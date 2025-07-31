This down-to-earth wooden kitchen is evidence that Delft tiles are the trend to know about - here's how to recreate the look

Kitchen trends have turned traditional as of late, and one place that is getting the classic stamp is tiles. And we mean that quite literally; Delft tiles are evidence that kitsch motifs are back, and we can't get enough of these timeless stamps of character in kitchens.

Delft tiles come from the small, eponymously named town in the Netherlands and are instantly recognisable by the small blue hand-painted motifs on a simple white square tile. Often seen in cottages and traditional kitchen ideas, chances are you might have previously been inspired to remove these kitchen tile ideas in a renovation, but they're officially back in style.

As we all lean into making our kitchens feel nostalgic and inviting, small personalised touches such as Delft tiles are the perfect way to add a touch of intrigue to your cooking space. Here's how Fired Earth helped photographer Caroline Briggs to create a warm, down-to-earth kitchen scheme.

(Image credit: Caroline Briggs, @edwardian_seaside_home)

Photographer and writer, Caroline Briggs, has revamped her Edwardian-era terraced home in Whitley Bay with the help of heritage brand Fired Earth. Rather than revamp with a contemporary lens, however, the collaboration has focused on bringing character back into the kitchen that is in line with the property's period features.

Period properties result in kitchens of differing sizes and layouts, and in this case, a terraced home often results in a small kitchen that requires thoughtful decoration.

While there is a time and place for playful kitchen colour schemes, trends as of late have seen down-to-earth wood tones and curated clutter rise in popularity. In short, nostalgic, traditional-inspired design that is perfectly suited to Delft tiles.

(Image credit: Caroline Briggs, @edwardian_seaside_home)

In a pared-back kitchen scheme, Delft tiles are the obvious choice. The simple white and blue style, with only a handful of tiles in a design adorned with a motif, create a bright and simple design - without being void of character.

Delft tiles are typically hand-painted with pictures of everyday life, often related to the countryside, such as windmills, animals, cottages, flowers and people. The personalisation aspect is what makes this trend so perfect for a kitchen space.

A kitchen is all about family - a space where everybody gathers to cook, dine and socialise. So, creating individuality and a sense of home through these simple motifs will truly make your kitchen the heart of your home.

'Each Delft tile design feels like a tiny piece of art. Everyone in the family has their favourite - mine is the peony, and my daughter loves the butterfly,' explains Caroline.

'It’s these personal connections that make the tiles feel so special. They’re more than just a splashback; they’re a part of our home’s personality. I couldn’t be happier with how the project turned out. Every time I walk into the kitchen, it brings me joy.'

(Image credit: Caroline Briggs, @edwardian_seaside_home)

The beauty of this tile style is that you can go as eclectic or minimal with styling as your heart desires. In Caroline's kitchen, she has leant into homely, cottage-inspired decor with wooden cabinetry, antique brass hardware and open shelving used to showcase everyday kitchenware and one-off knick-knacks.

Rather than be swamped by dark real wood cabinets and open shelves, the room looks bright and open thanks to the white porcelain Delft tiles and more contemporary stone worktops. This combination of old and new makes Caroline's kitchen as Instagram-ready as it is timeless.

To tie in the blue tones from the tiles, Caroline has accessorised the dresser unit and worktop with pieces of pale blue kitchenware. The cafe curtain on the top cupboard makes it easy to hide away any unsightly clutter, while allowing more aesthetically pleasing paraphernalia to sit on show.

(Image credit: Caroline Briggs, @edwardian_seaside_home)

While Fired Earth's collection of English Delft tiles offer beautiful floral designs to add to a kitchen splashback (or all across a wall), you can also DIY this trend yourself for a truly unique approach.

By using ceramic tiles and alcohol markers (like these from Hobby Craft), you can freehand draw your own patterns. Just make sure you seal the tiles with a clear seal like this one from Rust-Oleum for £7.

Which motifs would you choose for your Delft tiles? Would you go more traditional or lean into a more modern theme?