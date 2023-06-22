11 plants that will add value to your home (and yes, hydrangeas are on the list)

Did you know that there are plants that increase property value?

We already know that a well-kept garden can boost a property's value by up to £58,000, which is why it's a good idea to keep track of all the garden ideas and garden trends out there if you're a homeowner.

As it turns out, though, there are certain plants that can boost the price value of your home by thousands, too. This is why it's a good idea to take a little extra care when filling your garden borders and coming up with front garden ideas, quite frankly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Still, while it's easy to assume the list of property value-boosting plants will be filled with nothing but mature trees and topiaries, don't despair: there are actually a few container garden ideas, too.

There's also one coveted plant that you can bag for under £20. Bargain, right?

The plants that increase property value

Keen to get your hands dirty (literally, if you forget your gardening gloves!) and boost your home's value? Then let your eyes flit this way...

1. Wisteria

(Image credit: Future)

It's official: some agents believe that a fine display of Wisteria creeping across your property could actually add value to your home by up to 5%. And it's not hard to see why, really.

'Wisteria is always one of the most wished-for garden plants,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'The showy racemes of scented flowers look absolutely magnificent in late spring.'

While these twining climbers are often maligned for being difficult to grow and getting them to flower, neither of these things are true – in fact, you can even learn how to grow wisteria in pots and containers.

'Plant your new wisteria in good soil (always in a sunny spot), train it as you wish and then cut back the new shoots to no more than a hand’s length each summer,' says Morris. 'These hand-long spurs will bear next year’s flowers – simple!'

Chinese wisteria, 2 litre pot | £14.99 at Crocus If you want a truly beautiful flowering plant to add some deep purple hues to your garden, try a Chinese Wisteria (Wisteria sinensis) like this one. Available in a 2, 3, or 5L pot for extra va-va-voom.

2. Hydrangeas

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

One of Britain's most famous plants, hydrangeas can live up to 50 years – largely because they are incredibly relaxed about their upkeep.

'Hydrangeas have gorgeous large blooms that add aesthetic appeal to your garden,' promises Chris Bonnet, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk .

'They’re also relatively easy to care for, which makes them a good option for both beginners and advanced gardeners.'

Partial sun, any soil, and flowers that last right through to autumn? We're sold.

Diamant Rouge | £18.74 at Crocus From white to pink to raspberry red, the ever-changing colours on this hydrangea will make it a gorgeously dramatic addition to any garden.

3. Evergreen shrubs

(Image credit: Future)

Structural evergreens are one of those modern garden ideas that designers just can't stop raving about, so it's little wonder that these elegant plants can increase property value.

'It’s easy to overlook the virtues of evergreen shrubs when there are so many competing specimens (many in flower!) catching our eye in our garden centres and nurseries,' says Morris.

'However, these evergreens usually look immaculate all year round and will grow and develop to give the height and structure that many gardens lack. It’s a surefire way to add value and make your plot look more mature.'

Chris adds: 'Evergreens like pine, cedar, or spruce trees provide year-round greenery and contribute to natural landscaping. They also add more privacy and intimacy to the outdoor space.'

Considering how much we all like to pretend we can't see our neighbours over the fence (just me?), this sounds like a hugely positive addition to any garden...

Viburnum tinus 'Eve Price' | £16.09 at Crocus This gorgeous evergreen boasts extra seasonal interest with its pale pink flowers and dark blue-black fruits.

4. Rose bushes

(Image credit: Getty)

A simple rose garden is a sure-fire way to impress buyers when inspecting a property, and can add tens of thousands to the value, according to some estate agents.

'Roses are timeless and add beauty to any garden,' says Chris. 'They’re available in various colours and fragrances, and their blooms create an elegant and romantic atmosphere in the garden.'

Opt for something truly classic, like a champagne-white rose variety, and your little patch of paradise will look estate agent-ready in no time.

Champagne Moment | £24.99 at Crocus Extra-resistant against diseases, this rose specimen promises plenty of lightly scented, creamy apricot roses against deep green foliage.

5. Pleached trees

(Image credit: Alamy)

Counted among the best trees for small gardens, pleached trees – and in particular the vibrant photinia red robin – are a great way to boost you property value.

'Effectively a hedge but grown on stilts, these trees have a clear stem with a skilfully trained panel of foliage on top,' says Morris. 'They also come in a wide range of species and colours including several evergreen species.'

He adds: 'Despite being costly, consider them an investment as they are great at adding value to your plot because of their height (up to 3 or 4 metres). If your garden is overlooked, pleached trees will give you that valuable high-level privacy, and an evergreen species will offer that privacy all year round.'

Plant yours by a fence panel to create an air of seclusion and serenity, and see potential buyers swoon.

Photinia Red Robin | £368.76 at Hope Grove Nurseries These beautiful trees give the opportunity for attractive high level screening to soften the impact of nearby buildings and structures, or to regain lost privacy.



