14 shade-loving plants for pots that are perfect for brightening up dark garden corners

Whether it is for a patio, north-facing flower bed or secluded garden corner, shade-loving plants for pots can bring the darkest gardens out of the shadows.

Knowing which plants prefer cool, dark environments is essential for brightening up any garden corner shade ideas. Much like bedding plants for shade, certain plant species planted in container garden ideas and positioned out of direct sunlight will flourish and bloom, meaning covered courtyard or north-facing gardens can be as gorgeous as any south garden.

Shade loving plants for pots

If you are looking for north-facing garden ideas for your outdoor plot they may not benefit from receiving all-day sun, but luckily we are spoilt for choice when it comes to plants that prefer staying under cover. So, it is possible to transform a gloomy garden with limited sunlight into an atmospheric space with plenty of texture and foliage.

'There are many plants to choose from if you have a shady spot. Some plants prefer full sun and can tolerate partial shade, but others love it,' says Kelly Dyer, Plant Doctor and Lead Horticulturalist at Patch Plants.

These shade-loving plants for pots are all recommended by experts. We promise they're guaranteed to turn even the gloomiest garden into a luscious oasis that lasts.

1. Ivy

Ivy may have a bad reputation as an invasive plant that can get so out of hand you may eventually need to know how to kill ivy on a fence. But, growing the trailing plant in a container means ivy garden ideas will be kept under control and are most successful in shaded spots.

Grown in pots ivy will look green and structurally trained as topiary, in winter foliage displays or trailing from hanging baskets all year round.

2. Tree ferns

If you are looking for a shade-loving plant that will thrive in a pot and add that wow factor, consider planting a tree fern as they make incredible features in the shade.

Tree ferns aren't trees but their twisted ariel roots that grow above soil are trunk-like and they can grow very tall when in large containers.

The slow-growing plants look incredible in urban gardens with lush green throngs sprouting from their heads. Pot them in large containers full of damp neutral to acid soil. Place them in cool areas out of direct sunlight.

3. Ferns

From delicate shields to striking the shuttlecock, ferns are an excellent choice for filling up shady garden spots in the garden.

'With their lush, green fronds, ferns are a classic choice for shaded areas', says Jane Dobbs Gardening Team Lead at Allans Gardeners.

It's well known that low-maintenance ferns for shade make a fabulous choice for woodland garden ideas. But fewer are aware they work well and look striking in pots.

'For the plants to thrive, they require high humidity and well-drained soil, which makes them suitable for both indoor and outdoor container gardens,' continues Jane.

4. Fatsias

Fatsia japonica, or Japanese aralia is an evergreen shrub with large, rich green, shiny leaves.

'Tolerant of sun or shade, Fatsias are one of the best evergreen plants around. Their large fanned leaves create a lush, tropical feel,' explains Kelly Dyer.

5. Hostas

With so many beautiful colours hostas are an ideal shading loving plant for pots. If you want to know how to grow hostas, you'll need to know how to get rid of slugs and snails as they absolutely love munching away on a hotas delicious leaves. Garlic spray is one natural remedy.

'The downside of plants in shadier spots is that slugs and snails like these cooler spots too. It’s advisable to take a preventative approach to slug control, rather than waiting until they’ve decimated half of your plants before trying to get rid of them,' agrees, Kelly Dyer.

For the hostas to thrive, they require high humidity and well-drained soil.

6. Hydrangeas

Once you know how to grow hydrangeas in pots your garden will literally bloom with fragrant colour and beauty. The wonder about hydrangeas is that they thrive in both sunny and shaded environments; their ideal resting place is to have roots buried deep in cool shaded earth while their heads bathe in sunlight.

Before you rush off to the garden centre, be sure to plant only shrub hydrangeas in containers as climbing hydrangeas need more room to spread their roots to grow up.

7. Heuchera or Coral Bells

Carol bells are a fun shade loving plant for pots as they come in various shades and are a beginner gardener's dream. The maintenance is minimal and they provide year-long colour.

Place these hardy perennials in bright or dappled shade and watch them bloom from spring to mid-summer.

