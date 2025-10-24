This £5 hack is what experts swear by to stop your gutters blocking in winter – and you can install it yourself

It probably hasn’t escaped your attention that the weather forecast this past week has been an unpleasant combination of wet and windy, and one area of your home that may be feeling the strain in particular is your gutters. If you’ve noticed your guttering is prone to clogging, then gutter mesh could be exactly what you need to fix it - and you can pick gutter mesh up for under £5 on Amazon .

Gutter mesh, otherwise known as gutter guards, is a handy, inexpensive measure that will help prevent your gutters from clogging, saving you time and money in the process. Did I also mention that they mean you don’t have to clean your gutters as often? A fabulous incentive in my book…

With the forecast set to get wetter and windier as we head deeper into the colder months, experts are urging homeowners to install gutter mesh now. Here’s how it may help you.

What is gutter mesh?

First things first, let's uncover what gutter mesh actually is. Essentially, gutter mesh is a type of strong netting that sits in your gutter, catching debris while allowing water to flow through as intended.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Gutter mesh is a fine mesh material that is placed over the top of a gutter to prevent debris from entering. This mesh allows rainwater to flow through the gutter, whilst creating a barrier from leaves, twigs and debris,' says Jamie Heath, plumbing and drainage expert from Build & Plumb.

'Gutter mesh keeps out debris and deters pests, like birds and insects, from nesting in your gutters, preventing clogs and overflowing water. A clogged gutter can prevent water from being channelled away from your home, causing your gutters to overflow and water to seep into your roof and walls. Roof leaks can result in wood rot and dampness, which over time can result in structural damage and costly repairs.'

Why you should install gutter mesh now

The main benefit of these mesh barriers is that they obviously stop blockages. It can be expensive to both unblock and in some instances, replace gutters , with cleaning charges ranging between £50 and £300 depending on the size of the job, according to Checkatrade .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gutter mesh can increase the lifespan of your gutters as well as help to prevent pests and freezing, according to Jess Thomas, managing director of Drainage Central .

‘When debris causes blockages in your gutters, it can allow water to pool in them. This moisture can potentially increase the likelihood of the guttering becoming rusty if it is left for prolonged periods,’ Jess says.

‘If your gutter is filled with debris, water may not channel away properly. If the temperature drops, this can make the water freeze and prevent your gutter from channelling water away as it should.’

Preventing blockages will also stop potential leaks from entering your home, too. This is when blockages occur, water can leak into your home via the roof and walls, potentially causing damp, mould and condensation .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Brent Darby)

However, for your gutter mesh to work as it should, Jess emphasises the need to keep it well-maintained.

‘To properly maintain gutter mesh, you should regularly inspect the mesh for signs of damage and clean any buildup from the surface of the mesh. Some mesh may need to be removed a few times a year so that the gutters can be cleaned properly of any fine debris that has managed to get through. You should also still check that water can flow through the gutters by periodically flushing them, which can help to dislodge smaller debris,’ Jess recommends.

‘Gutter mesh is a good method to prevent some blockages, but not all. They can still become clogged by smaller debris, and should instead only be relied upon to reduce the frequency of gutter cleaning instead of eliminating this task. Moss can still grow on top of or through the guards, and they may not prevent debris like seeds or dirt from blocking the gutter.’