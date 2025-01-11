Are heated propagators worth it? 3 reasons you should buy one before spring

If you've started stocking up on gardening equipment in preparation for spring, you might be wondering the very same thing us as: are heated propagators worth it?

If you've been researching what to sow in January, you'll know that many winter growing guides mention heated propagators. These nifty pieces of kit are essentially lidded trays atop a heating element that you can pop your seedlings in.

'A heated propagator is a gardening tool that allows you to gently heat seeds while they're growing to improve their chances of success,' says Mairi Devlin, head of gardening at B&Q. 'They are a valuable investment for gardeners.'

So, are heated propagators worth it? We think so, and so do the other gardening experts we've spoken to. We've rounded up all of the best benefits to help you decide whether a heated propagator is for you.

Benefits of heated propagators

1. Head start on the growing season

(Image credit: Getty Images/Malcolm P Chapman)

Heated propagators allow you to sow seeds much earlier than normal, which means you can start growing fruits and vegetables as early as January. Flowers, too, can be sown in a heated propagator during the winter, meaning you'll have well-developed young plants come spring.

‘A heated propagator is a brilliant addition to any gardener’s toolkit, especially for those looking to get a head start on the growing season,’ says gardening expert and writer Sarah Raven.

Most seeds require warmth to germinate successfully, so a little extra heat can bring seedlings to life at any time of the year — even on the coldest winter days. That means you can learn how to grow chillies and other summer crops as early as January.

‘A heated propagator is certainly a worthwhile investment,’ agrees David Glass, head gardener at Bowood House & Gardens. 'It creates the ideal environment for seeds to germinate, providing a head start on the traditional growing season.'

2. Stronger seedlings

(Image credit: Getty Images/Geri Lavrov)

You can say goodbye to leggy seedlings if you have a heated propagator.

‘Providing consistent warmth to the roots helps to promote healthy and strong growth,' explains Sarah. 'Seeds grown in a propagator develop sturdy, well-formed roots, resulting in stocky, productive plants rather than tall, weak ones.'

Plants started in a propagator have a better chance of thriving throughout the rest of the year.

'Overall, a heated propagator creates ideal conditions for nurturing seedlings, leading to healthier plants and improved gardening success,' says Mairi from B&Q.

3. Earlier harvests

(Image credit: Getty Images/eurobanks)

What do earlier sowings and stronger plants mean? Earlier harvests, of course!

That means you could be enjoying fresh tomatoes, aubergines and other propagator-sown vegetables well before your garden neighbours. You'll be able to cut flowers for vases sooner than usual, too.

'Gardeners growing cut flowers such as cosmos or vegetables like tomatoes will notice earlier harvests and higher productivity when using a heated propagator,' says Sarah.

Are there any drawbacks?

So, are heated propagators worth it? For better germination, sturdier plants and earlier harvest, absolutely — in fact, we think they're a huge help for gardeners. But are there any negatives?

The only disadvantage of heated propagators is that they require electricity to run, which means they're a little costlier in the long-term than a standard unheated propagator, like Sarah Raven's propagator set.

That said, heated propagators aren't especially expensive to power. Thompson & Morgan's Super 7 Electric Propagator, for example, costs just pennies a day to run.

'Some of the newer propagators are energy-efficient and come in various sizes, making them suitable for both beginner and experienced gardeners,' says Mairi.

Of course, exact costs will depend on the watt element of each propagator, but most suppliers include energy information in the product description, so you can double-check the running cost before you buy.

Where to buy a heated propagator

Stewart Heated Propagator 38cm £19.00 at B&Q This heated propagator maintains an average compost temperature of 15-20°C with a length of 38cm. Selections Jumbo Windowsill Heated Plant Propagator £34.99 at Amazon This extra-long (80cm) heated propagator is perfect for the windowsill, especially if you're planning on sowing lots this season. Fab 4 Electric Heated Propagator £29.24 at Primrose This popular heated propagator has four compartments and vented lids for air circulation. It's perfect for a tabletop.

FAQs

What seeds to sow in a heated propagator?

The gardening world is your oyster when it comes to sowing seeds in a heated propagator, but a few fruits, flowers and vegetables appreciate the heat more than others.

Tomatoes, cucumbers and aubergines are all popular choices, but growing flowers like snapdragons, dahlias and sweet peas will also benefit from the added warmth.

How long do you keep seedlings in a heated propagator?

This all depends on the type of plant, but generally, gardeners take seedlings out of a heated propagator after they've grown their first pair of 'true leaves' — the set of leaves that appear after the initial pair of seed leaves.

Don't take them out all at once, though. You'll need to let the seedlings acclimatise gradually to conditions outside of the propagator, so start by removing the lid during the daytime for a few days to a week before removing the lid entirely and turning off the heat. After that, the seedlings should be strong enough to survive outside of the propagator.

So, are heated propagators worth it? Absolutely! Especially if you want to make the most of the gardening year with healthier plants and earlier harvests.