8. Foxgloves

Cottage-garden favourites, foxgloves aren't a natural choice when potting up but they can make a beautiful inclusion to a container garden display in spring.

The tall stems with tubular flowers will add valuable height and do well in both sunny and shady spots.

9. Caladiums

Native to South America, these shade-worshiping plants can look striking in pots as their heart-shaped leaves look as though they've been painted with bright and beautiful colour combinations.

'Any shaded area can be brightened by the colourful leaves of caladiums. Warm conditions and moist soil are essential to their growth, and they thrive in pots that can be moved to ideal spots,' says Jane Dobbs.

10. Impatiens or Busy Lizzies

Pretty Busy Lizzies are a garden classic. These hardy plants are small and mighty. Their small, colourful flowers bloom in vibrant shades of red, pink, orange and purple, as well as white and softer tones.

There are two types to choose from, the ‘busy lizzie’, impatiens walleriana, which you probably remember from your grandma's garden became scarce a few years ago due to a mildew disease. But thanks to clever plant breeders, they are back with disease-resistant power.

The other type of impatiens is New Guinea impatiens, Impatiens hawkeri. These are larger in every sense. Both thrive in sheltered partial shade.

'Known for their bright, cheerful flowers, impatiens - widely known as busy lizzies are exceptionally resistant to downy mildew and are therefore a great choice for giving brightness and contrast in darker locations,' says Chris Bonnett from Gardening Express.

11. Begonias

Begonias love the container life and even more so when in shady spots. They only require low light conditions to bloom and have large showy flowers.

'If you want to add some colour to your potted plant display, it's definitely worth considering planning impatiens or begonias. These plants bloom in shades ranging from white to vibrant pink and red, meaning you can usually choose one that matches the colour scheme of your outdoor area' advises, Josh Novell, plant expert and director of Polhill.

12. Fuchsias

Fuchsias are a stand out flower that blooms from June right through to November with surprisingly very little care needed. The distinctive tropical-style flower heads fall in bell-like fashion with bright two-toned petals.

Fuchsias will happily show off their status in full sun or shade. Learn how to prune fuchsias and the hardy shrubs will brighten your darkest garden corners year after year.

'Fuchsias are known for their unique, pendulous flowers. To thrive, they require consistent moisture and a cool, shady environment,' says Kelly Dryer.

13. Discentra or Bleeding Hearts

Dicentra or bleeding heart is a perennial that can look particularly pretty planted in containers. It produces dainty heart-shaped pink and white flowers that hang in rows from long stems.

'It should be grown in soil that is moist and ideally has a neutral pH. As the flowers are delicate, bleeding heart may need some protection from the wind. Ensure that you are wearing gloves whenever you are handling bleeding heart, and ensure it is kept out of reach as it is toxic to people and pets' advises Graham Smith, a gardening expert from LBS Horticulture,

14. Shade tolerant roses

If you are considering knowing how to grow perfect roses, have you considered cultivating the classic in shady spots?

'While the majority of roses prefer to bask in warmth and sunshine, some varieties can tolerate partial shade and be safely planted in pots to climb up cool walls or areas of the garden that do not get full sun,' says Ian Limmer, Nursery Manager at Peter Beales.

Peter Beales Roses recommends the Oxford Physic Rose, a pink, classic shrub rose. Or, the Mme. Isaac Pereire produces huge shaggy blooms in mauvy crimson that exude an intense perfume. The large bush is ideal for brightening dark areas and can be trained up a pillar or obelisk.

FAQs

What plants are good for pots in the shade?

Most of the plants we've listed above will thrive in potted containers just as they would be planted in shady flower beds. When choosing hydrangeas for shade ensure you select shrubs rather than climbers as these need plenty of space to spread roots. Plants that are ideal for pots in the shade are Ferns, Hostas and Coral Bells.

What container plants flower in full shade?

Depending on their variety, hostas will flower tall purple blooms between May and September in full shade. Although grown for its foliage, heucheras will also flower in full shade during summer months.

These shade-loving plants for pots will inject foliage and colour into even the darkest corners of your garden plot. That being said, even the easiest plants to grow in shady containers need a touch of TLC, so it's wise to do your research first.