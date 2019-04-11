From lovely lawn edging to smart stone borders, these garden edging ideas combine style with function for a flawless finish

Looking for garden edging ideas? Or perhaps it’s something you’ve not given much thought to? When it comes to keeping our gardens neat and tidy, garden edging is key.

Whether you choose stones, wood or brick a clear defined edge gives a professional finish and a clean division between garden zones.

What exactly is garden edging?

Well, its ultimate purpose is to define space, so as long as it separates two distinct areas, it can just about be anything you like. Popular choices include stone, brick and concrete, while more creative options range from logs and shells to recycled roof tiles and coated-wire.

Not only do they add charm and character to your garden landscaping, they’re extremely practical too, separating weeds from flower beds and mulch from lawns. As well as providing a clean line for extra-efficient mowing and trimming.

The cost and effort involved in laying your garden edging depends very much on what material you’ve selected. There are plenty of ready-to-use products available at local garden centres or home improvement stores. However if you’ve opted for more of a DIY option, such as laying concrete slabs or hammering in logs, it might take a little more effort – or teamwork!

Which materials work best for garden edging?

Before deciding what material and style of garden edging to go for, think about the overall outdoor look you wish to achieve. It needs to reflect the existing style, so consider what would work with your planting themes, colour choices, garden furniture and general ambience.

For example, off-cut logs and rustic willow are nice options for traditional country gardens – and work particularly well as lawn edging and path edging. Alternatively, try combining concrete slabs and railway sleepers for a cool, industrial feel.

With so many options to choose from, it can be tricky to know where to start. Check out some of our favourite garden edging ideas to get the ball rolling…

1. Be bold with traditional bricks

Weather resistant, affordable and relatively easy to come by, bricks are one of the most popular and effective garden edging choices. They offer a timeless look that compliments any surrounding, traditional or contemporary.

Bricks can be laid side-by-side or artfully arranged to create a pretty rock garden. To prevent unevenness, try setting them in a level bed of sand.

2. Add a finishing touch with roof tiles

Create a layered look by creating stylish step edging with leftover clay roof tiles. Either new or aged, the terracotta finish makes for a stand-out design, adding colour and texture to an otherwise simple small garden. Recycled tiles are easy to come by; don’t worry if they’re not perfect, the broken edges can be buried in the soil – a handy idea for those on a budget.

3. Lay down railway sleepers

After an industrial look? Upcycled railway sleepers have become a very popular choice for constructing raised flower beds. And that’s not where their potential stops. Reuse old railway sleepers laid at single height, cut down or even double stacked to give a defined edge to pebbled or grassy areas.

They make a great edging choice for raised vegetable beds, too, as they’re perfect for drainage and provide a strong barrier against pests such as slugs and snails. A top tip from us: it’s worth investing in certified, high-quality timber that’s been treated to ensure they stay in good shape as long as possible.

4. Create a wooden wall

Whether laid out horizontally or vertically, using wooden logs is a simple, environmentally friendly way of bordering a raised flower bed. Combine with a contrasting, understated material such as light gravel to accentuate, making it a pretty, as well as a practical, garden feature.

5. Straighten up with precise paving

Neutral paving stones in neutral shades blend beautifully with natural surroundings, ideal for those looking for an understated edging option. Lay concrete slabs in a single uniform size for a neat finish, or mix and match different sized edging stones found around the garden for a more rustic feel.

Due to their neutral tone they blend seamlessly into other natural elements such as wooden decking and stone pebble beddings.

6. Dare to be different with a sculptural design

A playful take on a garden fence, this sculptural design creates a clear divide between the soft turf and the modern patio paving without creating a solid barrier – which could disrupt the flow of the open space.

These hearty blackened wooden plinths add serious style power to an ultra modern garden design.

7. Stick to a natural weave border





For edging that blends in seamlessly with vegetable patches and flower borders, opt for a cute border crafted from woven sticks. Overtime, plants will entwine, making it less obvious but still neat – great for rustic cottage gardens.

This intricate woven wood option is not exactly the easy to make. You’ll therefore be pleased to know there are plenty of ready-made designs available, in most garden centres.

While these are just a few of our favourite garden edging ideas, there really is no limit to what you can use.

We’d love to hear what you’ve created in your gardens, so please share.