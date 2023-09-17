When to prune jasmine for a healthy plant with pretty and deliciously fragrant flowers, according to experts

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jasmine is a beautiful plant, best known for its clusters of white, star-shaped little blooms and sweet smell. A smell tied to summer time and tropical holiday destinations. But if you’re one lucky owner of a jasmine plant, then you must remember when to prune jasmine in order to keep these delicately beautiful flowers and their scent coming back year after year.

Luckily for you, we have turned to our pros for expert gardening advice on when to prune jasmine in the UK. So whether you have a summer jasmine or winter jasmine, then you’ll find the answers you’re looking for in this easy-to-follow little guide.

When to prune jasmine in the UK

(Image credit: Future PLC)

It is imperative to know when to prune your jasmine in order to have a healthy plant all year round, similar to knowing when to prune roses or when to prune hydrangeas. There are two types of jasmine – summer jasmine and winter jasmine. The timing of pruning your jasmine depends on which kind you have. But for both types, it’s best to prune them right after they’re finished flowering.

‘The best time to prune your jasmine plants is just after flowering, doing so will allow time for the new growth to mature, ready to flower the next season,’ Natalie White of Rated People confirms.

Fiona Jenkins, gardening expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk, the UK’s leading trades matching site, adds, ‘Avoid cutting too early as you could cut off the buds, meaning they won’t flower.’

When to prune summer jasmine

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘Summer jasmine should be pruned right after they've finished flowering, which is usually around late summer/early autumn time,’ says Steve Chilton, garden expert from LeisureBench, a garden furniture manufacturer.

So if your jasmine is of the summer variety, you better get pruning soon because it’s about time.

When to prune winter jasmine

‘The best time to prune winter jasmine is right at the end of winter and into early spring,’ Fiona clarifies. For this one, there is still plenty of time.

Steve Chilton

How do you prune overgrown jasmine?

(Image credit: Getty Images/owngarden)

The experts certainly have a specific technique down when it comes to pruning jasmine. And it’s easy to do, just follow this easy guide. All you need is a pair of pruning shears or secateurs.

‘Use clean and sharp pruning shears or secateurs to make clean cuts. This helps prevent the spread of diseases,’ says Jack Sutcliffe, co-founder of shed manufacturer, Power Sheds.

So clean shears or secateurs in hand, now it’s time to cut. Jack continues, ‘Begin by removing any dead or damaged branches. Cut them back to healthy wood or near the base of the plant.’

Steve adds, ‘Cut close to the main stem of the plant, right above a healthy bud to prevent damage and promote healthy new growth.’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, focus on overgrown sections and rogue stems. ‘Thin out overcrowded areas by cutting back selected stems. This helps improve air circulation and sunlight penetration,’ Jack says.

Fiona chimes in, ‘Remove any stems that are growing away from the supporting structure of the plant. It’s easy to control the direction of new growth. You just need to prune just above a leaf stem that is growing in the right direction.’

(Image credit: Getty Images/owngarden)

Just make sure not to remove more than one third of the plant, that’s apparently the sweet spot that helps the plant thrive. ‘Do not remove more than one third of the plant's overall growth during pruning, as this can stress the plant and inhibit its ability to thrive.’

So to summarise, prune your jasmine plant right after it’s finished flowering, no sooner than that. Don’t prune more than one third of the overall plant and it’s best to avoid pruning in extreme weather conditions. Happy jasmine pruning!

Should jasmine be cut back every year? To have a healthy jasmine plant, it should be pruned every year. ‘Both summer and winter jasmine should be pruned annually,’ Steve confirms.