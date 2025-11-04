This is how to tidy your garden without disturbing the wildlife that lives there – 6 responsible tips for neatening up your outdoor space

With things slowing down in the garden right now, an autumn clear-up is high on the ‘to-do’ list. But before cutting back and tidying everything away, it’s important to spare a thought for the local wildlife that rely on our gardens for shelter over the colder months. And there’s plenty that can be done to tidy your garden for autumn without harming wildlife.

‘As we head into winter, it’s tempting to have one last big garden tidy before the cold sets in – but a little restraint can really help the wildlife that calls your garden home,’ advises James Bentley, Director at Charles Bentley.

‘Fallen leaves and garden debris might look untidy to us in our autumn gardens, but they provide vital shelter and insulation for wildlife such as hedgehogs, frogs and insects during the chillier months.’

1. Don’t make the garden ‘too tidy’

‘It’s tempting to clear everything away once autumn arrives, but a perfectly tidy garden isn’t always the healthiest for nature,’ advises David Denyer, flower and garden expert at Eflorist. ‘Fallen leaves, hollow stems, and seed heads all play an important role in protecting garden wildlife through winter.’

‘Insects, frogs, hedgehogs, and birds all rely on the ‘messier’ parts of your garden for food and shelter until spring. If you clear everything too soon, you can accidentally remove the protection they depend on to survive the colder months.’

‘The key is to tidy just enough to keep your garden healthy and manageable, without taking away what your local wildlife needs.’

2. Reach for a rake rather than a leaf blower

‘Rather than firing up the leaf blower or strimmer, try reaching for a sturdy broom or garden rake instead,’ advises James Bentley. ‘Sweeping or raking by hand lets you tidy up thoughtfully – clearing garden paths, patios and lawns while leaving quieter corners for nature to thrive.'

‘By using a rake or broom rather than a leaf blower, you’ll avoid disturbing any hidden creatures, cut down on noise and emissions, and get a bit of gentle exercise at the same time.’

‘It’s a slower, calmer way to care for your garden, but it makes a real difference. By leaving a few piles of leaves tucked under shrubs or behind pots after raking lawns, you’re giving wildlife a safe place to shelter – and your garden will thank you come spring, with richer soil and more biodiversity!’

3. Clear paths and lawns for safety

‘When tidying your garden, focus on what really needs clearing,’ advises David. ‘Rake leaves from paths and lawns to keep them safe and tidy, but instead of throwing them away, try not to clear every leaf from your garden, but move them to your borders or under hedges instead, where they can act as a natural mulch. This creates valuable cover for insects and wildlife, while also insulating roots and feeding the soil.’

‘When it comes to cutting back your perennials, it’s best to wait until late winter or early spring rather than doing it in autumn. Many helpful insects use old stems as shelter through the colder months, so leaving them untouched gives them the best chance to survive. Once you do cut them down, stack the stems neatly in a sheltered spot so they can still be used as cover.’

4. Store garden waste with wildlife in mind

‘When tidying, try not to throw everything away, as most of your garden waste can still benefit your garden and the wildlife in it,’ advises David. ‘For example, if you’re collecting leaves and twigs, pile them in a corner or beneath some hedges so they can naturally break down and provide shelter for local wildlife over winter.’

‘If you prefer to make compost, always check the heap before turning it, as hedgehogs, frogs, and worms often like to hibernate inside. Keeping your compost heap slightly raised or slatted also allows wildlife to move in and out safely while it breaks down.’

5. Leave one area untouched

Removing leaves from your lawn is a must, as a thick layer of leaves will make the grass slippery to walk on, as well as blocking sunlight and trapping moisture, which can cause fungal diseases to grow. But leaving an area where fallen leaves can be piled up and left undisturbed can be beneficial to wildlife looking for a home over winter.

‘Try to leave at least one quiet corner of your garden untouched until spring,’ advises David. ‘Leaf piles left beneath shrubs and hedges give hedgehogs and insects somewhere safe to shelter, while hollow stems and dead wood provide a home for overwintering bees.’

‘Seed heads from flowers such as sunflowers or coneflowers might look untidy, but they’re a valuable food source for birds throughout autumn and winter, so it’s worth leaving a few standing in borders where you can.’

6. Make wildlife at home over winter

‘Your garden doesn’t need to look perfect at this time of year, and what might seem a little untidy to us is often exactly what helps nature survive through winter,’ adds David.

‘Even small actions can make a big difference to your local wildlife. Leaving out a shallow dish of fresh water, piling up old branches and twigs, or placing a few empty pots on their sides can all create safe spaces for insects, bugs and small animals through the colder months.’

Keep bird feeders topped up too over autumn and winter. Feeding birds appreciate fatty, high-energy foods during the colder months, so go for seeds, nuts and suet that are rich in fats and nutrients to provide fuel and help birds stay warm. Offer water too and establish a feeding routine, cleaning feeders and bird baths regularly to maintain good hygiene.

