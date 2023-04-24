Best patio cleaner – our tried and tested favourites

Looking for the best patio cleaner for your outside space? Then search no further, because we've tried and tested outdoor cleaning solutions from all the leading brand names to find the most effective formulas.

Although you can combine most of these patio cleaning fluids alongside a pressure washer – check out our guide to the best pressure washers on the market if you're looking to invest – there isn't any need to have one. All of the patio cleaning fluids in this edit can be applied quickly and easily to achieve impressive results without any need to jet wash.

Our tester, Rachael Phillips, put each patio cleaner through its paces in the paved back garden of her Victorian terraced house in South Wales. She's rated each product for ease of use – that's whether she needed to dilute, scrub, or rinse away, as well as any additional tools that were needed to apply the cleaning solution – as well as testing how fast each patio cleaner produced results, how effective its cleaning powers were, the coverage it provided, and, of course, its price in order to consider its value for money.

You'll find a quick round-up of the best patio cleaners we've tested directly below, along with Rachael's full reviews of each patio cleaner and everything you need to know about each patio cleaner's application method further on down the page.

Best patio cleaner – the quick list

Why you can trust Ideal Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Best patio cleaner – tried and tested reviews

Below you'll find full reviews of each of the best patio cleaners in our round-up, as tested by writer Rachael Phillips in the back garden of her Victorian terraced house in South Wales. She tried and tested each one extensively so that you can be sure that our recommendations can be trusted.

Rachael Phillips 'I live in a Victorian terrace with a long, narrow garden that features two small patio areas. As the owner of two small terrier dogs, I was looking for a patio cleaner that would not only be easy to use but also safe for my dogs to walk on after application. Living in Wales, we get plenty of damp days so I also needed to combat green algae on my paving, and the general accumulation of grime that's built up over the winter months'.

(Image credit: Algon)

1. Algon Organic Path, Patio & Deck Cleaner Best patio cleaner overall Our expert review: Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Sizes available: 2.5L Coverage : 60m² Application method: Dilute with water 1:3 ratio and apply Time to work: Up to 2 weeks Additional tools needed: Sprayer optional Today's Best Deals View at ManoMano UK (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Non-toxic, safe around pets, children, and wildlife + No scrubbing or rinsing + Can be used on virtually all outdoor surfaces + Good coverage Reasons to avoid - Smells strongly of vinegar

Algon Organic Path & Patio Cleaner is an easy-to-use, effective and, best of all, eco-friendly solution for cleaning outdoor surfaces. It's one of the very few patio cleaners on the market that is non-toxic, meaning it's safe for use around wildlife, pets, and children, and it can be used on almost all surfaces, including brick, stone, concrete, wood, slate, glass, and plastic. It comes in a 2.5 litre bottle which covers a 60m² area once diluted.

I used this product in part of my garden where my dogs run around, so it was great to feel confident that I wouldn’t harm their health whilst still getting rid of the build-up of algae, lichen, and moss on my paving slabs. The application process couldn’t be easier, it just needs to be diluted in a ratio of 1 part Algon to 3 parts water. Once the solution has been diluted it can then be applied to the desired area and just left to work. Algon suggests using a garden sprayer for an even result, but if you’re like me and don’t have one, then you can just apply the solution and use a soft broom or paintbrush to work it into the surface. Like most patio cleaners, it needs to be applied when it’s dry and no chance of rain so if you think there’s some wet weather on its way, it’s best to hold back.

I found this patio cleaner really easy to use, especially as it requires no scrubbing or rinsing away. It does have an overwhelming smell of vinegar which, whilst reassuring me that this is an all-natural product, did mean I had to make sure the windows stayed closed after application so the whole house didn’t smell of it. Algon claims that it can take up to two weeks before you see results, but I started to see the moss and algae lifting off the surface within a couple of days and after a week there was a very noticeable difference.

Whilst this organic patio cleaner can't quite compete with the super-fast results that toxic chemical cleaners like the Smart Seal Xtreme Patio Cleaner and Jeyes 4-in-1 Patio & Decking Cleaner achieved, we've given this patio cleaner top billing because its non-toxic formula is a whole lot better for the environment, wildlife, and pets, giving you peace of mind that cleaning your patio isn't causing damage to your garden's eco-system.

