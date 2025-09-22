7 things you'll regret not bringing indoors before the first frost hits

There's no doubt about it, the season is definitely shifting from the lovely warm summer we've had to autumn. The leaves have begun to fall, and there's a nip in the air at dawn now. This means we need to start prepping for that first frost...and getting your garden ready for winter.

Generally, the first frost appears around November, but it depends on where you live. For guidance, Plantmaps has a map of the United Kingdom that divides it into zones with an approximate time span indicating when you can expect to see it.

So what do we need to bring in before this frost appears? We talk to our favourite experts who offer invaluable advice on what you can leave out and what to bring in.

7 things to bring indoors before the first frost

Autumn and winter can be unpredictable here, so it pays to be organised – although here's hoping for an Indian summer before we have to worry about frosts! Once you've worked out when the first frost in your area is, you can go full steam ahead with prep.

1. Half-hardy herbs

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles Photography Ltd)

Protecting your plants from frost is the number one job at this time of year. If you have a herb garden that's done really well this summer, give it a once-over now. There are several half-hardy herbs that, whilst they can withstand moderate cold, can't deal with frosts.

'Half-hardy herbs are always the first things I bring indoors,' advises John Collins, nursery manager at Ashridge. 'Basil, coriander and parsley really can’t handle the cold – even the lightest frost can blacken their leaves overnight.'

The best thing is to bring them inside and pop them on a sunny kitchen or living room windowsill, according to John. 'That way you’ll keep them going for weeks longer – it’s such an easy win, and far better than watching them shrivel in the cold.'

The next problem is what to do with them. If they're in the ground, you need to repot them into something suitable for inside, or, if they're in pots, wipe them down and keep them somewhere practical like a greenhouse or conservatory. Below we've sourced some key buys to help you.

John Collins Social Links Navigation Nursery manager, Ashridge With over 10 years' experience in the horticultural sector, John Collins, nursery manager at Ashridge, has acquired a great commercial awareness and product knowledge of both plants and sundries through a variety of positions. He has been a manager in both garden sundries and horticulture as well as working in sales as an agent for some of the biggest names in the industry.



Classic looking CKB Ltd Set of 3 Metal Herb Plant Pots with Drip Tray in Sage Green £15.99 on Amazon Make a feature of your herbs this autumn with this charming sage green three-pot set, complete with a matching tray. You can place it on your windowsill or use it as a sweet display on your kitchen table. It will suit four-inch pots perfectly. Three colour choices Dunelm Elements Striped Ceramic Windowsill Plant Pot £20 at Dunelm A super cute idea if you want to plant your herbs in a brightly coloured plant pot. Available in pink, yellow and green stripes, this design will certainly add cheer this autumn. Crafted from ceramic, it will be long-lasting and the perfect home for your herbs. Self-watering GUDELAK Windowsill Herb Planter Box Indoor Set of 3, Visual Water Level Window Was £19.99, now £17.99 on Amazon If you're not particularly great at remembering to water, then this clever self-watering design is for you. There's also a handy visible water level window at the bottom, so you can keep an eye on it. The planters have a double-layer split design and have a very contemporary look.

2. Potted plants

(Image credit: Future PLC/Camilla Reynolds)

'Some potted plants also suffer when temperatures drop, especially those in ceramic or terracotta containers, which are prone to cracking in frost,' says Chris Bonnett, owner of GardeningExpress.co.uk.

Although we prefer terracotta and ceramic pots, as Chris mentions, they are prone to cracking if frosts are particularly hard. You could transfer some plants into faux terracotta pots instead, like Amazon's pack of two 20 litre round plastic planters with drainage holes, £13.59, they're great value and look the part.

Chris adds, 'Move delicate plants inside, either a greenhouse or conservatory will do. Grouping them together in a protected corner of the garden and insulating pots with frost protection wrap can also help them survive the harsh winter, if bringing indoors isn’t possible.'

We like B&Q's plant frost protection fleece sheet garden cover, £7.29 for 8 x 1.5 metres, it's thin enough to be delicate on top of plants.

Chris Bonnett Social Links Navigation Owner, GardeningExpress.co.uk Chris Bonnett is the founder of online garden centre GardeningExpress and has been in the horticulture industry for over 20 years. Whilst he was a teenager, he combined his passion for the outdoors with the internet to deliver quality plants across the UK and Europe.

3. Garden furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Garden furniture can be affected by frost depending on what it's made from. Cold temperatures don't damage wood, but they can affect it in other ways, though can be protected and left outside.

'Natural rattan doesn’t fare well in damp conditions, so it should ideally be stored indoors over winter,' says James Bentley, director of Charles Bentley & Son Ltd. 'Synthetic rattan is more resilient but will still benefit from being covered. Before storage, clean with a soft brush and mild detergent to prevent mildew from forming.'

Learning how to store garden furniture in winter is important. We've sourced three items that will help with your garden furniture care this autumn.

James Bentley Social Links Navigation Director of Charles Bentley & Son Ltd Specialising in everything from elegant outdoor dining sets to beautiful lounge furniture and the brushware you need to keep your space clean and tidy, Charles Bentley has been helping people transform their gardens for over a century. With his deep understanding of outdoor living, James knows exactly how to help people make the most of their outdoor spaces. His passion lies in creating inviting, comfortable environments people want to spend time in, whether they're unwinding with family or entertaining guests in style.

