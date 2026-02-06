Garden experts have revealed that mushrooms can make an effective spray to get rid of garden pests, without relying on unnecessary chemicals.

Any gardener knows that garden pests can easily reduce all your prize plants to dust, creating extra jobs, more money spent, and more effort needed in the garden.

While it’s true there are plenty of pest-repelling plants to choose from and companion planting to help, sometimes we need a little extra help. If you want to put a stop to the metaphorical blood, sweat and tears for good, a mushroom spray could be all you need. It’s the easy, natural method experts are raving about.

Why do mushrooms get rid of garden pests?

If mushrooms are growing in your garden , it’s typically a good indicator of healthy soil and that your garden ecosystem is working as it should. And some mushrooms - specifically entomopathogenic mushrooms - naturally repel insects and other pests, protecting your plants in the process.

(Image credit: Getty)

‘Entomopathogenic mushrooms can biologically kill pests through the microscopic spores produced by the mushrooms,’ explains Richard Barker, a horticultural expert from LBS Horticulture .

‘The spores land on insects and then germinate, grow and eventually consume the insect. These types of mushrooms can naturally occur in many kinds of soil and can be an indicator of a healthy ecosystem in your garden.’

‘If you do not have them already, you can encourage their growth by ensuring that the soil has good drainage and the environment is moist but not waterlogged. Organic matter, such as fallen leaves, can be left to decay on the ground for the mushrooms to feed on. Alternatively, you can purchase entomopathogenic mushrooms in a liquid or powder form from some garden centres.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images/Aleksandr Zubkov)

Or, you can make your own mushroom pest repellent spray using blended mushrooms and water. This can be done with mushrooms from the supermarket, or ones that have seen better days in your fridge. In fact, it’s encouraged to use supermarket mushrooms or mushrooms you’ve grown yourself , rather than foraging for mushrooms - unless you are an expert in identifying them.

‘In the wild, mushrooms are constantly protecting their space from pests themselves, and by turning them into a spray, you can use the natural chemicals they produce to have the same effect. The effect won’t be immediate, so they won’t be able to get rid of all pests overnight, but the bitter tastes and enzymes that the mushrooms have will set a new environment and atmosphere that the pests are confused by and don’t like to eat, so they will leave,’ says Robin Antill, founder of 1 st Choice Leisure Buildings .

How to make mushroom pest repellent spray

The good news is that it’s incredibly easy to make mushroom pest repellent spray, and it uses minimal ingredients, too.

(Image credit: Getty)

'The simplest way to use mushrooms to repel garden pests is to make a liquid from a blend of mushrooms and water, which you can spray onto your plants,' explains Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation .

'To make an effective spray, simply add 200g of chopped mushrooms to a food blender or processor, add one litre of water and blend. Once blended, use a very fine sieve or a cheesecloth to strain the blended mixture so that you remove any larger particles which might clog up your sprayer.'

'To increase the strength of the spray, you can add a few drops of peppermint oil, garlic extract or rosemary oil when using the spray to deter slugs and snails or neem oil if you are mainly using the spray to deter aphids, caterpillars or greenfly.

'To use this blended liquid, you need to spray all the foliage of the plants to be protected, making sure to cover the underside of leaves as well as the stems and spray around the base of the plants. Always shake the spray bottle well before use to ensure the mix is well blended.'

Lucie goes on to explain that the spray is best applied in the morning or late evening and should be reapplied every three to four days.

Merryhill Mushrooms Fresh Chestnut Mushroom Growing Kit £24.95 at Amazon One of the easiest ways to grow mushrooms at home is using a mushroom grow kit. This one is highly reviewed.

‘Using mushrooms can be a good method to repel pests as they contain compounds that a range of pests do not like, and are efficient and environmentally friendly. When blended to make a spray, this can leave behind a residue and scent that pests can be confused by. Entomopathogenic mushrooms can biologically kill insects, and they will not harm beneficial insects, humans or pets,’ Richard concludes.