(Image credit: Rachael Philips)

(Image credit: Jeyes)

2. Jeyes 4-in-1 Patio & Decking Cleaner Best patio cleaner for pressure washers Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: 2L / 4L Coverage: 99m² / 198m² Application method: Dilute with water 1:4 ratio, apply, and leave Time to work: 3 days Additional tools needed: None (pressure washer or sprayer optional) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Robert Dyas (opens in new tab) View at B & Q (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extremely effective + Pressure washer compatible (although not required) + No scrubbing or rinsing required + Can do multiple jobs in one + Good coverage Reasons to avoid - Caution required around pets and children until dry

Jeyes is one of the biggest names in outdoor cleaning products, so I won’t lie when I say my exceptions were high, and I wasn’t disappointed. If you’re looking for a patio cleaner that will give you maximum results with minimal effort, then you’ll love this one. This 4-in-1 patio and decking cleaner is suitable for all outdoor surfaces, including brick, stone, concrete, decking and even fencing, so it’s the ideal solution if you want to do multiple jobs with just one product. It comes in two sizes, and each bottle offers a large coverage area. A 2-litre bottle will cover 99m² once diluted, whilst a 4 litre bottle will cover 198m².

The application process was straightforward. One part solution needs to be mixed with four parts water, or if your cleaning job is light, you can mix it with nine parts water. The diluted mix can then be applied to the surface and just left to dry. Jeyes do recommend that you apply the product with a pressure washer for better results, but this isn’t necessary, and since I didn’t use a pressure washer with other products, I just lightly worked the solution into the area with a soft bristle brush.

Jeyes claim it takes up to three days before you start seeing results but I saw a difference in the colour of the area that was treated once it had dried, which was approximately five hours. I did apply this product around three times before all the moss and algae were gone but considering it didn’t require any manual labour, I was more than happy with that result.

This product isn’t safe for pets or children, so it’s best to ensure that the area is out of bounds whilst it dries. But as well as visibly cleaning the area it can also kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. So if you have pets, this is a great product to use in the areas where they may be using as a toilet. Whilst I think this product produces faster visible results, if you cannot keep your pets from the treated area for a few hours then the Algon Organic Path and Patio cleaner would be a better option.

(Image credit: Rachael Philips)

(Image credit: Smart Seal)

3. Smart Seal Xtreme Patio Cleaner Best patio cleaner for fast results Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: 5L Coverage : 40m² Application method: Dilute with water 1:1 ratio, apply to wet area, rinse away after 1 hour Time to work: 1 hour Additional tools needed: None Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super fast results + Extremely effective + No scrubbing Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Requires rinsing - Low coverage - Strong smell - Toxic; caution required around pets, children, and wildlife

Smart Seal Xtreme Patio Cleaner is described as a fast-acting concentrated solution that will penetrate deep into surfaces to remove black spot, algae, moss, surface grim, and lichens. It comes in a 5 litre bottle which will treat approximately 40m² of patio area.

On testing, I found it super easy to apply. The solution just needs to be mixed with water on a 1:1 ratio and then applied to a wet surface. It’s really important that the area is kept wet for up to an hour otherwise the solution won’t work. Even though you don’t need to, I scrubbed the area with a soft bristle brush before leaving it to work its magic. After an hour it can be washed away with a hose or pressure washer. I washed the area down after a couple of hours and genuinely couldn’t believe how clean the area looked.

This is the best patio cleaner I've used if you want super quick and effective results. The whole process was easy and the results were fantastic, and whilst I did work the solution in using a brush, it didn’t take much effort. This solution is powerful stuff, however, because of its strength, it’s important to keep all pets and children away from the area until it’s been washed away. It does have a strong chemical odour, which is no surprise given its strength, so you may want to wear a mask whilst applying this to avoid the fumes.

