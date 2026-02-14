As we start to transition into spring, many of us will begin to experience foxes digging up our gardens as their activity increases again. But, if you’re looking to keep these animals out of your garden, experts recommend coffee grounds as a humane, natural method to deter them.

When considering ways to keep foxes out of your garden , it is important to choose a humane, natural method. The Animal Welfare Act of 2006 forbids the poisoning of foxes, with charities such as The RSPCA issuing frequent warnings about the importance of deterring foxes humanely .

Foxes are known for their sensitive sense of smell, and one thing they really don’t like is the scent of coffee grounds. Here’s how you can use them around your garden to deter foxes, whilst maintaining the health of your plants.

Why do foxes dislike coffee grounds?

Foxes have an incredibly strong sense of smell. It is the sense they use to find food, protect their territory and even find a mate. And in the spring, foxes are more active as they raise their young. So, in the process of looking for more food, you may notice foxes digging up your spring bulbs .

(Image credit: Getty Images/Paul Williams)

'In spring, foxes are most active digging in your gardens, encouraged by some organic fertilisers being used like bone meal or chicken pellets, whilst they also search for earthworms, beetles and other insects as well as mice, voles and rabbits,’ explains Lucie Bradley, garden and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation .

‘When using coffee grounds, the strong, acidic smell can overwhelm their sensitive noses and make them feel in danger, so they won’t want to be in areas where the bitter smell is. In addition, the strong scent of the coffee will mask the scents they would otherwise find to tell them food is in reach.’

Where to put coffee grounds in a garden

‘Creatures of habit, foxes will often enter your garden from the same place and follow the same routes around your garden. So if you can identify where they are entering your garden, such as gaps under fences, then placing coffee grounds with their strong, acidic smell, which they don’t like, may prevent them from entering,’ says Lucie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Because of this, the first thing you need to do is identify where foxes enter your garden. Once you have this spot, you have found the best place to put coffee grounds, as it will prevent foxes from using that entry point. Foxes may also be attracted to your rubbish bins, so it can also be helpful to apply a thin layer of coffee grounds around the base of the bin to mask the smell of waste.

While you can use coffee grounds in your garden , plants that thrive in acidic soil, such as hydrangeas and azaleas in particular, benefit from coffee grounds; some plants have the opposite reaction. You should avoid using coffee grounds on plants that prefer alkaline soil , as well as young seedlings, as coffee can stunt their growth, Lucie tells me.

Is this a good method to use?

Coffee grounds are a natural and effective method of deterrence to keep foxes out of your garden. With this method, you will have to reply to coffee grounds often, especially during wet and wintry weather, as the smell fades. It can also be helpful to try different scent deterrents, such as strong peppermint, as foxes may become accustomed to scent over time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Coffee grounds should only be used as part of a combination of natural methods to deter these scavengers,’ says Lucie.

‘From making sure bins are securely closed and fallen food from bird feeders, or trees are cleared away, through to installing motion-sensitive lights or water sprinklers and ensuring fencing is intact and isn’t easy to burrow under by burying galvanised wire mesh below it.’

While foxes can be a nuisance, the last thing we want to do is harm them. Opting for safe, humane methods is always best, and if you are really struggling to deter these critters, you should consult a professional.