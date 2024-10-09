How often should you sweep a patio? Experts reveal how often you should be getting your broom out over winter

When was the last time you swept your patio? Last year? Last month? Never? Don't worry; we've got the low-down on how often you should sweep a patio to ensure you never leave it that long again.

Even the best patio ideas need a little maintenance every now and then. And while cleaning a patio is a given as we head towards the summer, many people forget to give their patios the TLC they deserve over the winter months. After all, you're unlikely to be enjoying the benefits of your patio when the temperatures drop.

But as Luke Dejahang, Gardening Expert and CEO of Crown Pavilions explains, ‘Now that winter is definitely on its way, it's important to prepare your patio for the cold weather to ensure it stays in good condition. This will preserve its use for when spring comes around again.’ But how often you should sweep a patio?

(Image credit: Future/Colin Poole)

Why is regular patio sweeping important?

To truly understand how often you need to sweep your patio, you need to understand why you should sweep it. First and foremost, sweeping your patio will make it look more expensive and tidy over the winter months and prevent damage from occurring - especially when the weather wants to cover it in leaves, branches, and other debris.

Luke says, ‘As winter approaches, rainy and cold weather brings many wet, fallen leaves that you will want to clear. It is important to sweep and clean your patio of any debris, like fallen branches, as leaving them could cause marks and stains, making your patio look dirtier.’

In fact, failing to sweep your patio can permanently damage your patio and leave it looking worse for wear. And while the best patio cleaners (coupled with the best pressure washers ) can help to clean your patio, certain stains just can’t be removed when left for too long.

(Image credit: Future/Polly Eltes)

But how often should you do this? Reilly Gray, Co-Founder of Suns Lifestyle , says, ‘We'd always advise you to sweep your patio at least once a week, especially during the winter months. This will ensure you remove any fallen leaves, dirt or debris that can build up and trap moisture.’

The potential for trapped moisture is another reason why it’s so important to sweep a patio during the winter months. As well as being extremely slippery and, therefore, a safety risk for you and your family, this trapped moisture can also lead to a build-up of black spots on a patio , mould growth, mildew, and moss.

Reilly says, ‘This can damage both your patio surface as well as any furniture you have on it.’ And if you don’t want to be cleaning your garden furniture on a regular basis, sweeping is a quick and easy compromise that’ll help in the long run.

(Image credit: Future/Lizzie Orme)

‘Sweeping will protect your furniture from rust and decay caused by prolonged exposure to moisture and dirt. You'll be extending the life of your patio and outdoor furniture too, ensuring they remain in the best condition when the warmer weather returns.’

You may not need to sweep a patio this much during the summer, but it’s good practice to get into this rhythm for when the winter months arrive. And while we’d always suggest using an actual broom when sweeping your patio, using one of the best leaf blowers may work just as well if you have a large space.

FAQs

Should I clean my patio in the winter?

Yes, you should. To ensure your patio stays in top form, you should clean it regularly, including during the winter months. This is particularly important, as wet and cold weather can have a big impact on your patio.

Excess water can lead to cracking, and fallen leaves can both stain your patio and lead to mould and mildew buildup. By sweeping and cleaning these things away, you can keep your patio clean and in one piece throughout the winter months and into spring.

How often does a patio need repointing?

In an ideal world, mortar in a patio will last around 10 years before needing to be repointed. But it’s important to note that this very rarely happens in the UK, as the weather, patio upkeep, and the quality of the mortar can all affect its longevity.

Because of this, it’s a good idea to inspect your patio every once in a while. If you notice that the mortar has cracked or come loose, you should repoint it as soon as possible to avoid further damage.

Why does my patio get so dirty?

There are many reasons why patios get dirty. It may be due to the location of your patio (for example, you may have overhanging trees and branches that lead to fallen leaves, seeds, and sap), or it may be due to your stone choice. Some stones are more porous than others and will absorb moisture and dirt more than harder stones.

It’s also important to maintain a regular patio cleaning schedule. If you don’t, you may find that your patio just gets dirtier and dirtier as the months go by.

So, how often will you be sweeping your patio this winter?