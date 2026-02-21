Back To Top

John Lewis's new homeware range shows that florals can be groundbreaking for spring – these 9 designs prove it

Social media's favourite artist is behind the stunning collection

Rebecca Knight's avatar
By
published
John Lewis Anine Cecile Iverson collection of yellow and floral tableware on a white tablecloth with a green floral design
(Image credit: John Lewis)

Florals for spring? Well, it turns out they can be groundbreaking when you see the new John Lewis x Anine Cecilie Iversen range. John Lewis has teamed up with the popular Copenhagen-based artist Anine Cecilie Iversen to create a beautiful retro Scandinavian-inspired homeware collection filled with her signature floral designs.

Anine is the artist behind the hugely popular La Poire collection. You will certainly have seen her design of a girl in a green coat and green dress, or her La Poire 'May Tulips', all over the best gallery walls on Instagram. Her artwork is sold all over the world, and John Lewis alone has seen a 60% year-on-year increase in sales from the collection.

John Lewis Anine Cecile Iverson collection cushion showing a white background with green leaves and pink flower on a chair

John Lewis x Anine Cecilie Iversen Dahlia cushion in blossom, £50 at John Lewis

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The collection will eventually include 114 pieces, but right now only 42 are available, and I predict they'll become future classics. I saw a few of the star pieces in person at the recent John Lewis Spring and Summer preview, and I've got my eye on the Dahlia cushions, priced at £50.

The cushions feature Anine's signature style of allowing her floral designs to spill over and loop back around to fill each corner of the space. The result is a distinctly modern look that would work in a cottagecore or contemporary scheme.

There is so much in the collection that is a treat for the eye, but these are the showstoppers my team couldn't stop cooing over when we saw the range in person.

The whole collection is filled with nostalgic elements that add to the charm of the range. 'My childhood has inspired this collection, all my summer memories are reflected in these illustrations. My family home was surrounded by nature which I always found so calming, and inspiring,' says Anine.

'I’ve always had a passion for creating and expressing myself visually. This opportunity with John Lewis has enabled me to explore a way to transport my designs onto a different medium which has been a wonderful opportunity.'

Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.

Back To Top