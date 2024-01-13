7 of the best fast-growing houseplants - buy small and fill your home with greeny for less

You probably don’t need us to tell you that houseplants can be pretty pricey. But here’s a little tip for you: size does matter when it comes to houseplants. The bigger they are, the more expensive they’ll be, and that’s why being clued up on the fastest-growing houseplants will save you some serious cash.

There are so many amazing places to buy houseplants - and we don’t blame you for wanting to add some more plant babies to your home. Houseplants can purify the air in your home, boost your mood, and even help you sleep. However, most people don’t have a spare £50 to splash on a fully-grown Monstera or fiddle leaf fig to make their house plant ideas come true.

That doesn’t mean you must live in a houseplantless home, though. All of the houseplants in the list below are incredibly fast-growing, which means that you can buy a much smaller alternative for a much lower price and grow it at home in no time.

The fastest-growing houseplants

‘It's important to note that the growth rate of these fast-growing plants can be influenced by factors such as light, temperature, humidity, and the quality of care they receive. Regular fertilisation and proper watering can significantly boost their growth,’ explains Oliver Hill, gardening expert and founder of Garden List .

However, if you look after them properly, buying smaller, fast-growing houseplants over expensive, fully-grown plants will certainly work in your favour.

1. Spider plant

We’re huge fans of spider plants at Ideal Home, as they’re the ultimate all-rounder plant. For starters, it’s considered to be one of the most unkillable houseplants - and that’s before we mention that it is one of the best plants to tackle damp and condensation .

These fast-growing houseplants will normally grow to around 50cm in height, but their trailing tendrils also make them perfect for shelves, bookcases, and plant stands. Steve Chilton, garden expert from LeisureBench , explains, ‘Spider plants can grow almost 40cm every six months to a year.’

And while their fast-growing nature is a definite bonus, this also means that they can become root-bound very quickly. So, to ensure your small spider plant can grow as big as possible, keep an eye on the pot and re-pot whenever you can see the roots poking through. Generally, this should be every 1-2 years.

When you’ve got an established spider plant at your disposal, you can even grow spider plant babies using its spiderettes.

Steve Chilton Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert and Director of LeisureBench Steve is a passionate and knowledgeable garden expert with several years of experience within the field and has developed strong expertise for all things nature and plants. Steve is a keen educator and loves to share this knowledge with others. He strives to simplify complex garden practices and encourage eco-friendly gardening.

2. Monstera

Let’s be honest; Monstera plants (or Swiss cheese plants) are very cool. They’re set to be a major player in the 2024 houseplant trend , and the big size, coupled with the unique leaf patterns, also gives this plant the chance to make a real statement in your home.

And while it’s possible to propagate monstera , what do you do when you don’t have a crisp £50 note to spend on a full-size Swiss cheese? Well, you buy a smaller and cheaper Swiss cheese, of course!

There’s no harm in buying the smallest Monstera you can find, as this houseplant is extremely fast-growing, and it won’t stay small for long.

Steve says, ‘A Monstera can grow up to 2ft a year and is also one of the most aesthetically pleasing plants you can buy for your home. There's been a resurgence in the popularity of Monstera plants in the past couple of years, so now's the best time to invest in a plant that not only looks attractive but will quickly make your living space come to life.’

3. Aloe vera

As they’re used to growing in dry, arid conditions, succulents famously take much longer to grow than other houseplants. But in the grand scheme of things, aloe vera is actually a very fast-growing plant.

Just avoid these succulent care mistakes , and you should reap the rewards of seeing a brand new aloe vera leaf every month during the spring and summer growing seasons.

This means that you can buy a tiny budget aloe plant for just a few pounds with the knowledge of knowing that it’ll grow before you know it.

4. Devil’s ivy

Officially called pothos, devil’s ivy is a beautiful trailing houseplant that offers mottled light and dark green leaves when cared for correctly.

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to care for this fast-growing plant, and it’ll still continue to thrive in low-light conditions - even if you forget to water every now and then. This means that you don’t have to worry if you’re penny-pinching and can only afford a teeny-tiny devil’s ivy plant.

Oliver explains, ‘Known for its hardiness and rapid growth, Pothos can grow up to a foot per month in ideal conditions. It's perfect for beginners and adds a lush, green look to any space.’

I can vouch for this myself, as I’m constantly cutting back the devil’s ivy in my living room to stop it from dragging on the floor!

One drawback of this fast-growing plant is the fact that you’ll need to re-pot your devil’s ivy every year. But that’s a small price to pay when you’re getting such a bargain, right?

5. Philodendron

If you’re looking for a fast-growing houseplant that can fill a space, look no further than a philodendron. And while many people allow the long tendrils and leaves of this houseplant to hang from plant stands and shelves, they actually prefer to climb.

And if you give a small philodendron the right care and attention (indirect sunlight and weekly watering), you’ll be able to see just how quickly it can grow. Generally, this is about 2-4 inches per week during the spring and summer growing seasons, and a fully-grown philodendron can reach a whopping 36 inches tall.

But what’s so amazing about these plants is that they’re often much wider than they are taller. And in the case of a happy philodendron, it can grow over 40 inches wide.

6. Bamboo

They might not have oodles of greenery or hang from your bookshelves, but bamboo plants are certainly unique. In fact, that’s exactly why buying a large bamboo plant can cost so much money.

But if you don’t have a few spare notes in your purse, opting for smaller bamboo stems will cost you a fraction of the price - and you won’t even have to wait too long for them to grow.

Oliver says, ‘While not a traditional houseplant, bamboo can be grown indoors and is one of the fastest-growing plants in the world. Some species can grow several centimetres per day under optimal conditions.’

But what are those optimal conditions? Well, bamboo needs high humidity and bright, indirect natural light all day.

7. Peace lily

If you know how to care for a peace lily and you’re willing to accept a different type of growth in comparison to some of the other houseplants on this list, this plant definitely fits the fast-growing bill.

That’s because peace lilies won’t grow as tall or as big as the likes of a spider plant or philodendron. However, what it lacks in size, it makes up for in terms of its never-ending greenery.

‘While their growth in height might be moderate, they quickly develop new leaves and flowers, often blooming multiple times a year,’ explains Oliver.

And as large peace lilies with oodles of greenery can sell for around £50 a pop, opting for a smaller plant and waiting for it to grow is your best bet if you’re on a budget.

FAQs

What is the fastest-growing indoor plant? Devils’ Ivy (which also goes by the name of pothos) is generally considered to be the fastest-growing indoor plant. It’s been known to grow up to a foot a month - and sometimes even more in optimal conditions. So, if you’re looking to fill your house with greenery quickly but without spending too much money, opting for a smaller plant and giving it time to grow will save you some serious money.

What is the easiest house plant to grow? If you want a house plant that can tolerate forgotten water schedules and low light, aloe vera is your best bet. However, if you’re looking for something a little greener and fuller, pothos is also very easy to grow.

Saving money while filling your home with plants? Sounds like a win-win to us!