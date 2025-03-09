When to plant strawberry seeds – experts say this is the best time to sow them for a bumper crop

Summer is synonymous with juicy red berries covered in cream – but only if you remember when to plant strawberry seeds and set to work accordingly.

Yes, whether you decide to grow strawberries in pots or in the ground, it's important to suss out how long strawberries take to grow if you want a glut that's ready for picking (and eating!) come Wimbledon.

That being said, you'll find that the timings will differ depending on where you decide to plant your strawberry seeds. And so, with that in mind...

Do you remember the taste of strawberries?

It's one of the most quotable lines from The Lord Of The Rings for a reason; there's no flavour quite so memorable, after all, as the sweet and slightly tart flesh of a ripe strawberry. So, how do we ensure we can get lost in all of that delicious nostalgia come summertime?

'Honestly, the best time to plant strawberry seeds will always depend on whether you’re starting them indoors or sowing directly outside,' explains Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived.

Christopher O'Donoghue

'In my opinion, you're better off starting them indoors,' continues Christopher, noting that he would recommend that you sow seeds between January and March in trays or pots to give them an early start.

'This allows seedlings to establish before being transplanted outside in late spring,' he adds.

Where to buy strawberry seeds:

That being said, you can sow strawberry seeds outside between April to May, once the soil has warmed up.

'Just be prepared for the fact that germination can be slow and less reliable due to weather conditions,' warns Christopher.

It's important to remember, too, that strawberry seeds take up to a month to germinate, and you won't usually get any fruit until the following year (which is why most people prefer to plant runners or potted plants).

FAQs

Which month is best to plant strawberry seeds?

While you can plant them outdoors if you wait for the weather to warm up a little, most experts agree that it's best to plant strawberry seeds in March and keep them undercover so they can germinate and grow successfully.

'Strawberries can be grown from seeds, although planting runners is by far the better option in my opinion,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson

'Seeds should be sown on top of compost about 12 weeks before the last frost date, hardened off and transplanted outside after the last frost,' he continues.

'They will need to be kept moist, warm and in a sunny position to germinate and grow.'

When to plant strawberries seeds in the UK?

Not sure when to plant strawberry seeds in the UK? It's best to figure out where you're going to be planting them first.

'If you're growing indoors, it's best to sow seeds between January and March in trays or pots – this gives them a head start and helps the seedlings establish before transplanting them outside in late spring,' says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.

'If you’re sowing outdoors, wait until April or May, when the soil has warmed up, but keep in mind that germination can be a bit slow and unpredictable due to the weather.'

What is the best strawberry planting method?

While you may be keen to grow your own strawberries from seed, most experts agree that the better and easier option is to propagate strawberries from runners.

'Runners are much easier to grow and cheap to purchase and bare root runners can be planted from late summer through to early March at the latest for a spring and summer harvest depending on the variety,' explains Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Soak the roots in water before planting in well-drained soil,' adds Morris, who notes that 'strawberries grow well in raised beds, containers and even hanging baskets, so they can be grown in all size spaces'.

Essentially, strawberries are one of the easiest and most time-efficient crops to tackle if you want to start growing your own fruit and vegetables. That being said, don't be a strawberry fool, because you'll need to keep an eye on the calendar and plant them ahead of time.

Remember – strawberry seeds require plenty of patience, as they often won't fruit until the following year, so it's worth deciding if this is really the route you want to go down. Otherwise, you might prefer to use plug plants, runners and bare root plants.

Good luck, and happy gardening...