How to protect garden wildlife during snow - what to do to help birds and hedgehogs this winter

This week you’ve probably looked out the window and seen some form of sleet, snow or rain. The exact amount of snow (or no snow) we’ve all had depends on where you are in the country, but one thing we can all agree on is that it is bitterly cold - and it is particularly cold for our garden wildlife.

Garden wildlife are a vital part of any garden and can bring your wildlife garden ideas to life. We need insects and birds to pollinate plants and to act as natural predators to control garden pests.

But as winter draws in, and blistering snow hits parts of the country, it’s vital we give our garden wildlife a helping hand so that they can survive cold, snowy winters. Here’s everything you need to do.

Which garden wildlife needs our help?

In winter, birds, hedgehogs, squirrels and frogs all struggle due to scarce food supplies and lack of shelter during the winter months.

Like us, birds, hedgehogs and squirrels are all warm-bodied animals, so when the temperature really drops, it’s important they have enough food and shelter to keep them warm.

‘In the colder months, small birds can lose up to 10% of their body mass on a freezing night, and they must quickly replenish those lost calories at dawn to survive the day and gear up for another frigid night,’ says Sean McMenemy, nature expert and founder of Ark Wildlife .

Hedgehogs can get frostbite or even freeze if their body temperature drops below four degrees, which puts them at greater risk during snowy weather. Hedgehogs tend to hibernate between October and April, and extreme weather conditions such as flooding - as seen across the UK this week - can put hedgehogs at risk as they can’t escape the cold while sleeping.

It sounds quite bleak, but luckily, there are plenty of easy steps we can take to help beloved garden wildlife.

What should we do?

Check food and water supply

Holly Jones, Sales & Marketing Manager Garden Street recommends increasing the food and water supply and providing shelter for critters in your garden.

For feeding birds in winter: ‘offer high-energy foods like sunflower seeds, fat balls, and mealworms,’ they said. Meanwhile, give squirrels: ‘unsalted nuts, fruits, and seeds.’

Finally for hedgehogs: ‘Put out cat or dog food (not fish-based) and fresh water.’

While it can be easy to assume critters need more water during summer heatwaves, it’s just as important during freezing and snowy weather.

‘Keep an eye on the water to make sure it doesn’t freeze solid. A little trick is to pop a ping pong ball in the water, the movement will help stop the surface from icing over. If it does freeze, just gently break the ice or add some fresh water and your feathered friends will flock to their chilly watering hole in no time,’ says Sean.

‘If you have a pond, keeping part of it ice-free during winter is super important for all the amphibians, fish, and other wildlife that call it home. A floating ball or a pond de-icer can create a little opening in the ice, allowing oxygen to flow into the water and preventing harmful gases from building up beneath the surface,' adds Sean.

‘If your pond does freeze, resist the urge to smash the ice – this can send shockwaves through the water, potentially harming the creatures underneath. Instead, gently place a warm pan of water on the ice to melt a small hole naturally.’

Provide shelter

Providing shelter allows somewhere safe and warm for garden wildlife to rest and hunker down from the cold.

‘A well-placed roosting pouch gives small birds like robins, tits and sparrows a safe, snug space to roost when the weather turns rough,’ says Sean. If you have a bird box already make sure that you prepare your bird box for winter with insulation and placing away from predators.

When providing shelter for hedgehogs it's all about the hedgehog box. ‘One of the simplest ways to help is providing hedgehogs with a hedgehog house,' explains Sean. 'You can simply leave a corner of your garden wild with sticks, logs and garden debris to create a comfy hideaway where hedgehogs will feel right at home!’

All these measures are simple and easy to apply to your garden. But by taking these small measures, you could be giving your garden wildlife a much-needed boost this January.

What you need

If you're looking to help garden wildlife this winter, investing in the following features will cement your garden as a sanctuary for wildlife.