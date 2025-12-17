Forget strawberries! The RHS predicts this will be the 'it' berry to grow in 2026 – it's delicious and can be planted right now

Move over, blueberries – the RHS are predicting that blackcurrants are set to take centre stage as *the* berry of 2026.

Blackcurrants are the underdogs of the berry world, often overshadowed by strawberries, raspberries and the like – but the RHS has just released its 2026 gardening predictions, and blackcurrants, it says, are on the rise. They’re actually one of the best fruits you can plant in December, too.

Here’s why blackberries are expected to be the stars of the show next year – and why they thrive in UK gardens.

(Image credit: Getty Images / joannatkaczuk)

Many gardeners learn how to grow raspberries or blueberries for easy, tasty harvests, but the RHS says new blackcurrant varieties could prove sturdy alternatives.

‘Blackcurrants will begin to see a resurgence thanks to new varieties bred sweet enough to be eaten fresh, rivalling their more popular garden berry counterparts: strawberries, raspberries and blackberries,’ says the RHS.

I’m all for an easy-grow fruit tree, or any fruit bush that delivers effortless harvests every year, and blackcurrants are actually a really reliable bush berry. Besides pruning blackcurrants each year, they require very little maintenance.

(Image credit: Getty Images / yujie chen)

‘Blackcurrants thrive well in UK gardens with minimal care, as they are fully hardy in the UK and relatively easy to grow,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. ‘They handle some shade, wet soil, and different types of earth better than most fruits.’

They're packed full of health benefits, too, so they're a superfood you can grow easily at home – and because the bushes produce such huge yields, you get real bang-for-your-buck.

‘As a super berry rich in vitamins and minerals, blackcurrants could usurp blueberries that produce a lesser yield, require acidic soil and have proved popular in gardens in recent years,’ the RHS explains.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Diana Miller)

According to British Garden Centres, blackcurrants are already seeing a rapid rise in sales.

‘The number of blackcurrant plants sold this year has increased by 54% on 2024, whilst the total number of all soft fruit plants has increased by 43%, which does indeed show that blackcurrants are seeing a surge in popularity,’ says Julian.

Blackcurrants are best planted during their dormant period, which is usually between November and March – so now is the perfect time to add a bush to your garden.

‘Self-pollinating kinds like RHS picks 'Ben Connan' or 'Big Ben' give steady summer fruit,’ says Julian.

You can buy Blackcurrant 'Ben Connan' from Crocus, either in a three-litre pot (£21.99) or as a bare-root plant (£10.99). Or, go for Blackcurrant 'Big Ben', from £12.99 at Thompson & Morgan.

Blackcurrant planting essentials

Personally, I can't wait to start growing my own blackcurrants – and I think they'll be a hit with gardeners next year.