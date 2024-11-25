How long should vacuum cleaners last? The 3 things affecting its lifespan, and how to extend it
Tips to keep your vacuum going strong for years to come
Vacuum cleaners are undoubtedly a household essential and something used every week without fail to keep floors and surfaces around the home looking spotless.
However, as one of the most frequently used appliances, you might be wondering how long your often-used vacuum cleaner should last you – especially if you've spent a small fortune on one of the best vacuums on the market. After all, if you're paying a premium price, you'd expect it to be a long-term investment, right?
So, whether you're looking to extend the lifespan of your vacuum cleaner or trying to gauge whether it's time for a replacement, I've asked professionals for their expertise about how long your vacuum cleaner should last and top tips to extend its longevity for as long as possible.
What is the average lifespan of a vacuum cleaner?
'The lifespan of a vacuum cleaner depends on its type and how frequently it's used, but most vacuums should last at least 10 years,' says Sophie Lane, product training manager at Miele GB.
However, this of course will depend on many things. 'Factors that influence their longevity include frequency of use—heavier usage can wear out components more quickly—and maintenance, such as regularly changing filters, cleaning brushes, and emptying bags or canisters. Additionally, the quality of the vacuum plays a significant role; higher-quality models, tend to last longer than budget alternatives,' continues Sophie.
Julian Gaze, managing director of Janitorial Direct explains the expected lifespan of a vacuum cleaner based on type, especially when longevity differs between upright vs stick vacuums, and more:
- Canister vacuums: Typically last 8–12 years because of their durable build and fewer moving parts.
- Upright vacuums: Last around 5–10 years depending on usage and maintenance.
- Stick vacuums: Usually last 2–5 years, especially cordless models that depend on rechargeable batteries.
- Robot vacuums: They have a shorter lifespan of 3–5 years, as their batteries degrade faster and parts may wear out sooner.
However, according to Nick Grey, founder of Gtech, following advancements in technology, he believes that vacuum cleaners should last for 20 years. 'Traditionally it was accepted that 500 hours of continuous usage equalled 20 years in home usage, but most of the data was based on mains vacuums. Our research indicates that cordless vacuums get used more often and so for us, 20 years means more like 1,000 hours, so that is what we design for.'
However, the actual lifespan of a vacuum cleaner will depend entirely on multiple factors.
What affects the lifespan of a vacuum cleaner?
There are several factors that play into how long your vacuum cleaner will last. But, the good news is that you can prevent them from shortening the lifespan of your vacuum with a little care.
1. Frequency of use
Unsurprisingly, the lifespan of a vacuum cleaner first and foremost boils down to how often it's being used. If you're vacuuming as often as you should be, it's normal for it to get some wear and tear – and a high quality vacuum should be able to withstand this and continually deliver on suction power and performance for years before giving in.
'For example, if a vacuum is used more frequently to clean a larger space, it may need replacing sooner than those that aren't as frequently used,' explains James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder.
While this cannot be helped, opting for a vacuum that's equipped with the means to deal with high performance will get you a long way.
2. Maintenance
Proper maintenance is the key to getting the most out of your appliances and devices. Therefore, ensuring you're cleaning your vacuum cleaner is extremely important for increased longevity.
'Regular cleaning of the filters and emptying the dust bag and canisters can benefit the machine. This is because if the vacuum has less debris in it, then it does not need to work as hard compared to when it is full,' says James.
For example, if you've been noticing that your vacuum smells, there's a chance a lack of maintenance is at play. Seeing as many vacuum cleaners aren't cheap, doing a routine check is always recommended to keep it at its working best.
3. Manufacturer and build quality
Another big factor riding on the lifespan of your vacuum cleaner is who the manufacturer is as 'the quality of the product can affect the lifespan,' says James. In today's market, there are a lot of top players and brands that have made a name for themselves as being high-quality, reliable vacuums.
While price doesn't always determine everything, a lot of the time you do get what you pay for. Therefore, wherever possible, we recommend doing as much research and looking at as many reviews as you can before buying a vacuum cleaner, and buying the best one that you can afford.
Our edit of the most reliable vacuum cleaners
While we've tested a myriad of vacuum cleaners at Ideal Home, there are a lot of vacuums that we can definitely attest to for being reliable for standing the test of time. This includes brands such as Henry, Miele, Dyson, Shark, and Gtech; just to name a few.
The Henry XL Plus is truly a powerhouse, being the perfect companion for bustling households or those who are partial to a DIY. With a generous capacity, brilliant suction power, and an array of attachments, the XL Plus can easily be a one-stop shop for any cleaning task big or small.
For a cordless option, the AirRAM Platinum has performed brilliantly across all fronts and continues to be one of Britain's most loved and reliable brands since cordless vacuums became popular. Easy to use with excellent power, it's a household favourite for a reason.
Following the trend of canister type vacuums being some of the most reliable, the Miele Complete C3 is designed for pet hair removal, comes with multiple attachments, and boasts excellent suction power.
On average, a well-maintained vacuum cleaner should last you around 10 years. Higher-quality vacuums can last you between 12-20 years with lower-quality vacuums lasting closer to 5-7 years. By choosing the right vacuum for your home and ensuring you're sticking to regular maintenance, you can maximise its lifespan and have your investment last you for many years to come.
Jullia is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer and the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 60 hours testing different models. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham where her love for writing blossomed following her internship at ArchDaily. Now focused on home tech and cleaning, Jullia works on writing features and explainers to help people make the most of their home appliance investments, putting the newest launches through their paces. When she isn’t writing, she loves exploring the city, coffee shop hopping, and losing hours to a cosy game or book.
