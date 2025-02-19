Can you grow succulents outdoors? The varieties that will thrive in your garden for a unique and low-maintenance display

When we picture succulents, most of us will imagine an array of small potted plants housed indoors, but actually, these charming plants can be just as happy in the garden too.

So if you've been asking can you grow succulents outdoors, the short answer is yes, you can. But because of the delights of British weather, it's important to pick hardy varieties and care for them appropriately when planning succulent garden ideas.

'You can grow succulents outdoors, but it’s important to be mindful of the UK weather,' advises Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres. 'Choose cold-hardy varieties which are more tolerant of the UK’s variable temperatures and rainy weather.'

'Some succulents are actually happier and healthier outdoors - providing the right conditions and care,' adds Joe Aldworth, gardening expert at The Old Railway Line Garden Centre .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best succulents to grow outdoors

When growing succulents outdoors, it's important to choose varieties that can withstand (and actually sometimes prefer) colder temperatures. These include:

Sempervivum

Sedum

Agave

Opuntia

These varieties tend to be happier outside because they thrive in open, sunny conditions. They're typically less suited to indoor environments with lower light levels and higher humidity.

How to grow succulents outdoors

Now that we know you can in fact grow succulents outdoors, there are some key tips that will give these charming plants the best chance of surviving in your garden.

'Succulents need excellent drainage, so make sure when planting that your garden soil has grit, sand, or perlite added to prevent root rot,' Andy advises.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jamie Mason)

You'll also want to use pots with adequate drainage and water your succulents sparingly. Because these plants store water in their leaves, overwatering is one of the most common succulent care mistakes. In winter, they only need watering every two to three weeks. 'Water deeply when the soil is completely dry, then let it dry out completely before watering again,' Joe says.

Choose the location of your succulents wisely. 'We recommend keeping your succulents in a sunny, south-facing location, but protect them from excessive rain or frost by moving the pots into sheltered positions, or using temporary covers like horticultural fleece in colder snaps,' Andy says.

What you need for growing succulents outdoors

Westland Cacti Potting Mix 4l, Brown £6.18 at Amazon To give your succulents the best chance of thriving outdoors, it's recommended to use a specially formulated potting mix. This one has added Seramis granules for water management, plus sand for better airflow and drainage. Foragift Self-Watering Plant Pots Indoor £21.99 at Amazon Good drainage is key when growing succulents, which these pots were designed to give. The reservoir at the bottom separates the potting soil from the water, so there's no chance of root rot. Plus, they look pretty too. Garden Fleece Frost Protection, 3x10m £7.98 at Amazon When temperatures reach freezing, it's important to either move your succulents indoors, or cover them with a horticultural fleece. This cover can be trimmed to fit your plants, and is breathable enough for them to continue absorbing air.

FAQs

Are succulents happier inside or outside?

Succulents can be happy both inside and outside. Different varieties will prefer one to the other, so it really depends on the succulent in question.

'Succulents can thrive both indoors and outdoors, depending on the conditions you provide,' gardening expert Joe explains. 'Outdoors, they will get more natural sunlight and circulating air, which can promote healthier growth.'

Some varieties of succulents, like Sempervivum and Sedum, prefer open, sunny conditions. It can also be easier to give plants better drainage outdoors, which is key for helping some succulents thrive.

But there are other varieties that prefer indoor conditions, including aloe vera, jade plant, and panda plant. These succulents tend to prefer indirect sunlight and a more humid environment.

It's better to bring succulents plants indoors in winter if temperatures reach freezing, unless you're insulating them with some sort of cover.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

Where is the best place to put succulents outside?

For succulents grown in the garden, place them in a spot that gets at least six hours of sunlight per day. It's also important that the area doesn't get waterlogged, and you can ensure good drainage.

'If you know your soil drainage is poor, try amending the soil with coarse sand or gravel, or potting in a pot with draining holes,' Joe advises. 'And if you live in an area that experiences strong winds, heavy rain, or hail, choose a location that offers some protection, such as near a wall or fence or under a tree.'

Will you be adding succulents to your garden?