Where should I place a Peace Lily in my home? 5 best spots where it will thrive, according to plant experts

From east-facing windows to humid bathrooms, here’s where to place your Peace Lily to help it thrive

Peace Lilies are popular houseplants, and if you’ve invested in one recently, you might be wondering ‘where should I place a peace lily in my home?’. It is easy to learn how to care for a Peace Lily, with large green leaves and arrow-shaped white ‘spathes’; when placed correctly, peace lilies will thrive with little maintenance.

‘The Peace Lily is a firm favourite for good reason – it’s easy to care for, looks great all year round, and adds a lovely softness to a room,’ says Emily from Happy House Plants. 'Its lush green leaves and elegant white flowers make it a brilliant choice for anyone wanting a bit of greenery without too much effort. It’s also surprisingly forgiving, which makes it ideal for beginners.'

The Peace Lily comes from Columbia and Venezuela and is a tolerant and unfussy houseplant which prefers humid environments and indirect sunlight.

It is a pretty unforgiving plant that can be placed in a variety of rooms in your home. It needs little attention beyond checking how often to water a Peace Lily. It’s great for adding greenery to those darker corners, and when placed strategically, it can even offer some health benefits, too.

1. Next to an east-facing window

Peace Lilies prefer not to sit in direct sunlight, which makes them great for those darker east-facing windows. The plant's worst nightmare would be a south-facing window, with strong sunlight and dry conditions.

'Peace Lilies are highly adaptable plants, prized for their ability to tolerate a range of light conditions,’ explains Keira Kay, plant expert at Bloom and Wild. ‘This makes them a popular choice for homes and offices with limited natural light,’ she continues.

‘However, to truly thrive, Peace Lilies require 4-6 hours of bright, indirect sunlight each day. Placing them near a north- or east-facing window is ideal. Direct sunlight should be avoided, as it can scorch their foliage.’

‘While they can still grow in moderate to low light conditions, insufficient light may reduce their ability to produce the signature white flowers they are best known for.'

2. In a humid bathroom

One of the best options for many house plants is a humid bathroom. Most indoor plants like fairly high humidity levels, and the peace lily is no different. As a fairly versatile plant, if you’re looking for bathroom house plant ideas, you can’t go wrong with a Peace Lily in your bathroom.

'Peace Lilies thrive in humid environments, making them an excellent choice for a bathroom,’ says Craig Wilson, founder of Gardener’s Dream. ‘The natural moisture in the air helps keep their leaves lush and vibrant, reducing the need for frequent misting.’

‘However, while they enjoy humidity, they don’t like sitting in waterlogged soil, so ensure they’re planted in well-draining pots and avoid overwatering,’ Craig advises. ‘Placing your Peace Lily on a shelf or countertop away from direct water splashes will help maintain its health while benefiting from the bathroom’s moisture.’

3. Next to your desk

If you work from home a great way to create that connection to nature while you’re inside for long periods of time is by introducing greenery to your space. The addition of a few house plants to your home office can really help to lift your mood, providing access to natural elements while you’re indoors. Our desks also tend to be away from brightly lit windows too, which makes a Peace Lily the perfect WFH buddy for your desk.

‘One of the best ways to make an area feel calming is by bringing elements of the outside, indoors, and your work desk is somewhere that definitely needs calming vibes,’ says Marlies Dykes of Dykes and Dykes Interiors. ‘Not only does it bring calm, but it also helps clean the air and create a healthier workspace.’

‘The Peace Lily’s glossy green leaves and crisp white flowers offer a pop of colour in an area that can otherwise be dull,' continues Marlies. ‘They’re also super low-maintenance, making it the perfect design accent to boost creativity and keep your desk looking bright and inviting.’

4. On your bedside table

Your bedside table is a great spot for a Peace Lily. Not only do they not mind being placed away from windows, but they also purify the air, which means cleaner air while you sleep. Peace Lilies are on NASA’s list of the top 10 air-purifying plants. They add oxygen to your environment and also remove toxins such as formaldehyde, benzene and ammonia.

'A Peace Lily on your bedside table can help create a calm, restful space,’ suggests Emily, from Happy House Plants. ‘It copes well in lower light, and its glossy leaves add a fresh, natural feel.'

‘Just be mindful of watering,’ she advises. ‘The soil should be kept slightly moist but never soggy. If the leaves start drooping, that’s its way of asking for a drink! Giving the leaves a quick wipe now and then will also keep it looking its best.’

5. In a dark corner of your kitchen

Similarly to bathrooms, kitchens tend to be more on the humid side, which makes them ideal for house plants. If your kitchen is deep within your plan or is north or east facing, a Peace Lily will be quite happy without a direct source of light. Try it on a windowsill, open shelving or on your kitchen table.

‘If we think about our kitchen, we want it to feel fresh, clean and full of life,’ explains Marlies Dykes. ‘Adding a Peace Lily to your kitchen’s dark corner is the ultimate way to achieve this, and bring colour to an otherwise overlooked space. Its lush, glossy leaves go a long way to make a space feel fresh and full of life.’

FAQs

Does a peace lily need to be near a window?

Peace Lilies are relatively unfussy, but in order to really thrive, they do prefer exposure to bright light. That doesn’t mean that a Peace Lily won’t survive if you don’t place it by a window though, you might just find that your plant doesn't flower when it doesn’t have access to enough light. It’s also worth noting why a Peace Lily might droop - if yours does this, the space might be too bright, or it might just need watering.

'Peace Lilies prefer bright, indirect light rather than direct sunlight, which can scorch their leaves,’ explains Craig of Gardener’s Dream. ‘While they can tolerate lower light conditions, placing them near a window with filtered light–such as a few feet away from a sheer curtained window is ideal for keeping them healthy and encouraging blooming.’

‘If the only available light source is low, occasional exposure to natural light can help maintain its vibrancy.’ Craig adds. ‘In dimly lit rooms, rotating the plant to a brighter spot every few weeks can also promote steady growth.’