(Image credit: Rachael Philips)

(Image credit: Jeyes)

4. Jeyes Fluid Ready To Use Outdoor Cleaner Best multi-purpose outdoor cleaner Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: 500ml / 4L Coverage: 3.8m² / 30m² Application method: Apply, leave for 30 minutes, scrub and rinse away Time to work: Instant Additional tools needed: Scrubbing brush Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ocado (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Multi-purpose outdoor cleaner + Good value + Can be used on wet days + No dilution/mixing needed Reasons to avoid - Scrubbing and rinsing required - Caution required around pets and children until rinsed away

Jeyes Fluid Ready To Use Outdoor Cleaner is a popular cleaning product that’s been designed for a multitude of cleaning jobs. Whether it’s removing the algae and lichens from your patio, cleaning your greenhouse so your plants can get more sunlight or hygienic cleaning of animal areas this one bottle will do the job. It comes in a small 500ml bottle which covers up to 3.8m², that’s about the size of a small pathway. Or there’s a 4 litre bottle that will cover up to covers up to 30m². Both are reasonable priced, and the ready-to-use solution is a real timesaver, although if you're willing to dilute yourself then the Original undiluted Jeyes Fluid Outdoor Cleaner will work out the best value.

Although the ready-to-use formula means there’s no preparation involved, it isn’t without elbow grease as you do have to scrub after application. First the area has to be cleared of any large debris, then the cleaner applied and left to soak in for 30 minutes, before giving it a good scrub with a brush. Then the next step is to rinse the cleaner away.

The good thing about this, is unlike other cleaners such as the Ultima Plus XP green mould and algae remover, which you have to give some time to get working, this product starts to show results immediately. If you have dogs then I found it's really good at eliminating any odours associated with them. Plus, I noticed that it also lifted the stains in areas where they went to the toilet. The bottle states that it kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses so again, if children or pets frequent your garden, it’s a really good product to use.

Another thing I really liked about this cleaner is that it's suitable for multiple jobs. As well as freshening up the patio area, it can also be used for pet housing and even greenhouses to get rid of that algae buildup that occurs over the winter months. It can also be used in all weather. Unlike other products that can be only used on dry days or when there’s no chance of rain for 8 hours, there are no strict conditions for using this. Which again, if you have pets is ideal because you can’t always wait for a sunny day to come along to clean.

(Image credit: Rachael Philips)

(Image credit: Pro-Kleen)

5. Pro-Kleen Simply Spray Patio Cleaner Best value patio cleaner for large areas Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: 5L Coverage: 200m² Application method: Dilute with water 1:4 ratio and apply Time to work: 1 - 2 days Additional tools needed: A sprayer or watering can Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good value for large areas with 200m² coverage + No scrubbing or rinsing Reasons to avoid - Needs multiple applications for results - Strong smell

Pro-Kleen Simply Spray patio cleaner is described as a non-acidic, bleach-free cleaner designed for removing algae and moss from patios and other outdoor surfaces. It’s concentrated, so it needs to be diluted with water, but that means that one bottle can make 25 litres of solution enough to cover 200m² which makes it a great value patio cleaner for large areas. It’s also suitable for any hard surface, including patios, paths, tarmac, glass, roofing felt, PVC, terracotta, and even caravans.

The application couldn’t be easier, as the name suggests you just spread it on the area and walk away and leave it. It suggests you use a sprayer but you can also mix it and use it in a watering can. Although, make sure that you don’t use the same watering can as you use for your plants as it can kill plant life and there’s no point having a sparkling patio if your flowers have all been killed off.

I used a bucket to mix 4 parts water to 1 part solution and, made sure the area was evenly covered by working it in with a brush. You could see it starting to work quickly, the area started turning a brown colour within the first hour which is impressive as the directions say it can take a couple of days to achieve that. It needs to be used when there is no chance of rain for at least 8 hours, and when I applied it the solution was down for nearly 24 hours before it started to rain. The results were really impressive. After 3 days I brushed the area down as it had been raining and the algae had almost all gone.

(Image credit: Rachael Philips)

(Image credit: Wet & Forget)

6. Wet & Forget Rapid Patio Cleaner Best patio cleaner for ease of use Our expert review: Specifications Sizes available: 2L Coverage: 200m² Application method: Attach a hosepipe and spray Time to work: Up to 12 months Additional tools needed: Hosepipe Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 8m spray useful for hard to reach places + No dilution, scrubbing, or rinsing, just spray and leave + Good coverage Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Can take a while to see results - Toxic; caution needed around pets, children, and wildlife

Wet and Forget Rapid patio cleaner is a solution that claims to remove tough outdoor stains such as moss, algae, lichen, mould, and mildew from various surfaces, including patios, driveways and decking. It's USP is that the product comes with a spray nozzle that can reach up to 8 metres, allowing you to spray hard-to-reach areas like roofs and gutters. It comes in a 2 litre bottle that covers up to 200m² in just 10 minutes depending on the porosity and how bad the surface is.

