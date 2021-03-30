We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Spring has sprung and we’re preparing our best garden furniture for outdoor get-togethers with friends. But according to furniture manufacturer Barlow Tyrie, there’s one kind you shouldn’t blitz with a pressure washer.

If you have teak furniture in your garden or courtyard, you should absolutely avoid jetting it with your pressure washer. This is because it could cause long-term damage to the structure of the wood, and the joints.

Peter Tyrie, Managing Director at teak outdoor furniture manufacturer Barlow Tyrie explains. ‘You’ll find video after video on the internet of members of the public recommending the use of a jet washer to clean teak and other wooden furniture.

‘We cannot stress enough that this is not recommended,’ Peter says. So, when dusting off tired furniture that’s long been stored away in the shed, remember that teak items will need more gentle cleaning.

‘While power washing is very tempting to achieve quick results, aggressive spraying could destroy the cellulose fibres and structure of the wood, which could irretrievably damage your furniture,’ Peter adds. ‘Should you choose to use a power washer, turn the power down and do not direct the jet into the joints.’