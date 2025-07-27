A paddling pool can bring so much joy to your garden but, sadly, that typically comes at the cost of patchy brown grass. The good news is that this grass isn’t necessarily dead, and you can revive it.

While a paddling pool can keep the kids happy, it can often be a detriment to your lawn ideas. Browning, slimy patches of grass can make your lawn look pretty unsightly. This doesn’t mean you should pack the pool away for good, however.

Instead, let the kids have their fun before following these three expert-approved steps to get your grass back to its full health. Here’s how.

Why does grass go brown?

First things first, it’s important to understand what turns a lawn yellow, and how long a paddling pool can sit on your grass before it does any real damage.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

‘When you place a paddling pool on your lawn, damage is caused because the grass underneath is deprived of sunlight and air, and the weight of the pool compresses the soil,' says Luke Newnes, new build gardening specialist, gardening content creator and a member of the Interior Squad at Hillarys.

'This combination means the grass can’t photosynthesise or breathe, and the soil becomes compacted, making it harder for roots to access the water and nutrients they need. Over time, this leads to yellowing or browning patches where the pool has been.'

‘It’s a common worry that the lawn might be dead after this, but in most cases, the grass is not actually dead it’s just stressed or temporarily dormant,' Luke explains. 'Unless the pool has been left in place for several weeks during hot weather, most lawns will recover with a little care.’

What to do

1. Rake the affected grass

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

First of all, you want to rake the grass back into a standing position. You can use a typical garden rake (such as this McGregor Carbon Steel Rake for £17 at Argos), but the trick is to do it gently.

‘The first step is to remove the pool and allow sunlight and air back onto the affected area. Gently rake the grass to lift up flattened blades and help them stand upright again,’ says Luke.

2. Water the grass

Stuck under the pool, especially during hot weather, your grass will have been deprived of the water and nutrients it needs.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

‘If the grass underneath the pool is yellow, you can help it to recover by watering it after moving the pool, as well as providing it with fertiliser to replace lost nutrients,' advises Richard Barker, commercial director at LBS Horticulture.

'Continue to water the grass daily even if it appears to be dead, and it should recover within a few days.'

You’ll want to invest in a high-quality lawn fertiliser, such as Pro-Kleen Lawn Tonic (£16.95 at B&Q). This one is packed with sulphate of iron and seaweed to promote strong, healthy grass growth.

3. Re-seed bare patches

If your grass is patchy after sitting under the paddling pool, it may also need reseeding.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘If you notice any bare or very thin patches, you can reseed these spots by sprinkling grass seed, lightly raking it in, and keeping it moist until new shoots appear,' says Luke.

'Aerating the soil with a garden fork can also help improve drainage and encourage new growth. After a week or so, applying a lawn feed will give the grass an extra boost.'

You can lay grass seed (such as this seed for £4 at B&Q) now will actively grow until the first frosts, which typically land in April. So the good news is that you have plenty of time to revive your lawn.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

‘The recovery time depends on how long the pool was in place and the overall health of your lawn, but most lightly marked areas will start to look better within a week or two,' explains Luke.

'If you’ve had to reseed, expect it to take three to four weeks for the new grass to blend in fully. With a bit of patience and regular watering, your lawn should bounce back and look lush again soon.'

The best gardens are well-used gardens, enjoyed by the whole family, so you should never skimp on joy to make your garden look more aesthetically pleasing. Summertime is for enjoying the paddling pool in your garden, and with a little TLC, it will have no lasting damage.