John Lewis's new homeware range shows that florals can be groundbreaking for spring – these 9 designs prove it
Social media's favourite artist is behind the stunning collection
Florals for spring? Well, it turns out they can be groundbreaking when you see the new John Lewis x Anine Cecilie Iversen range. John Lewis has teamed up with the popular Copenhagen-based artist Anine Cecilie Iversen to create a beautiful retro Scandinavian-inspired homeware collection filled with her signature floral designs.
Anine is the artist behind the hugely popular La Poire collection. You will certainly have seen her design of a girl in a green coat and green dress, or her La Poire 'May Tulips', all over the best gallery walls on Instagram. Her artwork is sold all over the world, and John Lewis alone has seen a 60% year-on-year increase in sales from the collection.
The new collection is exclusive to John Lewis and filled with textiles, cushions, rugs, tableware and even makeup bags. If you thought Scandi style was all neutrals and minimalism, this collection proves just how playful and colourful it actually is.
The collection will eventually include 114 pieces, but right now only 42 are available, and I predict they'll become future classics. I saw a few of the star pieces in person at the recent John Lewis Spring and Summer preview, and I've got my eye on the Dahlia cushions, priced at £50.
The cushions feature Anine's signature style of allowing her floral designs to spill over and loop back around to fill each corner of the space. The result is a distinctly modern look that would work in a cottagecore or contemporary scheme.
There is so much in the collection that is a treat for the eye, but these are the showstoppers my team couldn't stop cooing over when we saw the range in person.
These cushions are not cheap, but aside from their gorgeous floral design, they're also high quality, made from 100% cotton with a duck feather filling. This blossom colourway is one of my favourites, but it's also available in celadon and juniper.
If you've not invested in the butter dish trend yet, consider this your sign to do so. I love its charming, simple shape adorned with the retro-inspired yellow flower design.
These glass tumblers are probably the best examples of the retro Scandinavian look the collection embodies. The lovely globe-like shape was specially designed and is what makes these little glasses so eye-catching with their nostalgic, playful pattern.
These might be plates, but personally, I think this set belongs on the wall. They're too pretty to hide away in the cupboard. Get some plate hanging discs from Amazon, and you have a ready-made plate wall.
If you want to romanticise your day just a little bit, these beautiful espresso cups will do the trick. They'll glam up any 5-minute coffee break, or be the showpiece of your next at-home coffee catch-up with a friend.
This lovely lamp is a work of art all on it's own, the beautifully designed green ceramic base is designed to go with the drum lampshade which you can buy separately for £70
Is there anything more retro and nostalgic than a quilt? Quilts are making a huge comeback this year, and I expect this lovely patchwork version to be a hit.
The whole collection is filled with nostalgic elements that add to the charm of the range. 'My childhood has inspired this collection, all my summer memories are reflected in these illustrations. My family home was surrounded by nature which I always found so calming, and inspiring,' says Anine.
'I’ve always had a passion for creating and expressing myself visually. This opportunity with John Lewis has enabled me to explore a way to transport my designs onto a different medium which has been a wonderful opportunity.'
