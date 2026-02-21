Florals for spring? Well, it turns out they can be groundbreaking when you see the new John Lewis x Anine Cecilie Iversen range. John Lewis has teamed up with the popular Copenhagen-based artist Anine Cecilie Iversen to create a beautiful retro Scandinavian-inspired homeware collection filled with her signature floral designs.

Anine is the artist behind the hugely popular La Poire collection. You will certainly have seen her design of a girl in a green coat and green dress, or her La Poire 'May Tulips', all over the best gallery walls on Instagram. Her artwork is sold all over the world, and John Lewis alone has seen a 60% year-on-year increase in sales from the collection.

The new collection is exclusive to John Lewis and filled with textiles, cushions, rugs, tableware and even makeup bags. If you thought Scandi style was all neutrals and minimalism, this collection proves just how playful and colourful it actually is.

The collection will eventually include 114 pieces, but right now only 42 are available, and I predict they'll become future classics. I saw a few of the star pieces in person at the recent John Lewis Spring and Summer preview, and I've got my eye on the Dahlia cushions, priced at £50.

The cushions feature Anine's signature style of allowing her floral designs to spill over and loop back around to fill each corner of the space. The result is a distinctly modern look that would work in a cottagecore or contemporary scheme.

There is so much in the collection that is a treat for the eye, but these are the showstoppers my team couldn't stop cooing over when we saw the range in person.

The whole collection is filled with nostalgic elements that add to the charm of the range. 'My childhood has inspired this collection, all my summer memories are reflected in these illustrations. My family home was surrounded by nature which I always found so calming, and inspiring,' says Anine.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'I’ve always had a passion for creating and expressing myself visually. This opportunity with John Lewis has enabled me to explore a way to transport my designs onto a different medium which has been a wonderful opportunity.'