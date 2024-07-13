When to take hydrangea cuttings – the perfect time to multiply your plants without spending a thing
Enjoy more of the beautiful ever-changing blooms without a trip to the garden centre
Not only are hydrangeas one of the most popular plants to grow in UK gardens but they’re also a personal favourite of ours. And if you’ve been thinking about growing your own hydrangeas, you might have wondered when to take hydrangea cuttings.
Knowing how to take hydrangea cuttings will essentially give you an endless supply of these beautiful ever-changing blooms without you having to spend a penny to do so. And given that they’re reported to add value to your property, it can make a lot of sense to take the time and energy to propagate your own hydrangeas.
‘Thanks to their reliable, long- flowering period from late spring to early autumn, hydrangea have long been one of the most popular garden shrubs, famed for their ability to change colour, which typically happens as the plant matures in late summer,’ admits Charlotte McGrattan, Hardy Nursery Stock Buyer at Hillier Nurseries. And ‘besides offering long-lasting blooms, vibrant colours, easy care and versatility, these striking flowers root well from cuttings,’ David Denyer, Flower Expert at Eflorist, confirms.
So, whether you’re considering growing hydrangeas in pots or directly in the ground, here’s exactly when you should be taking hydrangea cuttings to set both you and the gorgeous flowering plant up for success.
When to take hydrangea cuttings
The experts all agree that summer is the best time of year to take hydrangea cuttings. And even though the weather can be unpredictable and inconsistent, to say the least during what should be the summer months here in the UK, is during their active growing season. So, this is certainly one of the jobs to do in your garden in July.
Essentially, you want to take hydrangea cuttings ‘when the plant is actively growing, with this timeframe allowing the cuttings enough time to establish themselves before the dormant winter months,’ Georgina O'Grady, Managing Director at Evergreen Direct, outlines.
‘If you wait until late summer, you run the risk of having sensitive cuttings that may not survive the harsh winter conditions,’ GardeningExpress.co.uk’s Director, Chris Bonnett, warns. So, the months of June until around late August are best, depending on the weather.
What time of day is best to take hydrangea cuttings?
In terms of what time of day is best for taking your hydrangea cuttings, Morris Hankinson, Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, recommends early morning. ‘This is because, in summer, plants will have replenished their water supply overnight so that the young stems are firm and turgid in the morning. It’s also worth noting that softwood cuttings can dry out very quickly so the cooler the weather, the better,’ he suggests.
What you'll need
Sharp, clean secateurs or pruning shears - You can also use scissors but just make sure that they're sharp enough to make a clean cut.
A rooting hormone will encourage root development and help to make the process a bit quicker and more effective.
FAQs
Can hydrangea cuttings survive winter?
‘Technically, hydrangea cuttings would be able to survive the winter, but you'd have to really care for them in order to ensure that they remain healthy and actually start to establish roots,’ John explains.
‘In mild winters, these established cuttings could survive outdoors with some sort of protection (like mulch),’ David says. While ‘in colder winters, or if you take your cuttings in late summer, it’s generally best to house them indoors, as this will give them the best chance of thriving and coming back strong next spring.’
Can you put hydrangea cuttings straight into the ground?
Even though you can plant hydrangea cuttings directly into the ground, this doesn’t necessarily mean that you should, the experts warn. ‘You can put cuttings straight into the ground but it is generally not advised as it comes with more risks than starting them in pots,’ Chris points out. Plus, ‘it is much harder to manage temperature fluctuations, moisture control and pests when planted into the ground,’ he continues.
‘You can put semi-ripe or hardwood cuttings straight into the ground but the easiest way to propagate hydrangeas is by taking softwood cuttings which are better in pots,’ Morris agrees. ‘If you put semi-ripe cuttings into the ground, they won't completely root until the following year. However, if you decide to put hardwood cuttings in the ground, use well-drained soil and make sure there's at least a 10cm gap between each cutting.’
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Ellis Cochrane has been a Freelance Contributor for Ideal Home since 2023. She graduated with a Joint Honours degree in Politics and English from the University of Strathclyde and between her exams and graduation, started a lifestyle blog where she would share what she was buying, reading and doing. In doing so, she created opportunities to work with some of her dream brands and discovered the possibility of freelance writing, after always dreaming of writing for magazines when she was growing up.
Since then, she has contributed to a variety of online and print publications, covering everything from celebrity news and beauty reviews to her real passion; homes and interiors. She started writing about all things homes, gardens and interiors after joining Decor & Design Scotland as a Freelance Journalist and Social Media Account Manager in 2021. She then started freelancing at House Beautiful, Country Living and in Stylist’s Home team. Ellis is currently saving to buy her first home in Glasgow with far too many Pinterest boards dedicated to her many design ideas and inspirations.
-
I've been searching for a family shoe storage solution that actually works for years, and this £35 buy is the answer
I've said goodbye to the understairs cupboard of my nightmares
By Heather Young
-
6 things you should know before buying an egg BBQ - is this premium product worth the high price tag?
Egg BBQs are all the rage, but they don’t suit everyone
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to choose the perfect appliance and cookware colour for your kitchen scheme, according to Our Place founder and Always Pan creator
Shiza Shahid explains her trick for choosing the perfect colour combination for your kitchen
By Sara Hesikova
-
6 things you should know before buying an egg BBQ - is this premium product worth the high price tag?
Egg BBQs are all the rage, but they don’t suit everyone
By Lauren Bradbury
-
David Beckham’s space-saving hack for growing spring onions is a must for small gardens
If you're keen to grow your own spring onions, let David Beckham (yes, really!) be your guide...
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to get rid of brambles - a step-by-step guide to banish these prickly bushes once and for all
It's all about the roots
By Lauren Bradbury
-
I tried Newman and Cole's long-handle weed brush from Amazon and it made paving block weeding a breeze
Weeding my driveway has never been simpler
By Sophie King
-
The £10.98 Amazon gardening tool that will help you banish dandelions from your garden instantly
Sick of dandelions popping up in your garden? You need this clever tool
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Should you transplant when soil is wet or dry? Experts reveal the ‘perfect’ soil conditions to avoid transplant shock
You need to make sure the soil is just right
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Monty Don’s easy pruning tip will make your sweet peas flower for longer this summer
Wondering how to boost the flowering power of your beloved sweet peas? Monty Don, as ever, has the answer
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Gozney's pizza oven is one of the best I've used - it's reduced by 20% ahead of Amazon Prime Day
The Roccbox is as stunning as it is functional
By Molly Cleary