On testing, this was actually a fun patio cleaner to work with. There’s no dilution or pre-mixing required, you just attach a hose pipe, turn the nozzle to on and get spraying. The spray is pretty fierce, so make sure you’re prepared when you turn the hosepipe on because I ended up covering an area way bigger than I intended to. But it’s easy to use, the bottle is a good ergonomic shape so it feels comfortable to hold and direct. The nozzle also means you can accurately reach the area you want to cover and as it can reach up to 8 metres it was perfect for roof areas as well as the patio.

When your area is fully saturated with the product, that’s it, you don’t need to do anything else, you can just leave it. You can actually hear this product working. It’s not ideal for pet owners or those concerned about wildlife, as the instructions say the area has to completely dry before animals can walk on it, and even then it’s recommended that paws are washed to avoid your pet ingesting any due to the toxic chemicals used in the solution.

When it comes to results, as Take That famously sang, you need a little patience. This isn’t an instant-result product. In fact, depending on how bad your surface area is, it can take six to twelve months to see the full effects in action. With that in mind, I was quite impressed that some of the algae did seem to be gone after just one week. The instructions suggest adding another treatment after 1-2 months, which I will do because it also says you need to make sure there’s no rain for at least 5 hours and I experienced quite a lot of wet weather after application, so do check back in on this review for an update later on in the year.

(Image credit: Rachael Philips)

How to choose the best patio cleaner for your outside space

Keeping your patio clean and free of dirt, grime, algae, and other stains that accumulate over time can be a demanding yet essential task. It often takes more than just hosing down your outdoor area, and that’s where utilising one of the best patio cleaners can help. But with so many different types of outdoor cleaner on the market, choosing the best one for your outdoor space can be an overwhelming decision.

Here are some top tips on what to look for when buying patio cleaner and how to pick the right one for the job.

What's your surface type?

One of the first things you need to consider when choosing a patio cleaner is whether it suits your surface type. Whilst some patio cleaners will work with multiple surface types, others are only suitable for certain types of materials such as concrete, brick, decking and tiles.

Always check the label to make sure it’s suitable for your surface, but if you’re planning on working on a large area, testing the solution on a small space is a good idea to ensure it won’t react. Keep in mind that some patio cleaners will temporarily change the colour of your patio area whilst it’s working, this should be resolved once the solution has been washed away.

Do you want chemical or non-chemical?

Whilst the majority of patio cleaners on the market are chemical based, there are a few, like Algon Organic Path, Patio & Deck Cleaner (opens in new tab) that are formulated with a non-toxic blend. Chemical cleaners are faster and more effective at removing tough stains but can be very damaging to the environment and wildlife, and may not be suitable if you have pets who are regularly walking in the area to be cleaned.

Non-chemical cleaners, on the other hand, are gentle on the environment and safer for use on delicate surfaces, although they may take a few more applications or some elbow grease to remove particularly tough stains.

Although there are no special rules or regulations when it comes to buying patio cleaner, some of them contain very strong chemicals which can hazardous, especially if ingested or inhaled, so it’s really important to consider health and safety and use cleaning solutions responsibly.

Always read the label carefully, especially if you're using the outdoor cleaning solution around children or pets. If you have allergies or respiratory issues, then choose a patio cleaner that is labelled as hypoallergenic or non-toxic, and always wear a mask and gloves when applying toxic patio cleaners.

How easy is the patio cleaner to use?

Cleaning the patio is no one's idea of fun but it helps if the cleaner you're using is easy to use. Before making your choice, you need to make sure you know what’s involved in using the cleaner. Some cleaners require you to dilute the solution and others are already mixed and ready to apply.

It’s also worth checking out how much work you need to put in to the process. Whilst some cleaners let you just apply it to the area and walk away, others need you to scrub the area and potentially rinse or jet-wash the space once it’s had a chance to permeate the surface.

