This is how long grass seed takes to grow according to garden experts – and what you can do to ensure a lush green lawn for summer

If you’ve laid your grass seed ready for the summer, you may be constantly checking your lawn waiting expectantly for it to grow - but you can stop twitching your curtains for now as gardening experts have revealed the exact window you should be waiting for an established lawn.

March is one the best times to sow grass seed because the weather conditions are typically favourable and the soil is warm and moist. While different grass varieties grow at different rates, you can typically expect germination to happen between five and 10 days, while a fully established lawn can be achieved within up to three months.

Growing grass seed isn’t one simple lawn care tip , there are plenty of factors to consider when waiting for your grass seed to grow. There’s a dedicated process to a luscious green grass from scarifying your lawn to reseeding grass seed . It can feel daunting but this is all you need to know about how long grass seed takes to grow.

How long does it take for grass seed to grow?

‘Before your grass grows, the seeds will germinate and begin to sprout. This depends on weather conditions and soil type and can take anywhere from a few days to two weeks. There are also various types of grass, some of which may take less time to germinate than others,’ explains Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress .

‘Seeds will then develop their root system over a few weeks whilst the top of the grass will develop over a couple of months. Generally speaking, it can take around three to four months for a newly seeded lawn to be established but it really depends on the environment.’

While there is no direct answer to how long it takes grass seed to grow - you can expect some varieties to establish sooner than three months. If you’re overseeding your lawn (adding lawn seed to existing turf) you can expect to see results a lot quicker, with lawns typically fully established within two months.

What factors can impact growing time?

1. Temperature

When sowing grass seed it’s important to avoid any extremes of temperature as this can kill your grass before it’s even had a chance to grow.

‘If it is very cold in March/April or there is a run of frosts or snow it is best to avoid sowing. Low ground temperatures prevent germination and frost can kill freshly emerging shoots. It is better to wait for the weather to warm up and for the sun to heat the ground. It is worth remembering that in sowing terms, the north of the country may be four weeks behind the South due to lower temperatures,’ says Guy Jenkins from Johnsons Lawn Seed .

‘If you have avoided the cold weather it is equally important to avoid high temperatures. Periods of hot sun and warm wind will dry out and kill emerging shoots even if they have been watered the evening before. So if possible, pick a time when it is more likely to be mild and damp, in our climate this is usually more often than we would like!

2. Water

‘Too much is as bad as too little. The ground should be damp when you sow but not saturated so do not sow after prolonged rain. Drought is to be avoided as the ground is too dry and there is no regular rainfall to water the grass, particularly when it is just emerging from the ground,’ says Guy.

‘It is very important that the new shoots are kept damp. Rain is ideal, otherwise, a fine spray should be applied in the evening to reduce water loss from evaporation. This also allows the water to soak down into the soil which encourages deeper rooting grass. If the weather becomes very hot it is possible that the young shoots will be scorched and die even if they have been watered.’

What can speed up germination?

There a couple of measures you can take to speed up the germination process for your lawn, such as maintaining a constantly moist lawn by knowing how often you should water grass .

‘There are a few techniques to encourage your seeds to germinate quicker. It's important to remember that they will thrive in warmth. So consider soaking them in warm water overnight or planting them when the temperature has risen,’ says Chris.

‘Ideally, your soil should be well-drained and rich in nutrients to help get the best results from your seeds. You can add organic matter like compost and mulch to help improve the soil structure.’

How long should you wait before walking on grass seed?

You’ll want to avoid walking on new grass seed until the roots system has developed as this can damage the new seedlings.

‘Make sure the grass is fully established before walking on it, which could take anywhere from one to four months. Mowing the lawn before walking on it will encourage thicker, healthier growth,’ says Chris.

‘You can test if the grass seed has taken root by giving it a light pull. The grass should not come out of the ground easily.’

Now is the best time to sow grass seed, but it’s important to be patient. You may be waiting up to four months for a fully established lawn. But with the right care, the results will be worth it and you will be rewarded with a luscious green lawn.