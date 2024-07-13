When to take hydrangea cuttings – the perfect time to multiply your plants without spending a thing

Not only are hydrangeas one of the most popular plants to grow in UK gardens but they’re also a personal favourite of ours. And if you’ve been thinking about growing your own hydrangeas, you might have wondered when to take hydrangea cuttings.

Knowing how to take hydrangea cuttings will essentially give you an endless supply of these beautiful ever-changing blooms without you having to spend a penny to do so. And given that they’re reported to add value to your property , it can make a lot of sense to take the time and energy to propagate your own hydrangeas.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

‘Thanks to their reliable, long- flowering period from late spring to early autumn, hydrangea have long been one of the most popular garden shrubs, famed for their ability to change colour, which typically happens as the plant matures in late summer,’ admits Charlotte McGrattan, Hardy Nursery Stock Buyer at Hillier Nurseries . And ‘besides offering long-lasting blooms, vibrant colours, easy care and versatility, these striking flowers root well from cuttings,’ David Denyer, Flower Expert at Eflorist , confirms.

So, whether you’re considering growing hydrangeas in pots or directly in the ground, here’s exactly when you should be taking hydrangea cuttings to set both you and the gorgeous flowering plant up for success.

When to take hydrangea cuttings

The experts all agree that summer is the best time of year to take hydrangea cuttings. And even though the weather can be unpredictable and inconsistent, to say the least during what should be the summer months here in the UK, is during their active growing season. So, this is certainly one of the jobs to do in your garden in July.

Essentially, you want to take hydrangea cuttings ‘when the plant is actively growing, with this timeframe allowing the cuttings enough time to establish themselves before the dormant winter months,’ Georgina O'Grady, Managing Director at Evergreen Direct , outlines.

‘If you wait until late summer, you run the risk of having sensitive cuttings that may not survive the harsh winter conditions,’ GardeningExpress.co.uk ’s Director, Chris Bonnett, warns. So, the months of June until around late August are best, depending on the weather.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

What time of day is best to take hydrangea cuttings?

In terms of what time of day is best for taking your hydrangea cuttings, Morris Hankinson, Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries , recommends early morning. ‘This is because, in summer, plants will have replenished their water supply overnight so that the young stems are firm and turgid in the morning. It’s also worth noting that softwood cuttings can dry out very quickly so the cooler the weather, the better,’ he suggests.

What you'll need

FAQs

Can hydrangea cuttings survive winter?

‘Technically, hydrangea cuttings would be able to survive the winter, but you'd have to really care for them in order to ensure that they remain healthy and actually start to establish roots,’ John explains.

‘In mild winters, these established cuttings could survive outdoors with some sort of protection (like mulch),’ David says. While ‘in colder winters, or if you take your cuttings in late summer, it’s generally best to house them indoors, as this will give them the best chance of thriving and coming back strong next spring.’

Can you put hydrangea cuttings straight into the ground?

Even though you can plant hydrangea cuttings directly into the ground, this doesn’t necessarily mean that you should, the experts warn. ‘You can put cuttings straight into the ground but it is generally not advised as it comes with more risks than starting them in pots,’ Chris points out. Plus, ‘it is much harder to manage temperature fluctuations, moisture control and pests when planted into the ground,’ he continues.

‘You can put semi-ripe or hardwood cuttings straight into the ground but the easiest way to propagate hydrangeas is by taking softwood cuttings which are better in pots,’ Morris agrees. ‘If you put semi-ripe cuttings into the ground, they won't completely root until the following year. However, if you decide to put hardwood cuttings in the ground, use well-drained soil and make sure there's at least a 10cm gap between each cutting.’