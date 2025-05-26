I went to Italy and found the most beautiful star jasmine arch – so I asked the experts how to recreate it
I've never seen anything like it!
On my recent trip to Italy, the air around my hotel was filled with the most incredible fragrance. Then, I stumbled across the source: a star jasmine arch, unlike any I’d ever seen before.
Learning how to grow jasmine always involves a plant support of some kind, but this is the best way I’ve ever seen it grown. The growth was thick, luscious and absolutely chock-a-block with flowers.
It’s had me determined to recreate the feature at home, so I checked in with the experts to figure out exactly how to grow a star jasmine arch here in the UK. We’ve covered all bases, from choosing a support frame to pinching out the shoots, to achieve the same effect you can see in the photo above.
What you'll need
- A star jasmine plant – you can currently take £10 off star jasmine as part of Gardening Express's weekly deals
- A garden arch frame, like this Agriframes Elegant Round Arch
- Some compost, like Miracle-Gro's Peat Free Premium All Purpose Compost from Argos
- Perlite, like Gro-Sure's Perlite from B&Q
- Some garden twine from Amazon
1. Choose a support structure
Of course, one of the most important elements of a star jasmine arch is its support structure, and as star jasmine is one of the best climbing plants for pots and borders alike, it’s important to invest in a sturdy frame for longevity.
‘Jasmine is a twining vine, meaning that it grows vertically and needs support.- especially young plants,' says Jamie Shipley, gardening expert and managing director at Hedges Direct. 'When it comes to supporting your star jasmine arch, I recommend using a sturdy trellis or pergola as a guide.'
A wire trellis arch with a grid-like structure will allow you to tie in the shoots and fill in any bare gaps.
2. Make sure you’re growing it in the right place
Italy enjoys a lot more sunshine than the UK (although recently, we’re on a par!), so location is key when you’re deciding where to position your star jasmine arch.
Generally, the more sun your plant receives, the more flowers it’ll produce.
'I recommend choosing a sheltered but sunny location in your garden, preferably south-facing, which gets enough direct sunlight throughout the day to promote vigorous growth for your star jasmine arch,’ says Jamie.
You’ll also need to take a good look at the soil. ‘Make sure the soil drains well,' advises Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. 'If it’s heavy or clay-like, mix in some grit and compost to help water flow through.'
‘If you’re using a pot, pick a large one with good potting mix and add perlite for extra drainage.’
3. Water well to start with
Although established star jasmine doesn’t require much watering, young plants need plenty of hydration.
‘In its first year, make sure to give the plant plenty of water to promote its growth,’ advises Chris Bonnett, garden expert and owner of GardeningExpress.co.uk.
Feeding your jasmine plant can also give it a boost. ‘Use a general fertiliser in early spring to promote growth even more,’ says Jamie. Empathy's Climbers Biofertiliser from Amazon is a great choice.
4. Pinch out new shoots
We know that pinching out sweet peas and pruning tomato plants can help promote bushy growth, and that’s exactly what it can do for a star jasmine arch, too.
‘Regularly pinching out new shoots can help to promote a dense display of blooms,’ says Jamie. ‘It promotes 'lateral branching', which will help your archway achieve a fuller structure.’
As for pruning your jasmine plant, it’s best to leave it until the end of summer, after flowering has finished.
‘This will leave plenty of time for new growth to form and mature,’ Jamie explains. ‘Cut back any stems with faded flowers to the next side shoot lower down. Also, follow the ‘3 Ds’ rule and cut back and dead, dying or diseased stems.’
5. Start training the plant while it’s young
Just as you’d train other climbing plants, you’ll need to tie the shoots to the support frame as your star jasmine arch grows.
‘It’s best to begin training the plant while it’s still young and the stems are flexible,’ says Chris. ‘Gently wind them around your chosen support, continuing to guide new growth in the direction you’d like it to go.’
If I can grow anything close to the star jasmine arch I found in Italy, I'll be happy. Do you have any growing tips or success stories?
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
