How to grow jasmine – the best ways to position, feed and water this climber for beautiful, fragrant blooms

Jasmine is one of my favourite shrubs in the garden – it looks and smells incredible. Better yet? Learning how to grow jasmine is easy.

It’s a great climbing plant for pots, but it’s a brilliant choice for garden borders, too. In fact, that’s where I grow mine, and it flowers beautifully along my fence during the summer.

I checked in with the experts to create the ultimate care guide, from planting to pruning, to help you learn how to grow jasmine yourself this year.

What you'll need

1. Finding the perfect spot

Jasmine is an outdoor plant (but you can learn how to grow Madagascar jasmine indoors), and if you want to watch it thrive, you’ll need to pick the right place for it.

Whether you choose to plant jasmine in the ground or a container (it does well in both), well-drained soil and plenty of sun in a sheltered location are key. You’ll also need something for it to climb on, like a trellis or fence.

‘A south-facing wall or fence is perfect because it helps to protect the plant from cold winds, and it should hold the heat well,’ says Liam Cleary, outdoor plants expert at Old Railway Line Garden Centre.

The sunshine is especially important if you’re growing summer jasmine. If your soil is heavy, try incorporating some horticultural grit (like Westland's Potting Grit from Amazon) or sand to improve the drainage.

‘A loam-based compost will help to provide it with the nutrients it needs to thrive,’ Liam adds.

2. Choosing the right container

If you’re learning how to grow jasmine in a pot (it’s one of the best climbing plants for an urban courtyard garden, after all), you’ll need to make sure you pick one that’s big enough to accommodate all of the roots.

‘If planting in a pot, we recommend a container that is at least 45–60 cm in diameter and 40–50 cm deep, to give the roots ample space to grow,’ advises Julian, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

It’s also worth noting that potted jasmine will need a little more TLC further down the line – but more on that shortly.

3. Watering is key

Jasmine is a resilient plant and doesn’t require much in the way of regular maintenance, but it’s important to up the watering regime during dry spells, especially if you’re growing your plant in a container.

‘Watering it properly is key and most important within the first year,’ says Liam. ‘The roots need to be damp, but not too soggy and waterlogged, as this can cause the roots to rot and the plant to wilt.’

And no one enjoys learning how to save an overwatered plant…

4. Feeding your plant

Feeding your jasmine plant during the growing season will bolster its flowering potential.

‘During spring and summer, when jasmine is actively growing, feed it once a week with a high potash fertiliser to encourage healthy growth and plenty of flowers,’ says Liam.

It’s especially important for potted jasmine plants. ‘Container jasmine will need more regular feeding during the growing season than jasmine plants in the ground,’ says Julian.

And don’t forget about mulching – it’s one of the best-kept secrets in the gardening world, and you can buy peat-free mulch from Amazon.

‘In autumn, it helps to mulch around the base with well-rotted compost or manure to keep the moisture in the soil and protect the roots as the temperature drops,' Liam adds.

5. Pruning

Experts also recommend pruning jasmine if you want to keep your plant looking neat and tidy and flowering to its full potential.

‘For summer jasmine, prune it after it’s finished flowering by cutting back old or tangled stems,’ Liam advises. ‘The best time to prune winter jasmine is in early spring to clear space for new growth.

‘If your jasmine’s a climber, make sure to tie its shoots to a trellis or wires to help guide its upward growth.’

FAQs

Does jasmine do better in pots or the ground?

Jasmine is versatile – it thrives in pots or the ground, as long as it receives ample sunlight, shelter and drainage. Growing it in the ground can make care a fraction easier, though.

‘Planting directly in the ground is great if you’ve got space in a garden near a sunny wall or trellis, as it gives the roots room to spread and usually means less watering once it's settled,’ explains outdoor plants expert Liam. ‘But if you don’t have this space, growing it in a pot is a great alternative.’

Learning how to grow jasmine is easier than it looks, and it's just one of many natural garden screening ideas. Will you be adding it to your garden this year?