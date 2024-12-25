How to grow indoor azaleas — a complete guide to beautiful winter blooms, from watering to deadheading advice

Azaleas are popular garden plants, but did you know that you can learn how to grow indoor azaleas, too?

In fact, indoor azaleas are one of the best Christmas houseplants to add to your collection if you want bright blooms over the festive period. Knowing how to grow azaleas outdoors is one thing, but growing them indoors as houseplants requires a slightly different approach.

‘Azaleas, scientifically known as Rhododendron, are a vibrant burst of colour, especially during the winter months,’ says Monique Kemperman, lead PR & campaign manager at the Flower Council of Holland. ‘Their abundant blooms in shades like bubblegum pink, lilac, and hot pink provide a much-needed dose of cheerfulness and can help combat the winter blues.’

Convinced that you need one in your houseplant collection? Take a look at our guide on how to grow indoor azaleas.

What you'll need

How to grow azaleas

Looking for the ultimate guide on how to grow indoor azaleas? We've broken it down into sections, from the best location and watering schedule for an indoor azalea to what you need to do with the plant after flowering.

1. Location

First things first, you’ll need to choose the perfect spot for your indoor azalea plant. Unlike other houseplants, it won’t survive in a toasty room.

‘Hot, dry conditions can kill them in days,’ warns Rob Clarke, technical manager at Westland. ‘They need somewhere cool, away from central heating. A porch or conservatory may be a suitable place as long as they are frost-free.’

Indoor azaleas do appreciate plenty of light, though, so make sure you choose a bright spot away from direct sunlight to avoid one of the most common winter houseplant problems – low light levels. ‘Good, strong winter light is a requirement,’ Rob says.

‘The air in homes during winter can be particularly drying due to central heating so if possible, keep them in an area that will benefit from lots of natural sunlight such as a conservatory,’ adds Elise Harlock, houseplant expert at Prestige Flowers.

2. Watering

Consistent watering is key to learning how to grow indoor azaleas successfully. While watering is dialled right back for many houseplants during the winter, these winter bloomers are a little thirstier.

‘Indoor azaleas are excellent for people that tend to overwater because they like copious moisture, as long as they’re not standing in water for days,’ explains Rob. That's good news for anyone who often finds themselves wondering how to save an overwatered plant.

So, how often should you be watering your indoor azalea?

‘Azaleas should be watered up to twice a week, ensuring the soil maintains moisture but is not overly soggy,’ says Monique from the Flower Council of Holland. ‘It is best to use room-temperature water for this. You can immerse your pot in water to saturate the soil to water your azalea if you wish.’

Tap water isn’t always the best option, though.

‘As they’re acid-loving plants, it's a good idea to use rainwater when they’re thirsty, particularly if you live in a hard water area,’ says Rob.

3. Deadheading

Like other flowering plants, deadheading spent blooms can extend the plant’s flowering period.

‘Keep on top of removing faded flowers and more will open,’ says Rob.

Just make sure you know how to clean garden tools like pruning scissors to ensure you aren’t spreading diseases between plants.

4. Feeding

If you’re learning how to grow indoor azaleas, chances are, you’re wondering whether or not you need to feed the plants.

Indoor azaleas don’t require frequent feeding, especially when they’re in flower or have just been repotted, but adding a little fertiliser after new growth appears can give the plants a boost.

‘Feed occasionally with houseplant fertiliser, such as Westland Houseplant Feed (available at Amazon),’ says Rob.

5. After flowering

The brilliant thing about learning how to grow indoor azaleas is that you can enjoy them as an outdoor plant after winter.

First, you’ll need to consider pruning your plant. Just make sure you don’t cut into any old wood.

‘After flowering, you can prune your azalea to remove any dead branches,’ says Monique. ‘In this dormant period, you can reduce the watering down to around every 10 days and move it to a cooler location. This period can also be used to repot your azalea with fresh acidic soil.’

Or, as we just mentioned, you can plant your azalea outside.

‘Plants continue to bloom into spring when happy but conditions indoors can be too warm, so they can be placed outside and re-potted into a larger container of ericaceous compost, such as Westland John Innes Ericaceous Compost (available at Amazon),’ says Rob.

If you decide to plant your azalea outdoors, try to choose a partially shaded spot. You'll also need to harden your plant off before it stays outside overnight, so gradually let the plant sit outside for increased periods of time from May-time. By September, you can start thinking about bringing the plant back indoors again.

FAQs

How long do indoor azaleas last?

How long an azalea lasts for depends on how well you look after it, but with the right conditions, you should be able to enjoy the flower displays for several months.

'Indoor azaleas are popular because they have the ability to flower for months and months if cared for properly,' says Elise from Prestige Flowers.

'Their flower power is down to the correct temperature and light conditions and adequate watering. Master this and you will be able to enjoy it for years to come.'

After that, you can think about planting your indoor azalea outside for the summer months.

How do you keep azaleas from dying?

Caring for all houseplants over winter involves paying some extra attention to light levels, temperature, and watering – nail those, and your azalea should survive the colder months.

You'll also need to keep it away from any hot spots in the house, like radiators or warm rooms. An unheated porch or conservatory with bright but indirect light is the perfect location for an indoor azalea.

Keep our guide on how to grow indoor azaleas handy when you bring your plant home!