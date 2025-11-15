Gardeners are being urged to check their bird feeders before it rains – birds could be put in danger if you don’t

I doubt it’s escaped your attention, but there has been a whole lot of rain lately. And while the urge to hunker down at home is strong, wildlife experts are warning gardeners not to let their bird seed get wet - as wet bird feed can come at a detrimental cost to your garden birds.

If you have a garden, then you’ll be well versed on the joy birds can bring you when they visit your garden. One of the best ways to attract them is by learning how to feed birds, so it is via their tummies. Not only will they flock to your garden for their favourite treats, but you’ll also be providing some much-needed calories over the winter break.

However, if you want a flourishing wildlife garden , you also need to be responsible. And one important thing to remember is that you should never leave out wet bird food. Here’s why.

Why you should never leave out wet bird food

Wet bird feed can become a breeding ground for mould and bacteria, which not only is incredibly unappetizing to birds, but also dangerous as diseases can spread.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Arterra)

‘Wet bird feed can quickly become a breeding ground for mould and harmful bacteria, which may produce toxins or cause illness. Diseases such as trichomoniasis (often called canker) also spread more easily when the seed is damp and contaminated. Keeping feed dry is essential for the health of garden birds,’ explains Dr Elliot Goodwin, Practice Owner and Veterinary Surgeon at Vets for Pets Hereford .

‘If the feed stays dry, replacing any uneaten seed every one to two weeks is fine. In wet conditions, it’s best to refresh it every one to two days to prevent spoilage. To reduce waste, consider putting out smaller amounts during rainy spells.’

If you know bad weather is incoming, then you should move your feeder to a sheltered spot to ensure your food stays dry, although for happy birds, Dr Elliot says the key is finding the perfect spot in the first place.

‘If possible, choose a sheltered location from the start. Moving feeders around can confuse birds and lead to wasted food while they search for the new spot. A consistent, protected position helps keep feed dry and birds happy,’ he says.

What to do with wet bird feed

Given that we’ve had some terribly wet weather this month, a few of you will likely find your bird feed has already become wet. Don’t worry, you just need to know how to clean a bird feeder . Note that any seed that has gotten wet should be immediately discarded.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Feeders should be cleaned and refilled every week or so in warmer months or during inclement weather, every two weeks to a month when it’s colder, and feed should always be discarded and replaced when cleaning your feeder,’ says Maria Kincaid, in-house Ornithology Research Specialist for smart birdfeeder, FeatherSnap .

‘To clean your feeders, I suggest using a mild dish soap with warm water, using a dedicated bucket and brush used just for your feeders. Make sure to rinse your feeders thoroughly, and then sanitise using a 10% bleach solution (nine parts water to one part bleach), letting it set for about 10 minutes before rinsing thoroughly again. Let your feeder dry completely before refilling it!'

So next time the clouds darken, take a moment to check your bird feeder is in a sheltered spot. And if your bird feed does get wet, ensure you dispose of it and clean your feeder thoroughly.