6. Magnolia

(Image credit: Polly Eltes/Future Publishing Ltd)

Is your garden a goldmine? Absolutely it is if you have a magnolia sitting in it: they are worth up to £8,500!

'Magnolias will enhance your garden’s appeal and create a captivating focal point,' says Chris, piling praise on the trees for their 'large, stunning flowers that transform your garden into an oasis when they’re in full bloom'.

I suddenly feel the urge to go and stroke my own magnolia lovingly, possibly give it a little fertiliser, even. No particular reason, mind you. Just think I've been sorely neglecting it...

Magnolia × soulangeana | from £20.99 at Crocus This is a good magnolia for smaller gardens, as it remains a shapely shrub for many years – but it will still give you a visual feast with its striking pink-and-white blooms.

7. Topiary plants

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Of course topiary plants are on the list of plants that increase property value. Of course they are: just think of the effort that's been put into them!

'Few garden plants will bring more sophistication and elegance to your property than planting up some topiary plants,' says Morris.

'Whether you choose ball shapes, cone shapes, spirals or something more unusual, their neatly clipped lines will bring symmetry and height from the minute you plant them. They will grow well in containers too (choose a generous size) or be planted directly into the garden.'

A few good species to choose from include yew, Japanese holly, photinia and common box.

Buxus sempervirens | from £6.99 at Crocus Better known as common box, this one makes a fabulous formal hedge (with a little TLC and training from you, obviously)

8. Daphnes

(Image credit: Getty)

These heavily-perfumed flowers will add an extra sensory element to any garden.

Even better? Daphnes don't require frequent watering or pruning, simply a spot where their roots are shaded from the sun – making them the ultimate low maintenance option for newbie gardeners.

' Daphnes produce clusters of vibrant, pinkish flowers which will fill your garden with sweet fragrance,' says Chris.

'The shrubs are compact, too, so they’re also suitable for smaller gardens.'

Perfume Princess | £22.19 at Crocus Perfect for a partially shady border, or a woodland garden, this great hybrid has larger flowers than many of its contemporaries, and their scent is divine.

9. Fruit trees

(Image credit: Getty)

While they usually live at the back of the garden, an apple tree can increase your home's kerb appeal – much as any good fruit tree can.

'Fruit trees are another dead cert if you are seeking to add value while you develop your garden,' says Morris.

'Large gardens may be able to accommodate a whole mini orchard with ease. Smaller plots require a little more planning, so if you have space for just one or two trees go for self-fertile varieties like Cox apple or Stella Cherry. You can even train them on a sunny wall as fan or espalier shapes so they take up hardly any space.'

Whether you opt for an apple, cherry, plum or pear tree, you can expect plenty of blossoms, shade and delicious crops. Perfection.

Bramley's Seedling | from £54.99 at Crocus Often described as the best of the cooking apple trees, Bramley's Seeding won't just keep you supplied with plenty of delicious fruits: it will also add some natural beauty to your garden with pale pink blossoms over the spring months.

10. Perennial ground cover

(Image credit: Getty)

It's an easy win, especially for those on the hunt for small garden ideas, but perennial ground cover will keep your garden looking lush and beautiful – which should, in turn, catch the eye of any potential buyers.

'It's hard to think of many people who will be put off by a low-maintenance garden that always looks great,' agrees Morris. 'Choose hardy geraniums, alchemilla and cistus for the sunny spots.

'In a shady north-facing garden, it's better to go for vinca, cotoneaster and pachysandra. Prepare the soil well and plant 6-9 plants per square metre, water and mulch well and you will soon be saying goodbye to the weeds permanently.'

Goodbye to weeds? Permanently? Get me to a garden centre, stat!

Weed-smothering plant combination | £23.96 at Crocus Containing campanula portenschlagiana, nepeta × faassenii, alchemilla mollis and geranium sanguineum (in 9cm pots, no less), all you need to do is get these plants established in your borders and you can expect to see far less weeds going forward.

11. Hedges

(Image credit: Getty)

As in, yes, the simple classic hedgerow. Who'd have thunk it, eh?

'Planting a hedge is always a great investment, both environmentally as well as financially,' explains Morris, 'as they are much cheaper than walls and won’t need to be painted or replaced like a fence.'

He continues: 'As well as being far more attractive, hedges filter wind and particulate pollution and over time will grow into a home for birds and many kinds of beneficial insects.'

Not sure what kind of hedge would work in your garden? Take a walk around your local area, keep an eye out for any kinds that are thriving, pick your favourite, and get planting.

How do plants increase property value? When it comes to selling your home, first impressions are everything. And nothing increases your property value and wows buyers quite so much as a beautiful and thriving garden. It doesn't have to be an expensive topiary: magnolia, wisteria, evergreens, fruit trees and perennial ground cover are some of the quickest ways to ensure your garden makes an impact – not to mention sweetly-scented daphnes and hydrangeas.