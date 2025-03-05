Garden experts reveal the important reason why you should not weed your garden this spring
Weeding your garden too much can actually have negative effects for the wildlife that lives there
Spring has sprung, and this means weeds are going to start rearing their heads too - but what if I told youthat garden experts are urging you not to weed your garden this season? That's right, they are asking gardeners to avoid over-weeding to help wildlife this spring.
They may not exactly be easy on the eye, but weeds provide vital food and shelter for your garden wildlife, so knowing how to rewild a garden is an important consideration if you want to encourage wildlife to your green space.
So this spring, garden experts are urging you to leave patches of your garden unweeded to provide a rich sanctuary for birds, bugs and all that comes in between.
Why you should avoid over-weeding your garden
Weeds can provide food to pollinators such as the birds and bees, and with food in short supply at the very start of spring, weeds are an essential food source. Keeping your weeds is one way to attract birds that eat slugs, which in turn pick off any garden pests.
‘Although many gardeners like to stay on top of their weed-removal, they are getting rid of an invaluable source of nectar, seeds, shelter and nest sites for insects and birds. Leaving a wild patch in your garden rather than killing off all weeds could make a big difference to your garden’s ecosystem and encourage new wildlife,’ a spokesperson for Arbtech said.
A wild patch is the process of leaving an area of your garden to grow wild, with minimal grooming. A well-manicured lawn might be your preference, but these wild patches can still look beautiful. One way this works is by letting your garden edges grow wild, which is beneficial to hedgehog populations.
‘Leaving a wild patch in your garden benefits wildlife by providing shelter, food, and breeding grounds for insects, birds, and small animals. Native plants attract pollinators and create cover, whilst wild areas support biodiversity by offering food sources and safe pathways around the garden. This not only helps local wildlife but also promotes a thriving, balanced garden ecosystem,’ says Liam Cleary, garden retail director at The Old Railway Line Garden Centre.
Can you weed your garden at all?
Now this doesn’t mean you should never weed your garden again - Liam recommends removing any invasive weeds that harm the ecosystem from your garden, but keeping helpful weeds such as dandelions, clover and nettles which are a good source of food for pollinators.
‘Try to weed your garden about once a week, especially during peak growing seasons like spring and summer. This helps you remove weeds while they’re still young and easy to pull. Tackling them early prevents them from taking root and producing seeds, reducing the risk of spreading,’ says Liam.
Why not kick-start your wildlife garden off by scattering wildflower seedballs. This pack contains 3,000 seeds of a variety of beautiful flowers - chosen because pollinators love them. All you need to do is scatter them in your lawn and planters.
Don’t baulk at the idea of growing wild patches or leaving your weeding longer than you typically would - there are plenty of wildlife garden ideas to sink your teeth into. Have you been convinced to give it a try?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
