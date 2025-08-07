Best plants to propagate in August if you want to fill your garden borders for free

They say that ‘less is more’, but those people have likely never had a garden to work with! Learning the best plants to propagate in August, then, is a brilliant way to multiply all of your favourites… without spending a single penny in the process.

Of course, there really isn’t much you can get for a single penny nowadays – especially if you’ve taken up gardening as a hobby, even more especially if you’ve ever even browsed the best perennials section at your local garden centre (phew!).

That’s why sussing out the best plants to grow from cuttings is one of the best budget garden ideas around – it will help you increase the number of plants in your garden for free. Can’t say better than that, eh?

Best plants to propagate in August

Whether you choose to grow it in water (using a propagation station like this, £15.99 from Amazon) or in soil, taking cuttings from plants is a fun and frugal hobby that everyone with a green thumb – or even just the tiniest tinge of green – should master.

Ready your garden borders and flower beds, then, and commit the following list to memory, because these are the very best plants to propagate in August...

1. Lavender and rosemary

(Image credit: Future PLC/Claire Lloyd Davies)

Lavender isn't just one of the best plants to propagate in August; it's also one of the most calming plants to add to your garden, too. And, let's face facts, we could all use a little more calm at the moment.

'Propagating Lavender is easy and a great way to ensure you have more plants, especially if you have some which have become woody or are more susceptible to frosts,' promises Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

To set to work, Morris says you have to 'remove non-flowered shoots from current year’s growth, including a strip of bark,' before removing the lower leaves, and dipping in a rooting hormone like this organic rooting powder, £4.99 from Crocus.

'Then, place cuttings around the edge of a small pot filled with gritty, well-drained compost, and wait,' he says, noting that you can also propagate rosemary in August in the exact same way.

2. Fuchsias

If you love fuchsias, with their gorgeous colour and with their pendent blooms, you're in luck; this cottage garden favourite is also one of the best plants to propagate in August.

'They are so easy to grow from softwood cuttings and make great gifts for fellow plant lovers,' says landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell.

Steven Bell Social Links Navigation Landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell is an experienced landscaper, with years of experience owning paving and gardening companies. Combining hands-on expertise with a deep appreciation for sustainable landscaping practices, Steven enjoys sharing his insights with readers to inspire their own green-thumb adventures.

All you have to do, Steven says, is use a pair of sharp, clean secateurs to 'take soft, green tip cuttings about 10cm long' from your plant.

'Remove the lower leaves and plant in moist compost, before covering with a plastic dome or bag to keep humidity high,' he adds. 'Just be sure to avoid waterlogging – ensure good drainage and mist sparingly.'

3. Hardy shrubs

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Brent Derby)

Many hardy shrubs make for some of the best hedging plants, true, but you can also grow shrubs in pots, which means they make for some of the best plants to propagate in August, regardless of your patience levels!

'Now is a great time to take cuttings of your hardy shrubs, including box, ceanothus, azalea, and privet,' explains Helena Jones, head of commercial at Hedges Direct Limited.

Helena Jones Head of Commercial at Hedges Direct Limited Helena Jones is currently Head of Commercial at Hedges Direct Limited – aka the UK's leading supplier of hedging plants – having been in the business since 2022. Her intimate knowledge of the product range, and horticulture in general, helps Hedges Direct continue to be the online market leader.

She adds that you should 'use shoots of the current year’s growth with a soft tip and woody base (known as semi-ripe)' if you want your propagation efforts to prove a success.

4. Penstemon

The name might not trip off the tongue as easily as some of the others on this list, true, but penstemon are brilliant bloomers. So, yes, Steven says they're well worth considering if you're musing over the best plants to propagate in August.

'Take non-flowering shoots about 10cm long, remove the lower leaves and insert into a mix of compost and perlite,' he says. Then, just keep them warm and covered, and they’ll root in 4-6 weeks.

'Top tip? Pinch out the tip of the cutting to encourage bushier growth once rooted,' adds Steven.

5. Hydrangea

(Image credit: James Merrell/Future Publishing Ltd)

Fun fact: hydrangeas are one of those plants that increase property value, and they're really easy to grow – even from cuttings!

'Hydrangea can be propagated in August and into September; just select a healthy stem and cut just beneath a node,' says Morris.

'Then, remove all but the top leaves, dip in rooting hormone and pot into a small pot of gritty, well-drained compost.'

Easy peasy!

6. Roses

Made it your mission to learn how to grow perfect roses? Up the ante and try growing them from cuttings! They are, after all, some of the very best plants to propagate in August.

'Yes, you can propagate roses in August! It’s best done with semi-ripe cuttings from this season’s growth,' says Steven, who suggests you 'take a 20cm cutting from just below a leaf node, remove lower leaves, and plant in a trench outdoors or pots with gritty compost'.

'Choose healthy, disease-free stems and be patient – rooting can take a few months,' he adds.

FAQs

What can I propagate in August?

Not sure which plants you can propagate in August? Honestly, the world – or your garden – is very much your oyster.

'This is a great month for propagating a mix of herbaceous perennials, shrubs, and some edibles,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, professional gardener and director of Gardens Revived.

Whether by division or cuttings, he goes on to say you can propagate hardy geraniums, hostas, daylilies, and iris sibirica by lifting and dividing clumps – as well as penstemon, salvia, and verbena bonariensis from cuttings.

You can also, he adds, take cuttings from the following:

Rosemary

Sage

Buddleja

Fuchsia

Hydrangea

Escallonia

Ceanothus

'If you tackle any of the above, just cut a 10 cm piece just below a leaf node, remove lower leaves, and insert into gritty compost,' he adds, noting that August is brilliant for propagation as you can 'take advantage of the warm soil, longer days, and active plant growth before autumn sets in'.

Can you take cuttings in late summer?

You can, and absolutely should, take cuttings in late summer! In fact, 'you’ll be really glad you took the time now to propagate your tender perennials when next spring arrives,' promises Helena Jones from Hedges Direct Limited.

'While it's possible to bring your plants like argyranthemum, bidens, gazania, and salvia indoors for winter, this can be a bit of a hassle, and they often don’t look as good in their second year,' she adds.

'A much better option is to take cuttings and start fresh each year.'

What is the best way to propagate cuttings?

The best way to propagate cuttings is to choose a healthy, non-flowering stem, cut the stem cleanly just below a node, dip the cut end in a rooting hormone, and then place it in well-draining soil.

You can create a nice humid environment with a propagation station or by covering your pot with a plastic bag. Then, pop them somewhere warm (but out of direct sun) and keep misting them until those roots begin to shoot.

Steven Bell of Paving Shopper also advises you keep the following tips in mind, too:

Label your cuttings. 'It’s surprisingly easy to forget what’s what.'

'It’s surprisingly easy to forget what’s what.' Use sharp, clean tools. 'This helps prevent disease and improves success rates.'

'This helps prevent disease and improves success rates.' Stay patient. 'Some cuttings root quickly, others take their time.'

'Some cuttings root quickly, others take their time.' Don’t forget protection. 'Young plants will need shelter from wind and heavy rain as the weather begins to turn.'

And just like that, you know exactly which plants to propagate in August. Grab a pair of snips, then, and get to work before the weather turns. We promise all your hard work will be worth it when you have a blooming marvellous garden next year!