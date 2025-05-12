Robins will flock to your garden if you feed them this one ingredient, say wildlife experts

If you want to welcome the nation’s favourite bird to your garden, then knowing their favourite food is paramount. Luckily, wildlife experts have revealed a robin’s favourite meal, and just how they like it served.

Robins are widely regarded as the UK’s favourite bird, so it’s no surprise many of us want to know how to attract robins to a garden . These birds are a welcome sight and, once settled, become frequent visitors to your outdoor space.

However, robins can be a little fussy, so you’ll want to make sure you serve up their favourite food. Wildlife experts have revealed that mealworms are a robin’s favourite food and just how they like to eat them.

What food do robins like?

Any flourishing wildlife garden will have a regular food source and water source for the wildlife that visits, but if you want to attract robins specifically, then you’ll want to provide mealworms and sunflower hearts for them.

‘Robins are not typical seed-eaters - as ground foragers, they feed on natural proteins that also contain softer fruits. Beyond working directly with wildlife specialists and die-hard gardeners, one surprising tip was to provide dried or live mealworms soaked in water. This offers more than just hydrating liquid; it also makes the mealworms easier to digest, an important consideration when robins are raising young and benefiting from extra energy,’ says Matthew Wilson, Gardener and CEO of Handy Gardeners .

‘Another little-known favourite is soft fruit, such as chopped apples, raisins or even overripe berries.'

When attracting birds to your garden and feeding them, the best thing you can do is feed them natural ingredients to ensure the food agrees with their digestive system. However, there are robin mixes available on the market, designed to give robins the best nutritional meal.

‘Mealworms are a key for robins, they absolutely love them,’ explains Sue Morgan, CEO of SongBird Survival, talking about the ingredients in the robin’s mix.

‘But I think if you went with sunflower hearts, and mealworms, that'd be a top sort of two would be good, robins - they would really like those.’

How to feed robins

‘Unlike some birds, robins like these fruits spread across the ground rather than hanging feeders. This is somewhat similar to their natural feeding habit and enables them to feel more protected from predators,’ says Matthew.

To feed robins, simply scatter the feed across your garden. However, you must clean up old feed and check for signs of disease . You should also note that the RSPB has warned against using feeder tables , as this can increase the risk of spreading Trichomonas, a deadly finch disease.

You can still spread robin feed in your garden, just take care to ensure you maintain good hygiene by regularly cleaning your bird bath and cleaning up old food. Robins also like fat balls, so add some to your hanging feeder for an extra calorie boost.

By tailoring your bird feed and feeding style, you’ll be able to welcome an abundance of these red-breasted visitors to your garden. Let us know how many robins you spot!