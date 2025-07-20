I swear by clothes steaming – and Aldi's £14.99 handheld steamer is a total laundry lifesaver

As I've always said, I'm not a big ironer. But steaming clothes? I'm here for it. Ever since discovering the ease of steaming clothes, I've barely looked back at my iron. Sorry iron.

Even the best steam irons have their drawbacks, but there's just zero faff with steaming – no ironing board to put up and no scorch marks to contend with.

So when I spotted Aldi's latest SpecialBuy is the Ambiano Clothes Steamer, that's a steal at £14.99, I got very excited. In stores from today (Sunday 20th July), it's sure to sell out fast as it's a surefire bargain for anyone who wants to dip their toe into the world of steaming. Here's everything you need to know.

Part of this week's SpecialBuys, this handheld steamer looks super easy to use, and it's surprisingly powerful for the price. It has a ceramic-coated plate, five steam vents and an 80ml water tank that detaches for easy refills.

You can also use it horizontally and vertically for curtains, coats and hanging shirts, and it heats up fast enough to handle last-minute outfit emergencies.

There's also built-in overheat protection, which isn't something I would expect at this price point, but it's very welcome from a safety perspective.

I've used several steamers over the years, from travel-sized models like the Tefal Pure Pop handheld steamer, £29 from Amazon, to bigger, professional-looking versions like the Tefal Aerosteam, and while Aldi's isn't the most luxe, it's genuinely impressive for under £15.

Now, a good thing to know before buying this clothes steamer is that it is on the small side, so I'm not sure I would use it for a mountain of laundry, but for everyday steaming and touch-ups, it's more than capable.

So if you hate ironing and have never tried clothes steaming, this is a brilliant starter model that won't break the bank. And if, like me, you're already sold on the convenience of a clothes steamer, it's a handy spare to keep upstairs or stash in a suitcase for crease-free holiday outfits.

And it is so easy to use: all you'll need to do is fill it up, turn it on, and you're ready to blast those creases out. A top tip though: stick to distilled water if you live in a hard water area to prevent limescale and keep the steam flowing smoothly.

Available from 20th July in Aldi stores, I recommend snapping one up fast before they sell out, as this clothes steamer is a total steal.

Clothes steamer alternatives

Not going to be near an Aldi or did it sell out too fast in your local? I rate these three clothes steamers as great alternatives.

Tefal Pure Pop Slim Handheld Clothes Steamer £249.99 at Amazon This small, lightweight clothes steamer is so handy for travel and heats up in 15 seconds, pumps out 20g of steam a minute, and you can steam clothes vertically and horizontally. Tefal Aerosteam Handheld Garment Steamer Was £700 now £525 at Argos I have this particular clothes steamer and it's well worth the price tag. It uses suction to hold the fabric taut and steam to remove creases for effortless, one-handed steaming.​ Philips 3000 Series Handheld Steamer Was £199.99 now £99.99 at Amazon This gem of a steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics with its SmartFlow steam plate, which can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning. It's also compact and foldable, so perfect for travel to boot.

Are you on team clothes steamer? And will you be heading to Aldi to bag yourself this absolute bargain? Let us know in the comments!