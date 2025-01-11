Are heated propagators worth it? 3 reasons you should buy one before spring
Squeeze everything out of this gardening year...
If you've started stocking up on gardening equipment in preparation for spring, you might be wondering the very same thing us as: are heated propagators worth it?
If you've been researching what to sow in January, you'll know that many winter growing guides mention heated propagators. These nifty pieces of kit are essentially lidded trays atop a heating element that you can pop your seedlings in.
'A heated propagator is a gardening tool that allows you to gently heat seeds while they're growing to improve their chances of success,' says Mairi Devlin, head of gardening at B&Q. 'They are a valuable investment for gardeners.'
So, are heated propagators worth it? We think so, and so do the other gardening experts we've spoken to. We've rounded up all of the best benefits to help you decide whether a heated propagator is for you.
Benefits of heated propagators
1. Head start on the growing season
Heated propagators allow you to sow seeds much earlier than normal, which means you can start growing fruits and vegetables as early as January. Flowers, too, can be sown in a heated propagator during the winter, meaning you'll have well-developed young plants come spring.
‘A heated propagator is a brilliant addition to any gardener’s toolkit, especially for those looking to get a head start on the growing season,’ says gardening expert and writer Sarah Raven.
Most seeds require warmth to germinate successfully, so a little extra heat can bring seedlings to life at any time of the year — even on the coldest winter days. That means you can learn how to grow chillies and other summer crops as early as January.
‘A heated propagator is certainly a worthwhile investment,’ agrees David Glass, head gardener at Bowood House & Gardens. 'It creates the ideal environment for seeds to germinate, providing a head start on the traditional growing season.'
2. Stronger seedlings
You can say goodbye to leggy seedlings if you have a heated propagator.
‘Providing consistent warmth to the roots helps to promote healthy and strong growth,' explains Sarah. 'Seeds grown in a propagator develop sturdy, well-formed roots, resulting in stocky, productive plants rather than tall, weak ones.'
Plants started in a propagator have a better chance of thriving throughout the rest of the year.
'Overall, a heated propagator creates ideal conditions for nurturing seedlings, leading to healthier plants and improved gardening success,' says Mairi from B&Q.
3. Earlier harvests
What do earlier sowings and stronger plants mean? Earlier harvests, of course!
That means you could be enjoying fresh tomatoes, aubergines and other propagator-sown vegetables well before your garden neighbours. You'll be able to cut flowers for vases sooner than usual, too.
'Gardeners growing cut flowers such as cosmos or vegetables like tomatoes will notice earlier harvests and higher productivity when using a heated propagator,' says Sarah.
Are there any drawbacks?
So, are heated propagators worth it? For better germination, sturdier plants and earlier harvest, absolutely — in fact, we think they're a huge help for gardeners. But are there any negatives?
The only disadvantage of heated propagators is that they require electricity to run, which means they're a little costlier in the long-term than a standard unheated propagator, like Sarah Raven's propagator set.
That said, heated propagators aren't especially expensive to power. Thompson & Morgan's Super 7 Electric Propagator, for example, costs just pennies a day to run.
'Some of the newer propagators are energy-efficient and come in various sizes, making them suitable for both beginner and experienced gardeners,' says Mairi.
Of course, exact costs will depend on the watt element of each propagator, but most suppliers include energy information in the product description, so you can double-check the running cost before you buy.
Where to buy a heated propagator
This heated propagator maintains an average compost temperature of 15-20°C with a length of 38cm.
This extra-long (80cm) heated propagator is perfect for the windowsill, especially if you're planning on sowing lots this season.
FAQs
What seeds to sow in a heated propagator?
The gardening world is your oyster when it comes to sowing seeds in a heated propagator, but a few fruits, flowers and vegetables appreciate the heat more than others.
Tomatoes, cucumbers and aubergines are all popular choices, but growing flowers like snapdragons, dahlias and sweet peas will also benefit from the added warmth.
How long do you keep seedlings in a heated propagator?
This all depends on the type of plant, but generally, gardeners take seedlings out of a heated propagator after they've grown their first pair of 'true leaves' — the set of leaves that appear after the initial pair of seed leaves.
Don't take them out all at once, though. You'll need to let the seedlings acclimatise gradually to conditions outside of the propagator, so start by removing the lid during the daytime for a few days to a week before removing the lid entirely and turning off the heat. After that, the seedlings should be strong enough to survive outside of the propagator.
So, are heated propagators worth it? Absolutely! Especially if you want to make the most of the gardening year with healthier plants and earlier harvests.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She love sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
-
Stacey Dooley has found the best way to hide a TV in a living room – this is how she's done it
'It’s giving luxe Wallace and Gromit' – and we’re obsessed
By Sara Hesikova
-
What does your roof look like in the snow? How snow and frost can indicate if it’s time to upgrade your loft insulation
Use the poor weather to see how heat escapes your home
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 decluttering trends to try in 2025 – these are the trends taking off on social media at the moment
The experts share their top tips for getting on top of clutter this year
By Ellis Cochrane
-
The RSPB warns not to use bird tables as it pulls stock offline due to deadly disease - these are the feeders you should use instead
The charity has warned against the spread of disease within bird populations
By Kezia Reynolds
-
When to deadhead pansies to encourage a new flush of beautiful blooms, according to gardening experts
Here are the telltale signs that your pansies need deadheading, to enjoy these flowers at their best
By Katie Sims
-
Where to place a jade plant – 5 best spots according to feng shui and plant experts
Plus, why you shouldn’t be placing one in your bedroom…
By Ellis Cochrane
-
Experts reveal the most active garden pests to watch out for in winter — and how to keep them at bay
What's chewing your garden shed?
By Sophie King
-
How to propagate pothos plants and create stunning new house plants for free
It's the perfect way to transform your home without spending a small fortune on houseplants...
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to grow a Christmas tree from a cutting — 5 simple steps to a free Christmas tree
Simon Akeroyd's expert advice
By Sophie King
-
How to protect garden wildlife during snow - what to do to help birds and hedgehogs this winter
It's not just us who want to escape the cold this month
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to winter proof garden pots to keep them from cracking in the cold
You need to show your garden pots some TLC when the temperature dips
By Kayleigh Dray