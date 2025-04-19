If you want to make robins feel like a welcome guest in your garden, there are a few things you need to get right with their accommodation, garden experts reveal.

If you’ve been looking to attract birds to your garden , then there’s no doubt you’ll also want to welcome robins, too. They’re widely considered the UK’s favourite bird, according to The RSPB , and these small red-breasted birds are always a welcome sight.

But robins can be a little particular about where they want to set up their homes. If your bird box is the wrong shape or in the wrong place, robins will not use them. So, garden experts have revealed the best place to put your bird box (and the type you need to invest in) to attract robins to your garden.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What type of bird box do you need to attract robins?

One of the most important things you need to get right is the type of bird box you put up. Robins are particular birds and only like open-fronted bird boxes, so unless you use one of these, they will not stay in your garden.

‘Robins won’t go near the classic bird boxes with the tiny round holes, they are great for smaller birds like blue tits. What you need is an open-fronted bird box, with a wide entrance, and a clear view,’ explains James Ewens, gardening expert at Green Feathers .

‘Robins like to keep an eye on their surroundings, and they tend to nest lower to the ground. Something simple and open - ideally made of natural wood - is perfect.’

As well as selecting the correct style of bird box, you also need to ensure your bird box care is up to scratch, such as placing it away from predators and keeping it insulated to keep the birds warm.

Where should you place a bird box to attract robins?

Placement of your open-fronted bird box is also key to ensure robins set up shop in your garden. They only like north-east facing bird boxes.

‘Robins prefer open-fronted boxes placed between north and east to avoid direct midday sun and prevailing winds. This orientation keeps the interior shaded and dry, mimicking the sheltered nooks they naturally nest in,’ says Jose Escalante, wildlife expert at Roofing Craftsmen .

‘Mount your bird box about 1.5 meters off the ground, ideally tucked among vegetation like shrubs or hedges for a sense of cover. Robins are territorial and like some privacy, so placing it in a quiet corner of the garden helps increase the chances of them nesting there.’

(Image credit: Alamy)

If your shed is north-east facing, you could attach your box there to make your shed more bird-friendly , too. You should also provide food to encourage robins. While insects and invertebrates make up most of their diet, they also like seeds (such as this robin seed and insect mix ) and fruit.

‘Once they know your garden’s a safe, welcoming space, they’ll often come back year after year. And trust me, once you have robins nesting, it’s a real joy. Many of us associate robins with spirituality, or the afterlife, so it is rather lovely and rewarding for us to be in company with these little red visitors!,’ says James.

Robins are a beautiful addition to any garden, but if you want to make these fussy guests happy, how you host them is key.