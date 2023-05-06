How to remove black spots from patio in five simple steps

Black spots on the patio are unfortunately a common issue that many of us will have to deal with at some point or another. And if you've recently spotted the unmistakable signs of mould and mildew settling into your paving stones, you're probably wondering how to remove black spots from the patio, and fast.

To be able to admire our patio ideas year-round, we need to know how to clean a patio and get rid of any pesky black spots ruining the vibe. Black spots appear when mould and algae have settled into the pores of the paving stones, so to avoid the issue occurring in the first place, it can help to have a good drainage system in place.

'Whether your patio is made up of natural stones or patio slabs, they will inevitably show some form of biological growth over the winter and spring months, such as algae and mould,' says Jonathan Kirby, Garden Expert, Roxil (opens in new tab). 'But you can follow a few simple steps to tackle black spots.'

So if black spots have started to appear on your patio, they don't have to be a permanent fixture. We've asked the experts how to remove black spots from patio, so you can get back to enjoying your patio decor ideas without distraction.

How to remove black spots from patio

Our guide will tell you how to remove black spots from the patio in five simple steps. First, there are a few supplies you'll need to get before you can crack on with cleaning the patio.

What you'll need

Brush for sweeping

Specialist patio cleaner OR white vinegar and baking soda

Rubber gloves

Hard-bristled brush

Hose or bucket with water

Step-by-Step

1. Get prepped for cleaning

The first step to learning how to remove black spots from patio is to grab your brush and sweep away any debris. Dirt, gravel, leaves, and anything else that likes to find a home on your patio needs to be removed before moving on to the next step. Make sure to clear the space of any plant pots or garden furniture too.

2. Choose your cleaner

Black spots show up on patio slabs when mould and algae have taken root in the pores of the flags, so while it is possible to remove them, you're going to need the help of one of the best patio cleaners.

'I recommend using a specially-formulated black spot remover, such as Rob Parker's Best Patio Cleaner (opens in new tab),' says Ivo Iv, Founder, Decor Home Ideas (opens in new tab). 'This product can be used on all types of stone surfaces and will not only kill the black spot permanently but also bleach the blackness out of the visible black spot.'

There are plenty of mould-removing patio cleaners on the market, just double-check that they're safe to use on your patio's material. 'Watch out for acid or bleach-based cleaners as these can damage the patio surface, and instead opt for a soft, non-destructive patio cleaner,' Jonathan says.

3. Or make a natural cleaning solution

You can also try cleaning with vinegar or baking soda. These are powerful cleaning agents that help to decompose bacteria, and they work wonders for removing mould and mildew from outdoor cushions. Experts say they can do the trick for the patio as well.

'You can remove black spots easily from patios in an eco-friendly, low-cost way, with white vinegar,' says Laura Harnett, Founder, Seep (opens in new tab). 'It has antifungal and antibacterial properties and will also stop the mould or lichen growing back. Mix a paste in a bowl using one part baking soda, one part white vinegar and one part hot water.'

3. Apply your cleaner

Next, apply your chosen cleaning agent to your patio. Be generous; the more solution you apply, the more likely those black spots are to lift. Wait at least 15 minutes before moving on to the next step, to allow the solution to work its magic. Special patio cleaners may need longer to activate, with some products recommending waiting 24 hours before scrubbing, so check the manufacturer label after you apply.

'Wear gloves to protect the skin and then apply the cleaner with a spray or wire brush, either neat or diluted depending on the space / size of your patio,' says gardening expert Jonathan.

4. Scrub away

'Grab a stiff-bristled brush and scrub the black spots,' says Sarah Clemence, Cleaning Blogger, Busy Blooming Joy (opens in new tab). 'Put some elbow grease into it; you'll see them start to disappear.'

How much scrubbing you need to do will depend on how many black spots are on your patio, and the type of cleaner you're using. White vinegar and baking soda solutions will need to be worked into the slabs in order to activate. Some patio cleaners will do most of the work for you, and you may find after leaving it to sit on your patio for 24 hours that most of the black spots have lifted.

5. Rinse away

'Finally, rinse the area with water, either with a hose or a low-pressure setting on a pressure washer - high pressure might damage the pointing between slabs,' says Sarah.

As your cleaning solution washes away, the black spots on the patio should disappear with it. You may need to repeat the process for stubborn spots that have been settled on your patio for a while.

And that's it! Five simple steps and you've successfully learnt how to remove black spots from patio.

FAQs

What causes black spots on patio slabs? 'Due to moisture and shaded areas, black spots on patio slabs are often caused by mold, mildew, or lichen growth,' explains Amber Noyes, Horticulturist and Editor, Gardening Chores (opens in new tab). 'It's essential to tackle this issue as soon as you notice it because these organisms can damage the patio over time.' Though this is a common issue, it's important to learn how to remove black spots from patio as soon as you notice them. 'Black spots require moisture to grow and then take root in the pores of the patio flags,' explains Jonathan from Roxil. 'This is why it’s so important to waterproof the patio when laying it to prevent the black spots from arising in the first place.' Not waterproofing the patio or installing adequate drainage is one of the most common patio mistakes, and will lead to black spots appearing on your slabs more frequently.

Can I use a pressure washer to remove black spots from patio? While it is generally safe to use your pressure washer on your patio, this alone is not going to be enough to remove black spots completely, and if you go in with a high pressure, you risk damaging the pointing between the patio slabs. 'While it's tempting to blast away to remove black spot lichen, pressure washing on a high setting can damage the patio, blow out pointing and disperse jointing sand,' Jonathan explains. 'Take extra care and keep the pressure low.' 'Pressure washing is another method that some people turn to, but it's not always effective, especially if the black spots have been around for a long time,' Ivo from Decor Home Ideas agrees. 'In such cases, you might want to consider high-temperature, low-pressure steam cleaning instead, like the Doff system.'