How long will a real Christmas tree last? The average lifespan to help you time your tree purchase perfectly

Artificial Christmas trees can be packed and unpacked again for years on end, but how long will a real Christmas tree last?

Well, with a few real Christmas tree care tips under your belt, your tree could last longer than you think – and that way, you'll reap all the benefits of a real Christmas tree throughout the festive period.

But just how long will a real Christmas tree last, generally? We asked the experts for their verdict to help us buy our trees at the right time.

How long will a real Christmas tree last?

So, how long will a real Christmas tree last? With the right care, a real tree will see you through the whole of December and the Christmas period.

Healthy cut trees typically last around four weeks, after which you'll have to think about ways to recycle a Christmas tree.

'If cared for properly and kept in the right conditions, you can expect a real Christmas tree to last four to five weeks after being put up,' confirms Graham Smith MCIHort, gardening expert at LBS Horticulture. 'However, this can vary depending on the species of tree.'

So, which type of Christmas tree lasts the longest?

'If you're really looking for longevity, your best bet is a Nordmann fir, as they are renowned for lasting a tad over six weeks when cared for properly,' says Andrew White, gardening expert at Rhino Greenhouses.

The quality of the tree itself will also determine how long it lasts, so you'll need to make sure you're buying a real Christmas tree that looks healthy.

'If you do happen to get a poor-quality tree, especially if the root ball is not intact, you can expect it to die off within two to three weeks, even if you care for it diligently,' Andrew warns.

How to make a Christmas tree last longer

Your tree's lifespan will depend on how well you look after it, so make sure it's well-watered and keep it away from radiators and other hot spots.

'One of the biggest dangers to your Christmas tree is heat, so it's essential that you keep it well away from any form of heating, and especially far away from fires (for obvious reasons!),' says Andrew.

'The heat will cause all sorts of issues with the tree and dry it out faster than normal, which will lead to a sorry-looking tree after a few weeks.'

How long will a real potted Christmas tree last?

Real potted Christmas trees are slightly different to freshly cut trees. They'll last longer because they can be planted outside after Christmas, but they won't tolerate being inside for prolonged periods like a cut tree will.

'You shouldn’t keep a potted Christmas tree indoors for more than 12 days at a time as it cannot survive the warm temperatures indoors,' says John Lawless from BestHeating.

'Move it outside every few days for a few hours to allow the tree to recharge. Once Christmas is over, it’s best to move it outdoors indefinitely so that it can continue to thrive.'

So, how long will a real Christmas tree last? Usually, you'll have around four to six weeks with your tree, depending on its variety and how well you look after it. That's plenty of time to enjoy our decorations!

FAQs

How early can you put up a real Christmas tree?

If you're a Christmas fanatic, you're probably champing at the bit to put your decorations up as soon as the colder weather arrives. But if you're hoping to display a real Christmas tree this year, it's best to hold off until December.

'For Christmas trees, it’s best to buy one in early to mid-December to ensure it lasts through the festive season,' says David Denyer, flower expert at Eflorist. 'Look for a fresh-cut tree or a potted one for better longevity.'

With the right care, your tree should stand strong all Christmas long.