the amount they dry. In contrast, the Aldi upright heated airer uses three tiers to dry more clothes with a smaller footprint.
If you do invest in one of the heated airers, my top tip would be to buy a cover to go over it to speed up drying times further. You can pick one up at Dunelm for £16 that will cover a 3-tier heated airer, but check the dimensions first.
Aldi dehumidifier
In the debate over whether a dehumidifier or a heated airer is best for drying clothes, the overall consensus is that they work best as a team because the dehumidifier sucks the moisture out of the air, which in turn helps to speed up drying time.
We haven't tested the Aldi dehumidifier, but from the specs, it looks to be a great value buy for the size at less than £90. Especially if you're on a budget and want to dry clothes faster and battle condensation at home.
The Aldi Midi dehumidifier is £60 cheaper than the best value dehumidifier we've tested at Ideal Home, the Dryzone Dehumidifier, which is £149 at Amazon. Both dehumidifiers have a similar extraction rate and water tank capacity. However, the Dryzone has a dedicated laundry drying mode and doubles as an air purifier, two features the Aldi version doesn't have.
Both the heated airer and dehumidifier are only available to purchase in-store; however, if you can't get in-store, here are a couple of other smart budget buys that will dry clothes faster.
Alternatives to speed up drying clothess
If you do use a tumble dryer to dry your clothes, these dryer balls should have reduce drying time and how much it costs to run a tumble dryer.
Don't forget to mark 11th January in your diary if you want to snap up Aldi's bargain heated airer and dehumidifier.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.