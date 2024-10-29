When to cut back rudbeckia - the date to remember if you have black-eyed Susans in your garden
You have two options to choose from
With three different names, rudbeckias are enigmas in the plant world. But whether you prefer to call them coneflowers or black-eyed Susans, one thing we all need to agree on is when to cut back rudbeckia. That’s not as easy as it sounds, though.
With their yellow daisy-like flowers and impressive height, rudbeckia will make an intriguing addition to any garden. If cared for properly, these flowers will add layers of colour to any garden borders or container garden. If left to their own devices, though, they’ll lose their vibrancy and fight back against the long blooming period that makes them so popular.
With this in mind, it’s well worth cutting back black-eyed Susans - but you must time this perfectly. If you choose one option over the other, your coneflowers may not make the impact you want them to. So, we asked the experts when to cut back rudbeckia.
When should you cut back rudbeckia?
It’s worth noting that you don’t technically have to cut rudbeckia if you don’t want to. In fact, these low-maintenance black-eyed Susans will continue to thrive if you leave them to their own devices - which is excellent news if your gardening to-do list is already a little overwhelming.
However, cutting back black-eyed Susans can work in your favour if you find time in your busy schedule. Not only will this task tidy up your garden, but it can also extend the plant’s blooming period, promote future growth and stop it from taking over the rest of your garden.
But when should you cut back rudbeckia? Well, you have two options to choose from. Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, explains, ‘Both have benefits to your garden and wildlife, depending on your preferences.’
Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.
The first option is immediately after the blooming period - usually timed with the year's first frost. Because of this, you could add this task to your list of gardening jobs to do in November and tidy up your garden in the process.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Most experts would advise waiting until the spring to cut back your black-eyed Susans, though. Graham Smith MCIHort, a gardening expert from LBS Horticulture, explains, ‘The faded flowers of rudbeckia produce seeds that can provide another food source for birds in autumn and winter, and any fallen growth can help to insulate the roots of the plants in colder weather.’
Morris adds, ‘Many people also love the look of the attractive seedheads in their garden throughout the winter, so you can leave them standing and then cut your rudbeckia back before new shoots begin to grow in early spring.’
The window to do this is pretty flexible, though. You can cut back rudbeckia on the cusp of late winter and early spring, or you could wait until late spring to do this as long as you give them enough time to recover before their blooming period. In fact, you should never cut back rudbeckia if you see new growth forming.
Just remember that plants use their growth for protection during the colder months. So, if you cut back your black-eyed Susans in winter, you’ll need to replace what you cut back (you can cut back to the ground if needed) with a few inches of mulch to keep the soil as warm as possible.
And while waiting until spring has many perks, it’s important to still deadhead your rudbeckia as soon as the flowers have faded in late autumn/early winter - just as you should deadhead many other perennials.
This will stop the plant from self-seeding and popping up where you least expect it. It will also ensure that the plant spends all its energy on future growth rather than wasting it on seed production.
These pruners are perfect for cutting back rudbeckia, and a good pair of pruners is always worth having in the shed.
Before cutting back your rudbeckia, you should always clean your pruners or secateurs. This will prevent the spread of disease in your garden.
FAQs
Does rudbeckia return every year?
It can do, yes. But it’s important to note that rudbeckia can be sold as perennials, bi-annuals, or annuals, so this ultimately depends on the type of rudbeckia you’re growing.
If you choose to grow annual rudbeckia, it won’t return every year and will only bloom once in its life cycle. If you choose to grow perennial rudbeckia, it should come back year after year. And if you choose to grow biennial rudbeckia, it will live for just two years.
Does rudbeckia self seed?
Yes, rudbeckia self-seeds. The plant produces seeds after flowering, so you need to decide what you want to do with your rudbeckia. If you want to control the growing process, you can collect the seeds yourself and plant them in a way that works for you and your garden. If not, the wind will carry the seeds, and they’ll grow wherever they land.
Alternatively, you can deadhead your rudbeckia plant before the plant produces seeds. Simply snip off the spent blooms to prevent this from happening.
Can you keep rudbeckia in pots?
Yes, you can grow rudbeckia in pots. Black-eyed Susans grow extremely well in pots, but it’s important to note that they do like a fair amount of space to grow, and they will need to be watered more than those grown in the ground.
They also thrive in the sun, so make sure you place the pots somewhere that they can have at least six hours of sunlight a day.
So, when will you be cutting back your rudbeckia? After flowering? Or will you wait until spring?
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
-
Experts say this timeless pattern is the next big upholstery trend – here's how to style it in your living room
Bold striped upholstery is having a major moment – and we're here for it!
By Sara Hesikova
-
The one place you should never put your sofa if you want to avoid sagging, condensation and damp
Are you guilty of making this sofa mistake?
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Why Christmas bath towels are this year’s surprise festive hit – and where to find the best options
Deck the halls (or your towel rail!) with the season's latest festive trend
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to repot an orchid without killing it - in 6 simple steps
You should add this task to your to-do list every two to three years
By Lauren Bradbury
-
The best shrubs for full sun – grow these plants in a sunny spot to unleash their full potential
These shrubs thrive in the sunshine
By Sophie King
-
Wildlife experts are urging people to think twice before putting up this outdoor Halloween decoration
This October, be conscious of wildlife when putting up decorations outside
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The best autumn-flowering shrubs – squeeze some extra blooms into the year with these beautiful options
More flowers? At this time of the year? Yep.
By Sophie King
-
How to grow carrots - ditch the supermarket and grow your own in 6 simple steps
Who needs to buy carrots when you can just grow your own?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to grow sage for an aromatic evergreen addition to your herb garden
Essential for Halloween rituals and Christmas stuffing alike, this Mediterranean herb is fantastically versatile
By Kayleigh Dray
-
These are the best fruit trees for a small garden, say gardening experts – and what to look out for when buying them
Tight on space? There's a fruit tree for that...
By Sophie King
-
Experts recommend adding chilli powder to your bird feeder this winter - here's why it's an easy pest deterrent hack
Let birds rule to roost when it comes to your bird feeder this winter
By Kezia Reynolds