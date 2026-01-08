Aldi is selling the ultimate dream team for drying laundry quickly in winter – grab them while you can

If you're still struggling to catch up on the backlog of Christmas washing, then you need to get down to Aldi this weekend. Aldi has bought back its sellout heated airers and is also selling a dehumidifier, which will dry clothes in record time, despite the freezing temperatures outside.

A combination of the best heated clothes airer and the best dehumidifier can halve clothes drying times; however, most tiered heated clothes airers and good-sized dehumidifiers will easily cost over £100 each. That is where Aldi comes in. You can pick up the upright heated airer for £69.99 and the midi dehumidifier for £89.99, in-store from 11th January.

Aldi heated clothes airer

Aldi Upright Heated Airer £69.99 at Aldi The Aldi heated airer is made up of three tiers and includes a peg hanger for smaller items. Dunelm Extra Large 3 Tier Square Heated Airer £125 at Dunelm This heated airer from Dunelm has a very similar look to the Aldi version. It has 36 rails and can hold 15kg of laundry.

Aldi's upright heated airer sells out most winters when it's back in stock. While they are also selling a winged heated airer for £34.99, I think the upright heated airer is the best deal, despite it being more expensive.

You can find winged heated airers at Robert Dyas and Amazon for under £30, but with the upright heated airer, Aldi is the cheapest I've come across. The only exception I've found so far is at Argos, where the Argos Home 3-tier heated airer is on sale for £69.99, reduced from £105.

But it isn't just the deal aspect; I also personally find the upright, tiered heated airers more practical. The winged heated airers take up alot of space for the amount they dry. In contrast, the Aldi upright heated airer uses three tiers to dry more clothes with a smaller footprint.

If you do invest in one of the heated airers, my top tip would be to buy a cover to go over it to speed up drying times further. You can pick one up at Dunelm for £16 that will cover a 3-tier heated airer, but check the dimensions first.

Aldi dehumidifier

In the debate over whether a dehumidifier or a heated airer is best for drying clothes, the overall consensus is that they work best as a team because the dehumidifier sucks the moisture out of the air, which in turn helps to speed up drying time.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We haven't tested the Aldi dehumidifier, but from the specs, it looks to be a great value buy for the size at less than £90. Especially if you're on a budget and want to dry clothes faster and battle condensation at home.

The Aldi Midi dehumidifier is £60 cheaper than the best value dehumidifier we've tested at Ideal Home, the Dryzone Dehumidifier, which is £149 at Amazon. Both dehumidifiers have a similar extraction rate and water tank capacity. However, the Dryzone has a dedicated laundry drying mode and doubles as an air purifier, two features the Aldi version doesn't have.

Both the heated airer and dehumidifier are only available to purchase in-store; however, if you can't get in-store, here are a couple of other smart budget buys that will dry clothes faster.

Alternatives to speed up drying clothess

Minky Minky Sure Dri Heat Pod Pro Drying System £60 at Argos This clever gadget works with your existing clothes airer and promises to dry clothes four times faster. The heat pod motor generates warm air, and the cover drapes over the top to provide the perfect warm environment. Argos Home Argos Home 6m Large Radiator Indoor Clothes Airer - Black £12 at Argos Make the most of the heat from your radiators with a large radiator clothes airer. This one will fold flat when not in use. Nooril Nooril Tumble Dryer Balls Pack of 4 £7.49 at Amazon UK If you do use a tumble dryer to dry your clothes, these dryer balls should have reduce drying time and how much it costs to run a tumble dryer.

Don't forget to mark 11th January in your diary if you want to snap up Aldi's bargain heated airer and dehumidifier.