When to repot monstera for a happy houseplant with huge, glossy leaves
This is the time to get your soil matter out
Fun fact: learning when to repot monstera is key to keeping this gentle giant thriving – in fact, it's one of the most important steps in our How To Care For Monstera Deliciosa 101 guide.
Why? Because, while this leafy wonder is relatively easy to maintain it'll need space to do that, as well as fresh compost packed full of nutrients, too.
So, once you've got the best soil for monstera sorted, be sure to spend some time reading up on when to replace and repot it. Otherwise, all of your hard work will go to waste, and your precious plant baby won't be given the chance to shine like the star we all know it to be...
One of the best fast-growing houseplants around, there's a reason Swiss cheese plants are so popular; they're easy to look after, tolerant of surprisingly low light, and real statement pieces thanks to their glossy oversized leaves.
Knowing when to repot monstera, then, is honestly the least you can do to repay this green giant for all the love it shows you on a daily basis.
What you'll need
Cerchio Embossed Blue Ceramic Plant Pot Extra Large
Who better to guide us on when to repot monstera, then, than the team at Patch Plants?
'Spring is best, around mid-March/early April,' they say, explaining that, 'as the light levels are increasing and the air temperature is warming up, your plant will be getting back into active growth after its period of dormancy or rest over winter'.
'This means it will have the whole of spring through to autumn to put on new roots and shoots,' they add.
Offering a little further guidance on when to repot monstera, they add that, just as is the case with all houseplants, 'it’s good practice to repot every three years, minimum'.
You should also repot if:
- The roots have filled the pot or are coming out the drainage holes at the bottom of the pot
- The roots are pushing the plant out of its existing pot
- Your plant hasn’t been repotted for a few years and it has stopped putting on any new growth ('This will mean it’s used up all of the nutrients that were originally available in its soil,' the Patch Plants team explain)
- Your plant is drying out very quickly or if the soil has gone rock hard and/or contracted in from the edge of the pot
Once you've sussed out when to repot monstera, it's a good idea to brush up on the how, too.
'Once you’ve taken the plant out of its existing pot, carefully break off the top ‘crust’ that has formed on the soil surface and gently ruffle up and loosen its roots (underneath and around the sides if possible) to get rid of any old excess soil,' say the Patch Plants team.
'This will make it easier for the roots to start finding their way into the fresh soil. Even if some of the smaller roots break, that’s OK, as this will stimulate new root growth.'
FAQs
How do I know when my monstera needs repotting?
As a rule, you'll want to repot your monstera every three years at the very least. However, if you spy the roots breaking free of the pot, you'll want to swoop in and move it into its new home a little earlier.
Do monsteras like small or big pots?
Monstera tends to like a pot that's large enough to accommodate its extensive root system, although be warned: these magnificent houseplants hate getting their feet wet, so it's best not to go too large as this could lead to the soil becoming waterlogged.
'Only ever repot into the same size pot (if you are cutting back the root ball) or one or two pot sizes up,' advise the team at Patch Plants.
Now that you know when to repot monstera, you can sit back and enjoy your houseplant at its big, beautiful best. Just be sure to have a stash of new soil and pots tucked away, just in case those roots make a break for it...
Kayleigh Dray became Ideal Home’s Acting Content Editor in the spring of 2023, and is very excited to get to work. She joins the team after a decade-long career working as a journalist and editor across a number of leading lifestyle brands, both in-house and as a freelancer.
