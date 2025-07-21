5 drought-tolerant plants that are safe for dogs – for a resilient and canine-friendly garden

Planting with rising summer temperatures in mind is key to a healthy garden, but if you have pets, you’ll need to opt for non-toxic plants. What drought-tolerant plants are safe for dogs, then?

Well, you can incorporate a fair few of the best drought-tolerant plants into your dog-friendly garden ideas. Canine-safe options exist (and look great in the garden!), whether you're looking for flowering plants, ornamental grasses or herbs.

To point you in the direction, I've pulled together a list of drought-tolerant plants that are safe for dogs, as recommended by garden experts. Only one of the plants on this list is mildly toxic if your dog eats huge amounts of it (lavender), but a quick canine investigation shouldn’t hurt.

1. Rosemary

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

If you’re looking to expand your herb garden, learn how to grow rosemary – it’s a drought-tolerant plant that’s safe for dogs, and brilliant if you’re keen to use the harvests in the kitchen.

‘Rosemary is tough during dry periods, and it’s safe if your dog goes nosing around or takes a small bite,’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

You can buy a rosemary bush for just £1.99 from Gardening Express.

2. Maiden grass

(Image credit: Getty Images / Catherine McQueen)

For tufts of billowy grass, consider planting maiden grass (Miscanthus sinensis). It’s drought-tolerant and non-toxic, so your dog can sniffle around out of harm’s way.

‘Maiden grass is sturdy and soft, giving dogs room to explore and sniff, all without putting their health at risk,’ says Julian.

This type of grass will do well in a range of soil types, but planting it somewhere with well-drained soil and full sun is best. Like other drought-tolerant plants, you’ll need to water it more frequently in its first year until it’s established, but after that, you can scale the watering right back.

Miscanthus sinensis 'Gracillimus' from Crocus is a beautiful variety.

3. Blue fescue

(Image credit: Getty Images / TorriPhoto)

Another dog-friendly ornamental grass, blue fescue is a brilliant drought-tolerant choice.

'Fescue grass is a hardy ornamental grass that can survive long dry spells,' says Morris Hankinson, managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'It can also be used as a dog-safe lawn alternative.'

Order a pack of five blue fescue plants for £24.99 from Gardening Express.

4. Zinnias

(Image credit: Getty Images / Steve Terrill)

We usually associate brightly coloured plants and animals with poison, but that isn't the case with zinnias. In fact, they're one of the best drought-tolerant plants that are safe for dogs.

‘Zinnias add a splash of colour and are resilient through the hot months,’ says Julian. ‘They aren’t toxic if your canine companion investigates.'

Zinnia 'Profusion Mixed' from Thompson & Morgan produce bright and cheerful blooms.

5. Lavender

(Image credit: Future PLC/Claire Lloyd Davies)

Learning how to grow lavender has a heap of sensory benefits, and it’s one of the best drought-tolerant plants for pots, too. Better still, it’s a shining example of drought-tolerant plants that are safe for dogs.

‘Lavender thrives in sunny areas, doesn’t require much water once established, and is safe for dogs,’ says Julian. ‘The gentle scent of lavender even helps keep pests like fleas away, making it a friend to both pets and people.’

Don’t let your dog eat too much of it, just to be on the safe side – but generally, it’s a good choice for dog owners.

Try these plants if you want to safe-proof your garden with a touch of drought-resilience.