Tools are another thing that should be considered. Patio cleaner is typically applied either by pouring the solution direct on to the area or by using a garden sprayer. Garden sprayers work by using a pump to create pressure, which forces the liquid out of the sprayer through a nozzle. The type of nozzle you use will determine the type of spray you get. Often by using a garden sprayer you can get a more even coating of your chosen patio cleaner which will of course, produce better results.

A watering can is another way to apply patio cleaner, however, it’s important that you ensure this isn’t then used on your garden afterwards, especially if you’re using a chemical- based cleaner as they can often cause damage to plants.

How much does it cost?

Patio cleaners come in different price ranges, from affordable to expensive. The first thing you should consider is the size of your patio, and ask yourself will your chosen product cover the whole of your patio or will you need to purchase multiple bottles? How the product is applied can also make a difference, often patio cleaners that require dilution will go a lot further than ready-made solutions.

Again the type of material your patio is made from can make a difference as you need one that is suitable for your surface. Multi-surface options are often cheaper than specialised surface cleaners.

And finally, consider the features of the cleaner. Some cleaners come with attachments that make them easier to use, while others have special components that are designed to remove growth and stains. If you’re looking for super-fast acting patio cleaner with a strong solution then you’ll likely pay more.

Dividing a patio cleaner's promised coverage by its current price can help you work out the best value patio cleaner for your needs, although it's also well worth factoring in its performance, the speed in which you'll see results, and how easy the application process is before making your decision.

What is the best patio cleaning solution? You have three main options when it comes to cleaning a patio. Firstly, the all-natural solution requires some water, white wine vinegar, and a lot of elbow grease. You can also use some diluted washing-up liquid and get scrubbing. This is the best option for the environment, and the cheapest way to clean a patio, however, it will involve a good amount of getting down on your hands and knees and scrubbing. Secondly, you can buy a bottle of patio cleaner. These use either a natural solution, like our top-rated product, the Algon Organic Path, Patio & Deck Cleaner, or most commonly a strong chemical formula like the fast-acting Jeyes 4-in-1 Patio & Decking Cleaner. Just remember that chemical formulas are toxic to wildlife and pets, so need to be used sparingly and with great care. Thirdly, you can invest in one of the best pressure washers on the market to hose down your dirty paving slabs and driveway. You can use plain water, or combine it with a patio cleaning solution for even more effective results. The downside is that a pressure washer uses a lot of water, and makes a lot of noise whilst in operation.

How do you clean a dirty patio without a pressure washer? Thanks to patio cleaning solutions, there's no need to invest in a pressure washer to clean your patio. None of the patio cleaners in our round-up require a pressure washer, although most can be used in tandem if you have a really grimy patio you want to get clean. Instead, a bottle of patio cleaner uses either a natural solution, like our top-rated product, the Algon Organic Path, Patio & Deck Cleaner, or a chemical formula like the fast-acting Jeyes 4-in-1 Patio & Decking Cleaner. If you're looking for ways to clean other garden surfaces, make sure to check out our guide to how to clean decking.

How we tested these patio cleaners

Rachael Phillips 'I live in a Victorian terraced house in South Wales with a long, narrow garden that features two small patio areas. As the owner of two small terrier dogs, I was looking for a patio cleaner that would not only be safe for my dogs to walk on after use but one that would help to remove doggy odours as well as removing green algae and dirt buildup that’s occurred over the winter months'.

BEFORE: my paved pathway with patio cleaners ready to test (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

'I tested each of these patio cleaners on concrete patio slabs in various areas of my garden. I'm the owner of two dogs and also live on a hill where water can pool after wet weather, meaning that each cleaner had to fight through a lot algae and grime.

I followed the instructions on each bottle to the letter and checked the results after 24 hours to note the progress but the final results were after the cleaner had been on the area for 7 days.

All cleaners were judged based on one application, but there are some cleaners that require multiple applications or a longer time period before they display the optimal results. Where this is the case, I’ve made a note of it and highlighted it during the review.

The patio cleaners were tested during dry weather but as these were tested during spring, they did have to contend with regular rainfall, so the results may vary (in a positive way) if you applied them during the drier months of the year'.