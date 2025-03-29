6 of the best bedding plants to add to your garden in April for vibrant flower beds this summer

Spring is in full swing, and even though we haven't quite shaken the last frosts, there are lots of bedding plants you can add to your garden in April.

Cobbling together a list of what to plant in April will stand you in good stead for the seasons ahead – and that’s why sowing and planting bedding plants are among the top garden jobs in April.

You’ll have to choose hardier varieties, though – and that’s why we’ve spoken to a panel of trusted garden experts to help you plan for the month ahead.

1. Pansies

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tom Meaker)

Learning how to care for pansies is relatively straightforward, because they’re among the hardier bedding plants out there – and that means you can plant them in April.

‘Pansies and violas will all go on to give colourful displays well into the summer,’ says Pim Dickson, horticulturist expert at Mr Fothergill's. ‘These can then be supplemented with half-hardy bedding plants when all risk of frost has passed, and the soil has warmed.’

2. Snapdragons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for colourful flower spikes between late spring and early autumn, it's worth learning how to grow snapdragons, or antirrhinums – and they're one of the best bedding plants you can add to your garden in April.

‘Known as ‘pollination powerhouses’ antirrhinums are one of our favourite bedding plants as they not only look attractive, but they also attract pollinators, such as bumblebees, into the garden which will help many other plants flourish,’ says Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

For the best results, wait until the risk of frosts have passed before planting – or sow the seeds indoors to begin with.

3. Zonal geraniums

(Image credit: Leigh Clapp)

Geraniums are ever-popular in flower beds, pots and garden borders, and hardier varieties are able to withstand April temperatures.

'Zonal geraniums begin to flower from as early as late March, and although not hardy, they will tolerate cooler temperatures (if not frost) and will grow away quickly in April, providing an early colourful display,' says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

Julian also recommends planting zonal geraniums towards the end of April rather than at the start of the month, just to be on the safe side.

4. Cosmos

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

While you can't add young cosmos plants to the garden in April, you can learn how to grow cosmos from seed.

'We don’t generally create traditional bedding displays here at Raby – our planting tends to be based on much less formal schemes using a mix of perennials and annuals,' says Dickon Harding, garden and landscape manager at Raby Castle.

'We did create a beautiful border using simple white cosmos (Cosmos bipinatus) which looked stunning last summer, and we raised them from seed earlier in the year as they are frost tender (half-hardy).'

5. Bacopa

(Image credit: Getty Images/Maksims Grigorjevs)

Bacopa are among the best trailing plants, but they're also a brilliant choice if you're looking for bedding plants to add to your garden in April.

'One of the lesser known bedding plants, bacopa, are a great addition to your garden as they thrive in the cooler temperatures of the UK whilst being low maintenance and producing a mass of tiny flowers from spring through to autumn,' says Lucie.

6. Hardy fuchsias

(Image credit: Getty Images/esolla)

Fuchsias are another popular choice for flower beds. Just as you need to work out the best time to prune fuchsias, you also need to know when to plant them – and for hardy varieties, April gives the green light.

'The 'Bella' range of Fuchsia flowers early and keeps flowering right through the summer,' says Julian from British Garden Centres. 'They are perfect for containers and baskets.'

Which bedding plants will you be adding to your garden in April?