Does sage need to be cut back in winter? Here’s what the experts say

Does sage need to be cut back in winter? It's a question that's likely crossed your mind as the days grow shorter and the darkness settles in around your garden, especially if you've spent the past few months grappling with how to grow sage.

There are certain plants you should cut back in winter to promote better growth the next year. While you do need to take sage cuttings, though, doing so when the temperature dips isn't necessarily the best way to protect these plants from killer frosts.

'Sage officinalis is a hardy perennial herb which only needs protection in colder areas of the UK over winter,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'In all other cases, it will continue to provide winter interest all year.'

So, does sage need to be cut back in winter? Well, the plant boffins at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) say you should only 'cut back flowered stems by a third after flowering to keep plants compact'.

You should also 'harvest sprigs of young leaves regularly to encourage bushy new growth', they add.

To make this a little easier for sage amateurs, Morris explains that frequent harvesting/trimming is the key to a happy sage, but that a proper pruning should ideally take place in early to mid spring after all frosts have passed.

'Although it may tolerate a very light tidy in late autumn, leave heavier pruning until spring. If pruned over winter, sage can struggle over winter and be more susceptible to disease,' he says.

If you do want to help sage over the winter months, Morris adds that you should try mulching around the roots – and use something like Astbury's H&G Plant Protection Fleece from Amazon in particularly cold weather.

FAQs

Should I cut back sage for winter?

You should not cut back sage in the UK for winter.

'Pruning in autumn or winter can leave the plant exposed to cold weather, which may harm its woody stems and make it less hardy through frost,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, co-director at Gardens Revived.

'Instead, wait until spring to prune any damaged or leggy growth after the last frost.'

What happens if you don't prune sage?

If you don't prune sage, things can get a little untidy – and fast.

'Well established sage does benefit from a hard prune in spring to stop it getting messy and a leafless, open centre,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

When to cut back sage in the UK?

As mentioned already, it’s best to cut back sage in late spring in the UK – or, failing that, early autumn.

'Avoid pruning in winter, as this can leave the plant vulnerable to frost damage,' warns Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived, who notes that you can lightly shape the plant and remove any dead or damaged stems in the autumn.

'Always avoid cutting into the woody parts, as sage does not always regrow well from old wood,' he adds, 'and give it a harder prune after the last frost to encourage new growth.'

To do this, trim back about a third of the plant, and make the focus on creating newer, green growth to promote a bushier, healthier shape.

So, does sage need to be cut back in winter? If you've been paying attention, you'll know that the answer is a resounding, 'No!'

To that end, then, stow away those secateurs until the frosts have been and gone. Only then should you start trimming away at your beloved herbs...