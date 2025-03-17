The best low-maintenance plants for pots for an effortlessly good-looking container garden

Adding some of the best low-maintenance plants for pots to your garden is the secret to elevating your space without it becoming a full-time job.

It's a misconception that a beautiful container garden has to be hard work. Opting for low-maintenance plants means you can still enjoy stunning blooms, textural foliage and year-round interest without needing to dedicate hours a week to your outdoor space.

'Simple, low-maintenance plants are ideal for those who have little spare time or don't feel very confident in gardening. Hardy perennials such as geraniums and peonies, as well as evergreen shrubs, can survive the winter frost and won't need replanting every year,' explains Fiona Jenkins, UK-based landscaper and gardening expert at MyJobQuote . 'Once settled in, these plants can bring years of colour and beauty.'

While these are some of the best low-maintenance plants for pots, they are not like the best pot plants that thrive on neglect and do require some level of care – whether that's pruning, fertilising or deadheading.

These are minimal maintenance tasks, though and are not as time-sensitive for these plants as they will be for other varieties or species.

1. Potted roses

(Image credit: Alamy)

An English classic, roses make a beautiful addition to a garden. While roses are typically considered to be one of the plants that you shouldn't put in pots , there are plenty of potted roses designed for growing in a container. Choose a potted rose, and it'll thrive beside a front door or on a patio.

If you know how to grow potted roses, then it's not a surprise that they are one of the best low-maintenance plants for pots – after all, they only need minimal maintenance.

In terms of maintenance, potted roses need deadheading – which promotes a longer blooming period – and pruning in winter – simply cutting out any dead wood.

The last element is fertilising a rose. 'Roses are heavy feeders. To encourage healthy growth and abundant blooms, use a rose-specific fertiliser, such as the Controlled Release Rose Food ,' explains Liam Beddall, Senior Rose Consultant at David Austin Roses . 'Requiring a feed only once a year, our improved formula automatically releases essential nutrients and trace elements when the rose needs it throughout the season.'

Some of the best container roses include Scepter'd Isle – available at David Austin Roses – and Rose 'You're My Everything' available at You Garden.

2. Dwarf conifers

(Image credit: Future Plc)

Dwarf conifers – as their name suggests – are just miniature versions of their full-sized counterparts. They bring the same evergreen colour, fragrance and interest, but they are more compact – deserving them the title as one of the best low-maintenance plants for pots.

There are plenty of options to choose from but Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres, recommends these as a great starting point: 'cupressus 'Wilma' smells great when you brush past it, so it's perfect for pots by doors and windows. Cypress 'Baby Blue' also looks cool in pots with its silvery-blue leaves.'

Cupressus 'Wilma' is available from Thomspon & Morgan, and Cypress 'Baby Blue' is available from Gardening Express.

3. Verbena

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the challenges for the best low-maintenance plants for pots is those that can withstand periods of excess water but are also drought-tolerant. Instead, look to water-resilient plants – like verbena – which can cope with both extremes.

'Tall stems with clusters of vibrant purple flowers, verbena is a really easy plant to grow and care for. It needs little attention and grows well even in drought conditions,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries .

One of the best types of Verbena to grow in pots is Verbena bonariensis 'Lollipop', which is available from Crocus.

4. Chives

(Image credit: Alamy)

Looking for a low-maintenance addition to your potted herb garden ideas? Then, chives are a natural choice. Not only are they super easy to grow from seed – just sprinkle seeds onto the top of your pot of compost and wait – but they require next to no effort to grow and care for.

Once the stems have reached a few inches in height, you can snip them off to add to your cooking. Equally, if you don't cut them back, they will flower into beautiful purple blooms.

5. Rosemary

(Image credit: Future PLC)

As a hardy and resilient plant, growing rosemary is very easy, so long as you choose a spot that mimics its native environment. ‘Growing rosemary in a suitable warm, sunny, well-drained enivronment usually gives it the best conditions to thrive and makes it robust and healthy,’ says Petar Ivanov, Fantastic Gardeners ' gardening and plant expert.

Rosemary is one of the best drought-tolerant plants, which helps it earn its place as one of the best low-maintenance plants for pots. However, make sure that you plant it in the best potting mix for rosemary, as this helps to ensure that the plant has the correct levels of drainage and nutrients from the start.

6. Erigeron

(Image credit: Alamy)

Also known as Mexican Fleabane, this dainty daisy-like plant is a beautiful and low-effort way to elevate an understated pot.

'Erigeron Karvinskianus ‘Profusion’ is one of my favourite all-around garden plants. They produce daisy-like flowers with a beautiful hint of pink. Erigeron flowers for months and is a brilliant value plant which no garden should be without. You can sow directly between April and July,' explains garden expert Sarah Raven.

7. Cordyline

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

Super low-maintenance, cordylines are loved for their architectural shape and wide range of colours. When displayed in a statement pot, cordylines create the perfect centrepiece, whether displayed on their own or alongside other drought-tolerant garden ideas .

Pink varieties are instantly eye-catching. Try Cordyline Australis Red Star | Cabbage Palm available at Primrose or Cordyline 'Festival Raspberry' on Amazon.

FAQs

What is the easiest potted flower to take care of?

The easiest potted flower to take care of Verbena – it produces beautiful flowers but requires very little effort to maintain. 'Verbena is a versatile plant that can extend its vibrant display into autumn. With a range of colours from pink and purple to red and white, it adds a cheerful touch to containers and borders,' says experts at British Garden Centres.

'Whether you're looking to brighten your patio or create a colourful edge, verbena can be a delightful addition to your autumn garden. Its tall stems topped with clusters of tiny flowers create a delicate, airy effect and pollinating insects love them.'

Treat yourself and your outdoor space to some beautiful and easy to care for plants this summer.