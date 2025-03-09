I scarified my lawn last year and it brought it back to life in just two weeks — it's still the greenest I've ever seen it

We risked scarifying during the summer — and it paid off

Green grass lawn after scarifying process in garden
(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)
Last summer, my lawn was suddenly overrun with weeds, and I thought I’d seen the last of its green, healthy days.

After gleaning as many lawn care tips as I could, I landed on one solution: scarifying. As it turned out, the grass was full of thatch, and learning how to scarify our lawn was one of the best decisions I ever made for my garden.

I took photos of the lawn during its weed infestation, after scarifying it, and then just two weeks later, when it bounced back into lush, green growth. It turned me into a real advocate of lawn scarification as a miracle-worker in the garden — so I wanted to share my lawn’s journey from lacklustre (well, half-dead) to a bright green oasis.

Before — with selfheal

Grass lawn with selfheal weed patch in garden

Before: The dark patch caused by selfheal on our lawn.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

It all started with a weed problem. I’m all for a clover lawn and its wildlife benefits, but soon, another weed set root in the grass: selfheal. It's one of the purple-flowered weeds you often see lurking in lawns.

This weed spread quickly. Before we knew it, a dark patch had appeared in the centre of the lawn, and the grass began to die out in waves. Learning how to get rid of weeds in a lawn is no easy feat, especially with a fast-spreading weed like selfheal.

Selfheal weeds growing in lawn

The selfheal quickly overtook the grass.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

So, I had to take a closer look at the health of the lawn as a whole. I suspected that moss, dead grass and the weeds were competing with the grass for nutrients, light and water — and winning.

I tried using weedkiller, which did kill a lot of the selfheal off, but my lawn was left in such a patchy state, I knew it needed some extra help.

I thought I’d give scarifying a whirl — and it worked a treat.

Scarifying

Grass lawn after scarifying process in garden with scarifying rake

The day I scarified the lawn. The grass took a hit, but not for long...

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

By August, I decided it was as good a time as any to scarify our lawn. This was quite a risky move — most lawn experts recommend spring or autumn as the best times to scarify a lawn, but I thought it was worth giving it a try since the grass was already on its way out.

I used the WOLF-Garten Multi-Change Roller Rake Tool Head, available at Amazon (the handle is sold separately), and it did a brilliant job. As I scarified manually, rather than using an electric scarifier, it was tough work, but I raked out a huge amount of thatch, exposing the culprit behind the unhealthy lawn.

Dead grass or thatch on lawn in garden

Just some of the thatch we pulled out with the scarifying rake.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

After scarifying

Yellow grass lawn after scarifying process in garden

A day after scarifying, our grass looked a little worse for wear (save the patch of turf in the corner, which we left be).

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

In the days following scarification, the lawn really looked worse for wear. In fact, I thought I’d killed the entire area off at first — it became an expanse of dry, yellow grass. As I’d scarified it ‘out of season’, I thought I’d made the wrong move for a week or so.

Luckily, this was just the beginning of its renovation. A few days after scarifying, I laid topsoil over the patchy areas and sprinkled some fresh grass seed down. In just two weeks, fresh, green grass began to appear.

2 weeks later

Grass lawn after scarifying process in garden

2nd September: Fresh green grass was already beginning to shoot through.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

I scarified the lawn on 18th August, and by 2nd September, it began to shoot vivid green grass again.

Over the weeks that followed, the lawn was unrecognisable. It wasn't just bright green — it was also thick and luscious, unlike any condition I'd seen it in before.

It's worth noting that I had to water the grass regularly over this period, as temperatures were still high. Without that crucial step, I don't think I'd have seen the same results. If you scarify your lawn in spring or autumn, though, the rain (and cooler weather in general) will do a lot of the work for you.

Green grass lawn after scarifying process in garden

After: Our lawn in November, two-and-a-half months after scarifying. It still looks like this now!

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

So, would I recommend scarifying during the summer? Usually, no — this was an emergency measure — but what I absolutely would recommend is thinking about scarifying your lawn this spring (especially if it's been a while since its last purge). It could be the very treatment it needs to fend off weeds over the summer ahead.

What you'll need

Wolf-Garten Urm3 Multi-Change Roller Moss Removal Rake Lawn Care Tool Head, Red, 60.5x15.67x6.5 Cm
Wolf-Garten Multi-Change Roller Rake Tool Head

The tool head we used to scarify our lawn. It did a great job.

Vonhaus Lawn Scarifier/aerator/rake Electric 1500w – for Dethatching/raking Grass of Thatch, Moss, Dead Leaves and Aerates Soil – 30l Collection Box, 10m Cable, 4 Cutting Heights, 32cm Working Width
1500W Electric Lawn Scarifier & Rake

This 3-in-1 tool rakes, scarifies and aerates a lawn with minimal effort from you.

Magnusson Scarifier
Magnusson Scarifier

Another scarifying rake that won't break the bank.

Sophie King
Sophie King
Gardens Editor

Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.

As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.

