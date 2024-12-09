How long will a real Christmas tree last? The average lifespan to help you time your tree purchase perfectly
Here's when you should be buying your Christmas tree to ensure it lasts the festive period
Artificial Christmas trees can be packed and unpacked again for years on end, but how long will a real Christmas tree last?
Well, with a few real Christmas tree care tips under your belt, your tree could last longer than you think – and that way, you'll reap all the benefits of a real Christmas tree throughout the festive period.
But just how long will a real Christmas tree last, generally? We asked the experts for their verdict to help us buy our trees at the right time.
How long will a real Christmas tree last?
So, how long will a real Christmas tree last? With the right care, a real tree will see you through the whole of December and the Christmas period.
Healthy cut trees typically last around four weeks, after which you'll have to think about ways to recycle a Christmas tree.
'If cared for properly and kept in the right conditions, you can expect a real Christmas tree to last four to five weeks after being put up,' confirms Graham Smith MCIHort, gardening expert at LBS Horticulture. 'However, this can vary depending on the species of tree.'
So, which type of Christmas tree lasts the longest?
'If you're really looking for longevity, your best bet is a Nordmann fir, as they are renowned for lasting a tad over six weeks when cared for properly,' says Andrew White, gardening expert at Rhino Greenhouses.
The quality of the tree itself will also determine how long it lasts, so you'll need to make sure you're buying a real Christmas tree that looks healthy.
'If you do happen to get a poor-quality tree, especially if the root ball is not intact, you can expect it to die off within two to three weeks, even if you care for it diligently,' Andrew warns.
How to make a Christmas tree last longer
Your tree's lifespan will depend on how well you look after it, so make sure it's well-watered and keep it away from radiators and other hot spots.
'One of the biggest dangers to your Christmas tree is heat, so it's essential that you keep it well away from any form of heating, and especially far away from fires (for obvious reasons!),' says Andrew.
'The heat will cause all sorts of issues with the tree and dry it out faster than normal, which will lead to a sorry-looking tree after a few weeks.'
How long will a real potted Christmas tree last?
Real potted Christmas trees are slightly different to freshly cut trees. They'll last longer because they can be planted outside after Christmas, but they won't tolerate being inside for prolonged periods like a cut tree will.
'You shouldn’t keep a potted Christmas tree indoors for more than 12 days at a time as it cannot survive the warm temperatures indoors,' says John Lawless from BestHeating.
'Move it outside every few days for a few hours to allow the tree to recharge. Once Christmas is over, it’s best to move it outdoors indefinitely so that it can continue to thrive.'
So, how long will a real Christmas tree last? Usually, you'll have around four to six weeks with your tree, depending on its variety and how well you look after it. That's plenty of time to enjoy our decorations!
What you'll need
- A real Christmas tree like the Fresh Cut Non-Drop Luxury Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree from Gardening Express
- A Christmas tree stand like the Krinner Green Metal & Plastic Foot Pump Christmas Tree Stand from B&Q, which comes with a foot pump and 3-litre water reservoir
FAQs
How early can you put up a real Christmas tree?
If you're a Christmas fanatic, you're probably champing at the bit to put your decorations up as soon as the colder weather arrives. But if you're hoping to display a real Christmas tree this year, it's best to hold off until December.
'For Christmas trees, it’s best to buy one in early to mid-December to ensure it lasts through the festive season,' says David Denyer, flower expert at Eflorist. 'Look for a fresh-cut tree or a potted one for better longevity.'
With the right care, your tree should stand strong all Christmas long.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She love sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
-
4 energy-saving alternatives to traditional Christmas lights that will save money and create a dazzling display
You can still have a beautiful festive lights display without breaking the bank
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This artist's home is a masterclass in contemporary country design
This light-filled kitchen is bright and breezy, and yet filled with character and warmth
By Holly Reaney
-
'We finally got the house of our dreams and can’t wait to spend Christmas here’
This home owner has indulged her passion for colour and pattern throughout
By Karen Wilson
-
The ultimate guide to buying a real Christmas tree – the 5 most popular types, and what to look out for when selecting a tree
Spruce or fir? We asked the experts...
By Sophie King
-
How to grow snapdragons - start this cheerful cottage garden staple off in December
Snapdragons can be planted undercover in December ready for summer
By Kayleigh Dray
-
When to prune clematis – how to identify the type you have so you know the right (and wrong!) time to cut it back
Here's how to tell which pruning group your clematis belongs to
By Sophie King
-
How to grow geraniums from seed for an abundance of pretty flowers
December is the perfect time to sow your geranium seeds
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Ornithology experts are urging gardeners to feed blackbirds to help them survive the winter and stop declining numbers
This is everything you need to know about how to feed blackbirds
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to grow hellebores for stunningly easy winter blooms
Don’t be fooled by their delicate appearance; hellebores are hardy evergreens and perfect flowers for the colder weather
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to grow cyclamen indoors – everything you need to know about watering and planting for festive flowers this Christmas
Get the most out of this festive perennial
By Sophie King
-
How to care for a mini Christmas tree - keep your tiny Christmas tree thriving this December and beyond
Learn how to care for a mini Christmas tree and transform this seasonal novelty into a statement feature to be reused year after year
By Holly Reaney