Safe and secure Keter Store Pro Outdoor Garden Furniture Storage Shed in Grey, All Weather Resistant £170 on Amazon For smaller gardens where a shed might take up too much space, this safe and secure, zero maintenance storage will keep your furniture dry from the hardest frosts and the deepest snow. There's also a base plate so your items remain clean and dry and it's lockable too. Also comes in beige. Weatherproof B&Q Futura Premium 600D Rectangular Waterproof Garden Furniture Cover, Weatherproof £39.99 at B&Q When storing your furniture isn't an option then consider investing in some weatherproof covers instead. Made from heavy duty Oxford fabric with a strong PVC backing, this cover is durable and protective. Buckles and drawstrings keep it firmly in place through all conditions. Quick drying Furniture Clinic Teal Oil for Outdoor Wood, Natural Matt Finish, 500ml Was £14.95, now £11.87 on Amazon Wood furniture can be left outside all year round, but it definitely pays to give your pieces a good clean. Once dry, give them a coat of this oil, which restores and protects teak, exotic woods and hardwoods. The oil dries within 6 hours and covers up to 20 square meters per litre, a yearly coat will keep your furniture looking fabulous.

4. Summer bulbs and tubers

(Image credit: Alamy)

When you've invested in plants over the summer, losing them to the first frost can be heartbreaking. Bulbs and tubers can be at risk, too. Whilst it is sometimes possible to save a plant that's been exposed to frost, it can be tricky.

'Tender summer bulbs and tubers such as dahlias, cannas, and gladioli are high on my protection list too,' says gardening expert and author, Sarah Raven. 'If left outside, these can collapse into mush, so cut them down and lift and store the tubers somewhere dark, dry, and frost-free.

John agrees, 'Keeping them in trays of sand or sawdust works perfectly. If you leave them in the ground, most will simply rot over winter, but stored properly, they’ll bounce back just as strong next year.'

Other storage options include wrapping them in newspaper, paper bags or hessian – check out Amazon's Nutley's small 8.9oz hessian sacks that come in a pack of 10 for £12.95, they measure 20 x 30cm and will last for years.

Sarah Raven Social Links Navigation Gardening expert and author Since the publication of her first book, ‘The Cutting Garden,’ Sarah has led the way in introducing a new kind of productive gardening. Sarah’s love of gardening extends to all areas, from growing cut flowers and delicious vegetables from seed to designing stunning gardens packed full of variety, colour, and scent. Her popular gardening podcast ‘Grow, cook, eat, arrange’ has achieved 4.3 million downloads. She’s published 14 books and runs sarahraven.com, which services over 900,000 customers.

5. Garden lights

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Something we tend to forget to bring in is lights. Although labelled as 'garden lights', most can't be left outside as frosts can deteriorate the wires and bulbs.

Any lighting that features plastic, glass and ceramic is at risk; this includes solar lights as well as hanging festoon designs. The best option is to carefully take them down, give those that have been in the ground a clean and store them all carefully, ready for spring.

If you do want some outdoor sparkle, invest in these Lezonic solar fairy lights that are waterproof from Amazon, £8.27; they have eight modes and are seven metres in length.

6. Cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Katie Lee)

Even 'indoor/outdoor' cushions should be brought in or stored somewhere dry during the winter months. Frost can damage fabrics from the cold and the moisture as it dissipates.

'Always store cushions and fabric accessories indoors. Even weather-resistant fabrics will deteriorate faster if left exposed to frost and persistent damp. Before the weather turns, give them a wash and let them dry fully before putting them away for the winter,' advises James.

Storage benches are perfect for this, and we love Dunelm's Keter Samoa 270 litre outdoor storage box, £59. You can use it for outdoor cushions, throws and lighting.

7. BBQs

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Although you can leave your BBQ outside, it does need protecting from frosts, and the grill especially needs to be stored inside if possible.

If you do leave it out, you risk rust, moisture damage and general deterioration. So, how do you store a BBQ to keep it in prime condition? Portable BBQs can be stored in a garage or shed. If storage isn't possible, then invest in a cover, which will protect it from dirt, dust and the elements.

We like Amazon's GrillTough heavy-duty BBQ grill cover that's waterproof, weather resistant, UV and fade resistant and is kept in place with adjustable straps, £22.79.

Also consider where your BBQ is in the garden – can you move it to a more sheltered spot where a frost may cause less damage?

Top tips for frost protection

Other options for protecting your garden from the first frost are to consider a cold frame if you don't have access to or the space for a greenhouse. Check out Dunelm's VegTrug small cold frame that comes in natural and grey, £79. It will offer insulation and retain heat.

Another top tip is to remember to water your plants the evening before the first frost is due, it can help to prevent the soil from freezing as moist soil holds more heat.

Don't waste all the time and effort you've invested in your garden this year to the first frost. Follow our guide to keep your plants, bulbs and furniture safe this winter.

'The main thing to remember is this: once frost hits, there’s often no rescuing plants. A couple of hours spent preparing in autumn can save you the disappointment of losing plants you’ve looked after all season,' says John.